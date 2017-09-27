Darden Restaurants: Ripe For Accumulation

After evaluating their risk return profile, investors may want to consider this ticker for inclusion in their portfolio.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) reported first quarter results that saw impact from hurricanes eroding its stellar quarterly performance. The company though continued to maintain its outlook for the year highlighting that in the absence of hurricane headwinds, the firm would have raised its EPS guidance by 4.5 cents. Despite the one-time nature of these impacts, investors punished the stock, sending it down by 6%. At current levels, I think the stock offers compelling value and investors may want to accumulate Darden in a market that seems slightly overvalued.

Q1 Review and Commentary

There were a couple of key takeaways from the firm's earnings call that I think drives home the point about Darden's operations and value focus. One, Darden still outpaced the industry by a wide margin. The respective same restaurant sales of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse were 490 bps and 560 bps above industry average. Second, the firm's consistent focus is on a sweet spot that drives value and convenience to the consumer, and profitability for itself. For instance within Olive Garden, the firm increased the price of soup, salad, and bread-sticks, which are key traffic drivers from $5.99 to $6.99 and ran one less promotion in the quarter. While the tweak led to lower traffic, profits increased because of higher pricing and lower marketing expense. Such optimization efforts are likely to maximize shareholder value over the medium to long term.

Net sales were up 12.9% to $12.94 billion largely due to the integration of results of Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen and 21 other new restaurants. In its legacy business, pricing at both Longhorn Steakhouse and Olive Garden improved by 150 bps. Segment profits improved in every segment apart from "Other Business" which now houses the Cheddar unit. Except for expenses related restaurant labor and depreciation, all other operating costs increased at either the same rate or below the growth rate in sales. Higher labor expenses were due to wage inflation of nearly 4%.

Based on my projections which are fairly conservative, Darden's free cash flows are likely to exceed $500 million every year till 2022. The company, should be comfortably able to maintain and raise dividends and after dividends are paid, reduce its shares outstanding with the remaining cash. Along with the dividends, management's $100- $200 million share repurchase targets should reasonably drive shareholder returns. Assumptions include a -1% to 1% sales growth post the inclusion of Cheddar results, and a 140 basis point increase in operating costs over the next five years. These are consistent with expectation of a slight commodity inflation (0% - 1%) and expected wage inflation over the next year. For the remaining four years, I went ahead with expectations of continuing inflation on the cost side to model cash flows conservatively. Historically the company's capex has shown quite a wide dispersion, varying between 3.3% - 12% of sales. Even with the assumptions made above, capex consistently below 5% of sales could cement a bull case on the firm.

Conclusion

It is incredibly hard to mine undervalued stocks in today's market. Darden though, seems like a rare exception in a sea of either appropriately valued or overvalued securities. Darden currently trades at a decent forward price to earnings ratio of 15.8x (Source: Yahoo Finance). Adjusted for growth, the company's PEG of 1.55 and dividend yield of 3.2% looks quite compelling. If the company does open in the red, I think investors may want to see if it fits their return risk profile and consider it for inclusion in their portfolio.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, figures have been sourced from company filings.

Note: If you find the article interesting, kindly follow me to be updated about my latest insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.