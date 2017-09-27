Nike's Pullback Is An Opportunity For Long-Term Investors

After releasing mixed Q1 FY 2018 earnings, Nike (NKE) shares whipsawed in after-hours trading to end down 3.2%. With analyst expectations low going into the quarter, Nike blew past them reporting EPS of $0.57 which was $0.09 higher than analysts' average estimate of $0.48. However, EPS was still down 22% from the prior year quarter as declines in gross margins more than offset a 1% improvement of SG&A expenses.

Driving the fall in EPS and gross margins was the expected decline in North American revenue which decreased 3%. Offsetting much of North America's declines however were increases in Greater China (up 12%), Asia Pacific & Latin America (up 6%), and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (up 5%). This growth brought international segments to now contribute 55% of Nike's revenues. As assumed by many, and reinforced by management on the conference call, these areas outside the U.S. are expected to continue becoming more important to the company as growth in consumer spending, an emerging middle class and increasing participation in sport will drive sales. Overall, revenues for the quarter were flat around $9B despite the tough North American retail environment.

Source data from Q1 FY18 release

Nike's Consumer Direct Offence continued to deliver with revenue growth of 11% being driven by online growth of 19% and new store and comp store growth of 5%. As Nike continues to engage more directly with their customers, their already strong brand image should continue to strengthen and drive the company into the new digital era.

And the Share Repurchases Continue

Nike continued to repurchase their shares in the quarter buying back 15.3 million shares for approximately $849 million. This would represent an approximate 0.9% reduction from their 2017 ending share count which is pretty impressive for one quarter. Share repurchases by the company have averaged 1.7% annually over the past decade with share count decreasing from 2,036 million in FY 2007 to around 1,677 million today. I always like to see share buybacks from management (especially if the price is attractive) as it signals it has confidence in the long-term prospects of the business and capital budgeting discipline.

Past Fundamentals are Strong

Nike's global brand name has allowed the company to grow rapidly while maintaining a high level of profitability. Over the past decade, the company has achieved average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 24.6% and 22.0% respectively. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to not only maintain but continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future. On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $3.50 in 2007 to $7.74 in 2017 which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity has averaged growth of 15.7% annually.

Source Data from Morningstar

Conclusion

I am a big fan of Nike and one quarter of declining sales in North America does not spell the end to decades of growth. This is a wonderful company at a fair price as I discussed in my previous article on Nike and this quarter has done nothing to change that. As such, I will be looking to add to my position on any further pullback.

