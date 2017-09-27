Dan's Energy Daily: Chesapeake Energy's Impaired Production

Tuesday, September 26th, was a pretty active day in the oil markets and regarding the companies that operate there. Despite the fact that prices scaled back a bit, some of the firms operating in the space fared well and some after-hours activity in oil help to soften the decline in prices during the day. In what follows, I will cover some notable developments and give my thoughts on the impact that those developments should have on the companies in question.

A quick review of the oil market

After seeing prices soar a day earlier, crude took a breather on September 26th. For the day, prices declined by $0.34 per barrel for WTI, or about 0.7%, to $51.88, while the price for Brent dropped a more significant $0.79 per barrel, or 1.3%, to $58.23 per barrel. Truth be told, this development should have been expected because, although I am an oil bull, I also know the market doesn't usually move up for too many days before investors and traders alike cash out or, in the latter case, begin speculating in the opposite direction.

It is noteworthy, though, that some preliminary estimates provided by the API (American Petroleum Institute) have helped to bolster confidence further. Even though the API's estimates don't have a perfect track record by any means, the trend is generally accurate. According to the organization, crude oil stocks for last week fell by around 0.8 million barrels. Though this is small, it's much better than the 3.1 million barrel increase forecasted by analysts. Sadly, it's believed now that motor gasoline stocks grew by nearly 1.5 million barrels last week, which is a bit more than the 0.75 million barrel build analysts have eyed, but this should be more than offset, if the API is correct, by a 4.5 million barrel drop in distillate fuel.

Some negative developments

In this article, the company I would like to focus the most on is Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK). As a firm I have followed for a long time and have even considered buying into in the past, I know quite a bit about it and feel as though I have a decent read on where the business might go moving forward. Well, on September 26th, management came out with some negative news: as of right now, it looks as though inclement weather will negatively affect operations this year.

With operations in the Eagle Ford, Chesapeake found itself right in the path of Hurricane Harvey. As I reported in a prior article, there was considerable uncertainty about what the full impact of the storm might be on the energy industry, but there's no doubt that it impaired production for some players in this space. Chesapeake, sadly, was hit by this weather. In a press release, management warned that guidance for the third quarter of this year will be worse than anticipated.

Due to the fallout of the storm, the firm revised its third quarter production guidance down to 542,000 BOE (barrels of oil equivalent). While this is still higher than what was seen in the second quarter when Chesapeake produced 527,600 BOE per day, the impact on oil should certainly be negative on a quarter-over-quarter basis. If management's numbers are accurate, third quarter oil production should come out to 86,000 barrels per day. This is below the 88,400 barrels per day that management recorded for the second quarter of this year. That said, it should be mentioned that management believes a resurgence should take place, with oil expected to average around 100,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of this year. To help soften the blow, management stated that their goal is to add between 120 and 130 new wells during the fourth quarter of this year. For the most part, these will be located between the Eagle Ford and the Powder River Basin.

While the well news is positive, this doesn't change the fact that Chesapeake is struggling right now more than most energy companies I've looked at. As I've shown before, even though earnings might be positive this year, high capex should leave the business struggling for cash. Fortunately, the increase in energy prices recently should help out quite a bit, but improvements still need to be made. Seeing even a temporary decrease in expectations, especially when management is likely to spend the same on capex either way, can be damaging to value.

Another contract!

Another interesting development during the day came from Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI). In a press release issued, the management team at the firm announced that they had won another contract from Phillips 66 (PSX). In addition to five crude storage tanks the firm has already been contracted to build, CBI is now going to be paid to build three others. These will be "large" tanks that will utilize external steel pontoon-type floating roofs. This is actually the third contract the business has won for Phillips' liquids products terminal in Nederland, Texas, and is the sixth contract management has announced since the end of the business's second quarter (three of which are now storage contracts while the others have been technology ones).

Unfortunately, management did not disclose the impact to backlog this will have on their business but we do know that the development, period, is great for shareholders. Not only does CBI have a long history of designing and building storage tanks, the news is evidence that the market may finally be recovering. From the release of second quarter results last year through this same time last year, the company had landed only three contracts, so volume is up 100% year-over-year. I believe this could be pointing to a scenario where backlog growth might be pretty decent come time for management to report third and fourth quarter results within the next several months.

A big award, but not in energy

Right now, I have a list of over 50 different energy companies I have committed myself to watching closely. Some of them are providers for the energy space, not energy themselves. CBI, for instance, is an energy infrastructure firm. However, another infrastructure firm that is, in some ways, more diversified is Jacobs Engineering (JEC). For companies like this, I intend to report non-energy developments, but will only do so in-passing since they don't relate to my primary focus on energy.

Well, in a press release issued during the day, Jacobs announced that they had been awarded a contract for engineering, science, and technical services by NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Complete details have not been revealed yet, but we do know that their work will involve NASA's Space Launch System, as well as the International Space Station. What's more, this contract builds on the company's 28-year relationship with NASA and will add up to $1.12 billion worth of backlog to Jacobs' books that will be paid out between four and eight years.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, even though energy prices moved down, both CBI and Jacobs reported some nice news. Chesapeake, on the other hand, wasn't so lucky. What investors need right now from Chesapeake is more production for every dollar in capex allocated, not less. With cash flow already slated to be negative, the oil and gas company needs all the help it can get. For now, I'm going to sit by the sidelines some more regarding it, but I'm happy to own shares of CBI. I will also take a deeper look at the prospect of acquiring some shares of Jacobs, but I'm ultimately not planning, right now, to make a purchase there unless something really attractive pops up on my radar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.