Housing Is A Poor Investment, But You Should Still Buy A House

But the benefits of owning a home are many, and while it may not be an investment it can be the foundation of a strategy that leads to financial freedom.

In today's low rate environment, many people are being urged to buy a home. For some this is a great opportunity to take advantage of low interest rates and make a home purchase. In this piece I will lay out the case for why traditional models of home ownership are not a good investment and show investors how buying a home can set the stage for wealth accumulation.

Housing Is a Poor Investment

The traditional American dream has always included owning your own home. While there is nothing wrong with home ownership, far too often I hear people telling their children, or even advisors telling their clients, that they should buy a home because it is a good investment. This is simply untrue, and today I will provide you with the quantitative case for why buying a home is not an investment, at least not in the traditional way it is done.

One of the more outspoken proponents against home ownership is James Altucher who has provided some rather interesting evidence that home ownership is not a good investment. While Altucher goes much further than I would, he still provides a solid case against buying a home as an investment.

I believe in going against the crowd and being an independent thinker when it comes to finances especially. You do not have to believe and do something simply because everyone around you is doing it too; let's just stop and think before acting.

The characteristics of a good investment are that the risks are favored towards me the investor. I can attain a reasonable rate of return, and I can get my money out when I want it. None of these are true in the case of a house.

1. It is an illiquid asset.

If I want to get my wealth out of a house I can not simply press a button and presto the house is sold, like I can with a mutual fund, bond, or stock. To the contrary I have to get a real estate agent, which costs me money, and then I have to hope someone is willing to buy my house at the price I want. I will most certainly not make money on it after costs, and therefore have an illiquid asset with a poor at best, or negative at worst, rate of return

2. People put too much of their net worth into one asset.

When you put money down on a house, you are essentially pre-paying the mortgage without the benefit of pre-payment. So let's take a $250,000 housing purchase with a typical 20% down payment which is $50,000. That money is now gone, sunk into the house. If instead you pre-paid rent expense of $50,000 on an average rental of let's say $1,000 a month, you would have prepaid rent for 4.17 years. Imagine having no housing costs for 4 years and what that would mean for your ability to save and invest.

Now I understand that this example is simplistic and does not account for the increase in rental expense but it is simplistic to make the point. In addition to this, most people have little to no savings outside of the equity in their home, making it their single greatest asset, and its returns over the last century were...well abysmal.

3. The return on housing is virtually 0%.

Many people invest in housing thinking that they will make a great deal of money on it. In reality housing generally does not appreciate very well over time. Now obviously for people who live in high demand locales like Malibu, San Francisco, or New York City, this may not apply, but for the majority of America it does apply. James Altucher found:

"The average house has gone up 0.2% per year for the past century. Only in small periods have housing prices really jumped and usually right after, they would fall again. The best investor in the world, Warren Buffett, is not good enough to invest in real estate. He even laughs and says he’s lost money on every real estate decision he’s made."

So the whole housing as an investment idea is simply untrue.

The only way you make money on a house as an investment is if you can successfully flip homes (HGTV programming only makes it look easy), or you are a successful landlord with incoming rents, even then landlords have a myriad of costs, that most of them ignore, that make it quite difficult to be net cash flow positive.

Too often people calculate their profit as Sale Price-Purchase Price=Profit, and this ignores many costs and expenses along the way that raise the figure of what you really paid for the house. There are much better investments than housing, so do not consider your home a good investment, because it probably is not.

The Opportunity Costs of Conventional Buying vs. Renting Are Real

I have had this discussion with many people, and those who take the ownership side, insist that owning is better than renting. However if you are using conventional financing as virtually everyone does, then the numbers state otherwise. For simplicity's sake I am going to make a few assumptions that are typical of the American homebuyer.

1. That you use a 30 year fixed rate mortgage at the current rate of 4.00% on a $250,000 home. I used nothing down for this calculation to show the math more clearly. Obviously including a down payment would change the numbers, though would not materially alter my point.

2. That you invest the difference between owning and renting in a simple S&P 500 index fund which averages 7% per year in real terms, which is conservative relative to the long run average.

What you end up with in a home purchase is 360 payments of $1,193.54, meaning your total for buying the home is $429,674.40. In order to break even, you would need your house to appreciate by 71.89% which is the difference between the $250k you paid and the total with interest included. This also assumes that you stay in the home for 30 years, which many people do not do.

So you are already in for $179,673.77 in interest expense, which is a large opportunity cost. I did not include closing costs on the house purchase, taxes, maintenance costs, or any and all expenses that you have versus those of a renter. These costs are also opportunity costs, which result in millions of dollars in lost future value of assets. I did not include these costs because they either vary by location, in the case of taxes, or are not fixed in nature, in the case of maintenance expenses etc.

Here is a simplified analysis to show that renting is better than owning from an investment perspective, again assuming you are using conventional financing:

If we keep it simple again, and you rented for a fixed rate of let's say $1,000/mo. and invested your interest expense on a monthly basis in a simple S&P 500 index fund, which experiences a rate of growth of 7% per year in real terms, which works out to roughly 0.58% per month, you would have an investment portfolio of $1,519,034.51 minus the amount of your rent over the period, $360,000, and you are net positive $1,159,035.

Now I know that we kept rent static over the 30 year time frame and rents will surely rise during a 30 year period. But again I am keeping it simple to illustrate that this is far better than the value you have in your home after a 30 year period, which varies materially from the total cost you paid for the home.

Please do not give me the argument that taking a deduction for anything relating to a home works out because the math simply does not agree with most people on this. The deductions relative to the amount of taxes saved pales in comparison to the opportunity cost of investing what you do not pay to own a home. Many will say that you should take a 30 year over a 15 year mortgage as a result of these deductions but this again ignores the principles of mathematics, and the risk involved in keeping a mortgage versus paying it off. If you really want to reduce your tax bill then pay off your house and sock more into pre-tax retirement accounts. Conventionally financed home ownership does not pay off...at least not as an investment.

But You Should Still Buy a House

I know you are probably confused: I have spent the majority of this article talking you out of buying a house. Well not exactly.

With all that said, I am a large proponent of home ownership for several reasons.

First it is important to establish a sense of community and for family formation. Many people have fond memories of growing up in the same home for their entire childhood. There are psychological benefits for your family to have a stable place they call home. Real estate is important in establishing the stability of our communities and allowing families to plant roots.

It is also important to have a home that is paid for. The quicker you pay for your home, the more you can save and invest for the long run.

Buying a home is also a forced savings plan; while the return is not particularly good as we established above, it is a large sum of money that provides stability for many people in looking at their entire net worth.

So these are all reasons to buy a home, despite the fact that "they are a good investment" is not one of them. OK, so now we come to the final part in our story...how you pay for it. Well it turns out, that really matters.

Financing Strategy Matters

I do not like debt at all. In fact the only two types of debt that I am OK with telling people to take on are to finance a home purchase or to finance an education, providing that, 1) the education is in something that is in demand in the market, and will result in higher earning power than one currently has, and 2) the person is willing to live well below their means to dispose of the debt in a short period of time. I will get into this more in my forthcoming piece on how to finance a college education, but for now back to how to finance a home purchase.

My favorite is the 100% down plan that allows someone to enter a home with no mortgage payments. This also removes your monthly housing costs and allows one to save and invest at a magnified rate, which could have a dramatic impact on their ability to create wealth over the long run. We would have far more deca-millionaires in America if people understood the power of their income, saved over time, and realized the drastically negative effects of carrying debt over the long run. While this is the best way to buy a home, it is also impractical to think that most people could put down $150-$300k to buy the average home outright.

It is important that, when financing a housing purchase, people understand the immense cost differential between the various types of mortgages. Under no circumstances should people consider using adjustable rate mortgages, interest only mortgages, or even 30 year fixed rate mortgages.

Ok, you say "you had me up until you took on the 30 year fixed rate mortgage." Well I know, if you are in the real estate or banking business you love the 30 year mortgage. It causes people to buy more house than they can truly afford, and it generates a ton of interest. Remember your interest expense is the banks' interest income. The only mortgage I would use however is the 15-year fixed rate mortgage. Lets take a look at why.

The Superiority of the 15-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage

To be consistent, let's use the example from earlier in this piece. We saw that a $250,000 home financed with a 30 year mortgage had payments of $1,193.54, and would actually cost over $429,674.40. That same home financed on a 15 year fixed rate mortgage at 3.375% has monthly payments of $1,771.90, and cost a total of $318,942.

So while you are paying more on a monthly basis, you are saving $110,732.40 on interest, not to mention 15 years of mortgage payments that can now be invested. You are also building up equity in the home at a much quicker rate, and most importantly you have financial freedom; after 15 years you OWN your home. So let's put all of this together.

Let's take the variance between the interest on a 30 year mortgage and the interest on a 15 year mortgage and add in all those interest payments we do not have to make, which can now be invested. We find that the real cost of a 30 year mortgage using our 7% S&P 500 real returns number would result in an investment portfolio (opportunity cost to the 30 year borrower) of $363,971.70 in additional wealth. In other words it is costing the 30 year borrower an additional $363,971.70 in opportunity cost to finance their home over a longer period.

This becomes astronomical if the 15 year borrower takes their full mortgage payment of $1,771.90, and invests it, in addition to the variance interest for the 15 years they have no mortgage payment. So for years 1-15 you invest the difference in interest payments between a 30 and a 15 year mortgage. Beginning in year 16 through year 30, you invest your full mortgage payment of $1,771.90. At the end of 30 years you have a paid for house and created an investment portfolio worth $828,432.77. Hopefully, you are beginning to see the advantages of financing a home purchase at 15 rather than 30 years.

I have made a strong case for why people should not think of their homes as investments, and while I still think you should buy a home, it does matter how you pay for it. The effect of the 100% down plan can have a serious impact on your ability to build wealth, and while this may be impractical for some people, how you choose to finance your home purchase matters. The opportunity cost and lost compounding investment dollars are significant between a 30 and a 15 year fixed rate mortgage.

With interest rates so low, access to long term credit is causing people to buy more than they really need. People are now financing cars, a depreciating asset, at 72 month terms, and buying more house than they can afford with the availability of the 30 year mortgage at historically low interest rates. Part of this period of deleveraging that we need to go through is getting people to realize that you cannot borrow your way to wealth.

Debt is the poison that robs you of your ability to create wealth over the long run. For those considering a house purchase for some or all of the reasons I went over in that section, be sure to not buy more house than you can afford (25-30% of your salary). Be sure to use a 15 year fixed rate mortgage to ensure you are not overpaying in interest and robbing you and your family of dollars that could be used for investment purposes. Also, be sure to understand that while your house is not an investment, if you finance it using a limited term mortgage, and save and invest aggressively, it can set the stage so that over the long run you can build serious wealth and have a great place to call home.

Conclusion: Financial Freedom Can Be Yours

Let's take one more example and build on the example we had above for the 15 year fixed rate mortgage and add it to your retirement savings to show a complete wealth picture, and the power of aggressive saving, and minimized borrowing.

If someone can max out IRAs ($5,500/year) and 401(k)s ($18,000/year) from 22-62 (40 years) with 0% return they would be worth $940,000! If they are married at 25 and save until 62 (37 years) with both of them maxing out retirement accounts, ($47,000/year) they would be worth $1,786,000 with a 0% return; that is just savings! Add that to your housing investment account and the value of your paid for house, and you have $2,817,433.

Remember, that is a 0% return on your investments. If we earn a return of 7% on our investment dollars as we did with the housing investment account above, you would have $8,678,094 in retirement, $828,432.77 in the housing investment fund, and $250,000 in a paid for house giving you wealth of $9,756,527. Now it is important to remember we have not yet included the increase in home value over this period of time, we have also not adjusted for the differences in time for the housing investment account (invested for 30 years) and the retirement account (invested for 37 years) or a number of other variables.

This is all an extreme example to make a point.

America provides us all with a unique opportunity to create and build wealth, and we should not waste it. The first step is to buy a house and finance it wisely, but unfortunately many do not do this. They take out ARMs, interest only or 30 year mortgages with payments that are as high as 50% of their salary leaving them with little or nothing to save and invest. This is a sure way to have little to no net-worth.

We live in the wealthiest country in the world where nearly everyone is in the top 1% of the world income population and yet most Americans have little or no net worth. Being purposeful with your money, largely staying out of debt, and focusing on aggressive saving and investment, can have a very serious positive impact on your long term ability to not only become wealthy, but to live a life of true financial freedom.

