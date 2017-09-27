Nike's Q1: The Bottom Falls Out Of Gross Margins

Watch how the street views inventory levels as I don't think they were fully explained and are up substantially looking back 2 years.

Nike(NKE) reported their Q1 results for fiscal 2018 this afternoon and the headline numbers were less than impressive. EPS was down 22%, due largely to some tax effects we will discuss later.

Revenue was essentially flat while sales were up slightly for the Nike brand and down double digits for Converse. Converse is much less material than Nike given the brands size and also can be quite volatile from year to year.

Diving Into The Numbers

To start, I think the street will focus on the inventory number and perhaps view it with a negative light. Nike noted on inventory levels that:

Inventories for NIKE, Inc. were $5.2 billion, up 6 percent from August 31, 2016, driven by a higher average cost per unit primarily due to product mix and, to a lesser extent, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and growth in NIKE Direct businesses.

Looking back, this compares to $4.9b in inventory in 2016 at the end of Q1, and $4.4b in 2015 Q1.

Sure, the business has grown a bit and the explanations the company gives make some sense. The growing direct to consumer business could result in more inventory as the purchasing patterns are less predictable than bulk orders from retailers who have been ordering at the same time for the holiday season for years.

Product mix is also plausible, but it's clear that sales this quarter were weaker than expected and Nike is bulking up for a big Q2, perhaps with too much inventory going into the critical holiday season.

Moving on, the decline in gross margin is also a worrying development, although it is an isolated data point. Nike did back off on promotions and advertising a tad this quarter, which could explain the lack of sales growth. They also trimmed a little SG&A as they shift more resources towards NIKE direct.

Tax Rate

Nike's last Q1 is a difficult one to compare to simply because their effective tax rate was a rock bottom 2%. This quarter it rose significantly to 11.4%.

The statutory corporate tax rate for a company of Nike's size is 35%, whereas the effective tax rate is simply the income tax expense that the company books currently divided by income before taxes. The gap between these two figures can be explained by permanent and temporary differences between the book income Nike shows and its taxable income.

Without getting too much into the weeds, these can include things like depreciation being expensed faster or slower for tax purposes, Domestic Production Activity Credits (DPAC) that reduce taxable but not book income, and other items. Some of these may reverse and increase taxable income in future years or they may never do so if they are permanent items.

In Nike's case, they provide a handy breakdown that shows us most of the difference is from foreign earnings.

So while that did have an impact on net income and eps, the actual business performance was only slightly better than the -24% decline in EPS that was posted.

Gross margin accounted for most of the rest of the fall in net income and EPS as it declined 4%.

Shareholder Returns and Other Items

Nike repurchased 15.3 million share in the first quarter at a cost of $849 million. Any size company returning almost a $1.0b to shareholders per quarter is strong, not including the modest dividend Nike pays also. The company paid an average of $55 per share, only 2 points higher than the stock currently trades.

Nike has $6.7b left on its multi-year repurchase agreement. No dividend news was announced yet, but the next dividend due and the one that would be a raise from current levels should be announced in November of 2017.

The Bigger Picture

Putting the quarterly results in perspective, they were weak as expected. Even so, the SA headline says that the EPS number was actually a beat despite some currency headwinds.

But deeper down we can see that the retail, apparel, and shoe store struggles that are well known are not yet over and Nike is not immune. The holiday quarter up next will be a very interesting one.

I will be looking to see how the growth in the direct-to-consumer business does this holiday season, as that is clearly a renewed focus for Nike and one it is shifting significant resources to.

Going even bigger picture, Nike performed very well in the last recession, has seen tremendous growth since, and continues to increase shareholder value quarter after quarter.

Conclusion

A very weak but expected Q1 from Nike sets up a critical holiday season--as it always is. Look for the Street's opinion about inventory levels during the next trading session and look for a comment on D2C growth in the next quarterly results.

With the malls still struggling and Sports Authority now lost to the ashes, Nike must increasingly embrace is own destiny and leave its key retailers in the dust if they cannot adapt and become the dynamic partners Nike needs to continue to grow the way it has for years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.