MannKind: FDA Label Decision Is Almost Here

MannKind Corp. (MNKD) has a FDA label decision date scheduled for this Friday that has the potential to drastically alter the company's sales of its commercial drug Afrezza over time. With the current high short interest in MannKind, any changes in the label, or failure to change it at all, most likely will result in a potential volatile moves in MannKind stock as the market digests the information and decides how the potential changes (or lack thereof) might affect sales of its drug moving forward. MannKind is strapped for cash, and the company might very well seek to do a cash raise soon after any FDA news whether good or bad.

MannKind has an all important PDUFA (Prescription Drug User Fee Act) date coming up scheduled by the FDA for this Friday, September 29, 2017. In this case, the FDA has scheduled a response to MannKind's request for label changes for its inhaled insulin product Afrezza. According to the company's latest Cantor Firtgerald Global Healthcare Conference transcript, the company expects several label changes with the possibility that the changes could have significant effects on sales moving forward, which have been tepid since Afrezza was approved in 2014 with the dreaded "black box" label. Here is a chart of Afrezza commercial sales from Symphony data from Proboards since the drug was FDA approved.

Chart by Symphony Health Solutions

Clearing up the label, even a little bit, has strong implications for the company in selling the benefits of the drug to doctors and specialists who prescribe it along with patients who get to use the drug. Clearing up the label could also help open up new financing possibilities after analysts have their takes on the results.

Any changes the FDA chooses to approve (or not approve) could easily have immediate effects on the stock price of the company as short interest in the company remains high, while cash is short and sales grow slowly over time for what the company needs to become profitable. Here is a table showing the latest relevant short interest information that might come into play especially if the FDA news coming out would be no changes or drastic changes to the label. The following numbers are based on a reported 82,070,000 shares currently being floated by MannKind.

MannKind Short Interest (shares) % of Float %up/down 8/31/17 21,137,769 25.76% 0.23% down 8/15/17 21,332,785 25.99% 0.14% down 7/31/17 21,443,416 26.13% 1.58% down 7/14/17 22,744,054 27.71% 0.12% down 6/30/17 22,839,505 27.83% 2.78% down 6/15/17 25,118,910 30.61%

Table by Trent Welsh

It is interesting to note that while short interest does remain high, it has been steadily dropping over the past few months while the company's stock price has seen an uptick over the same amount of time (with a recent pullback before the news hits). Perhaps the market is also expecting a higher chance of positive label changes compared to the FDA failing to accept any of the proposed label changes that MannKind submitted, or perhaps investors are pulling their short positions to re-establish new positions after the period of volatility around the news stabilizes.

MNKD data by YCharts

Now, the reason this FDA potential label change is so important to MannKind is that the company is strapped for cash to say the least. According to its latest earnings call, MannKind had cash and cash equivalents of $43.4 million at the end of June, including tapping into its back pocket reserves by drawing $19.4 million from the Mann Group, which is one of its safety nets. With the company forecasting $18-$24 million per quarter in cash burn, exclusive of its debt principle payments, the company is actively seeking multiple routes to raise capital for Afrezza commercialization. Fellow SA contributor Spencer Osborne's latest article gives an in-depth look at MannKind's current financial situation along with lenders and dates if you want to look further into the company's financial situation past the basics I use for my current article.

With the company stating clearly in its earnings call that it needs further capital infusions, along with the obviousness of it looking at the company's financials, it would not surprise me that following any news on a label change would be soon be followed by a capital raise by the company. MannKind would seek better terms with financial institutions (from a potentially better label) along with getting a cash infusion after the stock has reached a near term potential high on the potential good FDA news, while MannKind might also seek to raise cash even on bad news by wrapping all the bad events together into one short period of time. This potential upcoming capital raise following on the heels of a FDA decision might be particularly appealing to traders looking to take advantage of volatile swings in stock price from when news first gets reported until the dust settles.

A potential day of reckoning is fast approaching MannKind with the FDA set to make decisions on MannKind's label requests at the end of the week. No changes, small changes, or potential big changes to MannKind's black box label could easily result in volatile movements in stock price to the upside as well as downside as any changes will have a direct bearing on how easy it is to sell the company's Afrezza, which is its only revenue source. The high short interest in the stock should help facilitate these moves as investors jump in to new positions or exit out of old positions when the winds of change come and the story takes a new twist. The company is in dire need of a capital infusion, as it has stated in its earnings call and by just a simple look at its balance sheet, so be aware that a capital raise might soon follow news whether good or bad as the company seeks to raise money at new highs with new prospects, or wraps up all the bad news into one giant bad pill to swallow. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNKD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.