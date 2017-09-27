Abraxas Petroleum: Achieving Consistently Solid Well Results

Meeting type curves should allow Abraxas to increase production to an average of 12,750 BOEPD in 2019.

Type curves indicate an approximately 32% to 44% ROR in the Bakken and a 43% ROR in the Delaware Basin at $50 WTI oil.

Average well trajectory appears to be at or above Abraxas's type curves.

Abraxas has been demonstrating consistently solid well results in both the Bakken and Delaware Basin.

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) has been demonstrating consistently solid well results in both the Bakken and Delaware Basin recently. These results are averaging out to at or above Abraxas's current type curves. This enhances my confidence that Abraxas can meet its multi-year production growth targets, including an average of 12,750 BOEPD in 2019.

Bakken Performance

Abraxas's recent Stenehjem 6H & 8H wells targeting the Three Forks averaged 1,143 BOEPD (75%) oil over their peak 30 days of production, while its Stenehjem 7H and 9H wells targeting the Middle Bakken averaged 1,148 BOEPD (74% oil) over their peak 30 days of production.

In November 2016, Abraxas mentioned that its Stenehjem 10H, 12H & 14H wells targeting the Three Forks averaged 1,059 BOEPD (74%) oil over their peak 30 days of production, while its Stenehjem 11H, 13H and 15H wells targeting the Middle Bakken averaged 1,226 BOEPD (75% oil) over their peak 30 days of production.

The six Stenehjem wells from late 2016 averaged 1,143 BOEPD over their peak 30 days of production, while the four more recent wells averaged 1,146 BOEPD, indicating that the average performance of Abraxas's Bakken wells should be at or above its type curves.

Well Zone BOEPD % Oil Stenehjem 10H, 12H & 14H Three Forks 1,059 74% Stenehjem 11H, 13H & 15H Middle Bakken 1,226 75% Stenehjem 6H & 8H Three Forks 1,143 75% Stenehjem 7H & 9H Middle Bakken 1,148 74%

Abraxas's Middle Bakken type curve involves initial production of 1,120 BOEPD and suggests a 44% ROR at $50 WTI oil.

Abraxas's Three Forks type curve involves initial production of 1,000 BOEPD and suggests an ROR of approximately 32% ROR at $50 WTI oil.

The average performance of Abraxas's ten most recent Bakken wells seems to be closer to its Middle Bakken type curve, indicating pretty good returns at $50 WTI oil.

The performance of these ten Bakken wells has been fairly consistent. Eight of the wells are reasonably close in terms of production trajectory. Stenehjem 12H was on the weaker side, but still has produced around 121,000 BOE after 10 to 11 months of production. Stenehjem 11H was pretty strong, with around 279,000 BOE of production over the same time frame. Those two wells offset each other and average out to around a typical well.

Delaware Basin Performance Also Strong

Abraxas has also demonstrated consistently solid results with its Delaware Basin wells. Abraxas's first well was the Caprito 99-302H, which averaged 997 BOEPD (81% oil) over its peak 30 days of production. The recent Caprito 98-201H and 98-301 HR wells have performed slightly better, at an average of 1,018 BOEPD (84% oil). Abraxas notes that it used a more conservative choke management protocol and believes that those two wells could improve on that early performance.

Well Zone Lateral Length BOEPD % Oil Caprito 99-302H Wolfcamp A2 4,963' 997 81% Caprito 98-201H Wolfcamp A1 4,880' 1,036 84% Caprito 98-301HR Wolfcamp A2 4,880' 999 84%

All of these wells appear to be performing at or above Abraxas's Delaware Basin Wolfcamp type curve, which suggests an approximately 43% ROR at $50 WTI oil.

Long-Term Production Growth

The consistently solid results increase my confidence that Abraxas can meet its longer-term production growth targets. The below graph shows Abraxas's production expectations until the end of 2019. This production growth is based on a $90 million capital expenditure budget for each of 2018 and 2019, with production expected to average 12,750 BOEPD in 2019.

The incremental production growth is based on Abraxas's type curves, so the fact that its recent Delaware Basin and Bakken wells are currently averaging at or above those type curves is a positive. The main risk to reaching those production levels (other than changes to the capital expenditure budget) appears to be whether Abraxas's PDP decline rate is as modeled above. Abraxas notes that "the rates of decline are estimates and actual production declines may be materially higher."

Conclusion

Abraxas appears quite capable of reaching the production growth targets it mentioned earlier this year. Abraxas's well results have been quite solid and have averaged out to at or above its type curves. This should allow it to grow production quickly and reach an average of 12,750 BOEPD in 2019.

Abraxas's type curves indicate good returns at $50 oil, although the returns aren't the highest claimed in the Bakken and Delaware Basin. However, Abraxas's low overall interest costs also contribute to the company being quite competitive at $45 to $50 oil.

