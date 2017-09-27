Chipotle: Cause For Optimism

Photo credit

Chipotle (CMG) has continued to take its lumps in the market for the past couple of years. The food safety scares have rightly taken their collective toll on the stock as CMG has violated consumer trust that the food it serves is safe for consumption. However, I made the case recently that at $300 or so, CMG is cheap for the long term. A big reason why I think CMG will come back (at some point) is because its margins are still so far away from where they once were, that most earnings growth in the future will likely come from that source and not revenue. If I’m right, CMG should have an easier time than it otherwise would getting back to the “old Chipotle” and that means the stock would indeed be cheap.

I’ll be using data from Seeking Alpha to make my case.

Let’s start with a look at CMG’s pretax margins for the past five years as well as the first half of this year to get an idea of what we’re dealing with.

This chart is all kinds of interesting as there is a lot going on, and we’ll take it piece by piece. Obviously, the period of 2012 to 2015 is what would be considered the “normal” state for Chipotle before the food safety issues hit. Those years saw upper-teens pretax margins as Chipotle has always been the most efficient restaurant chain I’m aware of, particularly at the scale on which it operates. That was, of course, a sizable portion of the appeal of owning the stock; CMG was always able to increase the store count while maintaining (and growing) world-beating margins. But as we all know, that came crashing down in 2016 as the food safety issues hit their stride.

We can see that pretax margin collapsed to basically nothing after being 17% the year before. Obviously, CMG had lots and lots of issues in 2016 with respect to revenue as well as incremental costs to fix its issues and just because it wasn’t selling as much product, which led to a higher cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenue. In other words, the margin picture was a complete disaster and CMG’s earnings – or lack thereof – displayed the enormity of the damage. But fear not, CMG has come back thus far this year and it looks like the path to recovery is pretty well laid out at this point.

To demonstrate what I mean, we’ll take a look at 2014’s pretax margins (a “normal” year for CMG) and compare them against what it has done thus far in 2017.

This chart is impressive in that it shows the dominant performance of CMG in one fell swoop; pretax margins of 17% are simply outstanding in the restaurant business. The strength came from extremely high gross margins – 25% in this case – and cost discipline. CMG has always been masterful in terms of keeping a lid on costs while somehow maintaining its extremely valuable brand and growing at the same time. Those things are generally difficult to do in tandem, but CMG performed a bit of magic and made it happen. SG&A costs were low at 7% of revenue while D&A and other adjustments basically offset one another. CMG doesn’t have any debt so interest expense was zero, leading to pretax margins of 17%. This data is very representative of CMG’s performance for any pre-crisis year as they all look just like this; I just chose 2014 as an example.

Now, what does CMG look like today and how does it get back to its glory days?

This data represents the first half of 2017, and in short, it looks a lot different. SG&A is the same 7% as CMG continues to be an efficient operator, but D&A has deleveraged to 4% of revenue. Interest expense is still zero and other adjustments have come in at 4% thus far. But the bit we’re really interested in is gross margins as the 15% showing in the first half of this year is a full 10% below 2014 and that is basically the entire reason why CMG’s pretax margin is 8% against 17%.

That’s great, but how does CMG get back to upper teens margins? The main source of margin expansion is going to be comp sales because the reason margins are down due to lower comps deleveraging food/paper costs as well as operating expenses. Cost of goods sold, very interestingly, doesn’t move a great deal for CMG; the main variable is revenue. That means that when CMG produces more revenue via higher comps, it leverages those costs down and creates a lot of margin expansion. Of course, when the opposite happens, margins suffer mightily and that’s what we saw last year. This year is looking better, but there’s a long way to go yet.

Now that we know what the problem is, I do think there’s a path forward to fix it. CMG’s comp sales have rebounded in a big way this year, and I think that if it can stay out of its own way in terms further food safety issues, consumers will eventually forget and come back. Keep in mind that CMG had one of the strongest, most loyal customer followings of any restaurant chain, and while CMG violated that trust, I still believe it will come back if CMG can do right by consumers.

CMG has also been trying some menu innovation, which it wasn't really keen on doing years ago, and it has been met with mixed reviews. The good news is that the company is nimble enough to kill off things that don't work and try something else. And apart from that, I like the fact that management isn't taking its problems lying down; these are real, concerted efforts to win customers back.

The thing is that there is ample room overhead for margin expansion even if CMG doesn’t get back to its former levels. I still think there’s a chance that CMG eventually gets back to 17% pretax margin, but that will take a years-long recovery in comps, and while we are on the right path, there’s a lot that can happen between now and then. At $319, I don’t see a lot of margin expansion being priced in and that’s why I’m bullish. I think CMG will bottom (or maybe has already) in this area and that longer term, its prospects look brighter than the stock price implies. Margin expansion is going to be the key to the bull case and there’s ample room for margin expansion based upon higher gross margins going forward; we just need comp sales to continue their recovery.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.