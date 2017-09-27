Vertical integration of chick processing is one way to lower costs; during up cycles, chicken producers can have profit margins up to 3 to 4 times greater than Costco's norm.

Yes, Costco is getting into the chicken business, through investing into the company's first chicken processing plant.

Source: Google Images

Overview

Some investors may already be aware, but Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) recently announced that the company had broken ground on its planned $300 million chicken processing facility in Fremont, Nebraska. Just this past week, Costco also importantly announced that the company will receive the state permit necessary regarding air quality impacts.

The production capacity of the new facility, which is expected to be completed and open operations by the second quarter of 2019, will aid the need to supply over 80 million rotisserie chickens per year. Earlier reports had stated that this facility alone is expected to provide capacity for one-third of all of Costco’s chickens, raw or otherwise.

As the company has cleared the environmental permit requirements, it is all but assured that the new facility will have a legitimate chance at being operational in 2019. So, what is the rationale for this move by Costco? Assuming increasing demand based on historical trends, 100 million chickens by 2019 at $5 per chicken, amounts to $500 million, or less than 0.5 percent of Costco’s trailing twelve-month (TTM) net sales of $123.2 billion.

Despite the negligible impact upon net sales, the recent up-cycle for chicken producers could have a substantially stronger impact on Costco’s diluted earnings per share (EPS). As an example, Sanderson Farms (SAFM) profit margin has recently hit 9 percent. This has largely been attributable to increasing retail chicken prices as evidenced by the chart above.

For Costco, $500 million in rotisserie chickens sold could translate to $45 million in an up-cycle, or $0.10 per share based upon recent diluted shares. This could provide a stark contrast to what has recently been disclosed as earing tens of millions of dollars in gross margin to maintain the $5 price that consumers have enjoyed for a long time.

Again as a comparison, Sanderson’s gross profit margin has improved by 350 basis points during this recent up-cycle to nearly 20 percent. As Costco has preserved its pricing to appease its consumers, the risks of gyrating margin performance driven by chicken commodity prices may not be such a bad deal over the long-term.

Summary

Costco is clearly looking for marginal improvement for its margin performance. Moving towards a vertical integration model for its chicken capacity needs is not a bad idea. However, there could be greater increases in litigation risks associated with negative externalities of chicken processing facilities. These liabilities could include water contamination, food contamination and recalls, and other waste-related impacts.

Additionally, greater exposure to additional commodities which impact chicken processing including corn and soybean meal could lead to stronger gyrations of $0.10 per share or so leading to earnings misses in the event there is not enough transparency for analysts to accurately model expectations.

Overall, this approach to Costco’s chicken production needs is very interesting and should be followed by investors exposed to large warehouse club stocks and /or chicken processing companies. In the event Costco adds a couple more processing plants to meet all of its chicken production needs, third party processors will lose business. In the event Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) were to take similar steps, substantial impacts could be felt across the board for chicken processors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST, SAFM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.