An Update On Huntington Bancshares

One of several major pieces of intended legislation from President Trump could have a very positive effect on Huntington's business fundamentals.

Huntington Bancshares has achieved much of its expected synergies and revenue enhancements from the acquisition of First Merit.

Back in March I recommended Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) as a 'Trump stock.' Huntington Bancshares is the single biggest deposit holder in Ohio, and also has a large footprint in Michigan and West Virginia, plus a respectable position in Metropolitan Chicago, Indianapolis and Wisconsin. My thesis was that Trump's policies on trade and business regulation would greatly help the manufacturing sector.

Thus far there haven't been any major legislative victories: No tax reform, no withdrawal from NAFTA, and no renegotiation of trade with China either. However, there have been some small things that benefit manufacturing in the US: Cancellation of the TPP, withdrawal from the Paris Accord, reduction of some internal environmental regulations, and some other small things that have helped. The economic acceleration has not yet been overwhelming, but there has been some difference, and in fact, the 'Rust Belt' has been performing fairly well. This article takes a look at Huntington's latest quarter, and what the ongoing economic fundamentals could mean for shareholders going forward.

Staying the course

Huntington's last quarter was not flashy, but it is clear that the company is progressing on its strategic imperatives to grow loan originations by between 4% and 6%, and at the same time successfully integrate its recent acquisition of First Merit. This quarter saw good progress in both. Origination volume increased 6% year on year, with auto loans and mortgages leading the way. Earnings per share grew 21%, but that was heavily skewed by the First Merit acquisition.

The First Merit acquisition, in my opinion, remains the single biggest focal point for Huntington, and that integration is "nearly complete." So far the company has achieved $255 million in annualized cost saving, mostly from closing redundant branch offices and integrating the respective IT systems.

Huntington is also on pace to achieve $100 million of total 'revenue enhancements' by 2018. Revenue enhancements include expansion in Chicago and Wisconsin home lending markets, cross-sell opportunities across the business, and expansion into RV and boat loans.

The above are important, but what I'm really interested in is the broader economic indicators in the 'Rust Belt.' It seems the Rust Belt is doing quite well. Five out of the 8 Huntington footprint states, including Ohio, Michigan and Indiana, are expected to grow faster than the rest of the country in the second half of the year. Above average economic growth also occurred in Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois and West Virginia over the last quarter.

The 'Rust Belt' states are actually outperforming the national economy. Chart courtesy of Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations.

In light of the above data, I fully expect Huntington Bankshares to do well for the remainder of the year, and for as long as the economy in this region remains strong. I don't believe that Huntington will see much acceleration of loan growth in 2017, but I would not be surprised if 2018 expectations were bumped up a notch. Major legislation, such as the passing of tax reform, could have a tremendous impact on this region, but as of now I'm going to assume that there won't be any of this.

Valuation

For what it's worth, shares of Huntington trade just under their average ten-year valuation, according to data from FAST Graphs, at 14.1 times trailing earnings, and a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Shares of Huntington are respectably priced, with an equally respectable dividend of 2.4%, which I am confident will grow at the same rate as earnings has. Huntington Bancshares is essentially a leveraged bet on the Rust Belt economy. If economic growth accelerates, and I still believe that it could, then Huntington Bancshares will be an excellent investment. The potential turnaround of the Rust Belt economy could be a huge boost for Huntington Bancshares.

I don't know if the US will ever achieve 4% GDP growth anytime soon like Mr. Trump hopes for, but if it does, you'll be very glad you bought this stock. If that does not happen, and things remain as they are now, you'll still do alright. For this reason I recommend Huntington Bancshares as a buy.

