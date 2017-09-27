DryShips: What Will Happen?

Source: Tradingview

Investment Thesis

When it comes to toxic financing stocks such as Dryships (DRYS), technical or fundamental analysis normally does not matter. However, as we can see from the chart above, a symmetrical triangle is forming. The stock has been trading between the resistance and support trendlines towards an apex. Bears are eager for a break below the support line so that they can confidently take a short position. The October deadline for the rights offering is approaching. There is no benefit for shareholders to participate in the rights offering because the stock is trading far below the $2.75 mark. That being said, the company has to take some action by the deadline, and whatever the action is, I am sure it will benefit the CEO, not the shareholders.

What is the CEO thinking?

For the CEO, common shares don't add any value to him personally. One thing bulls need to understand is that the CEO would not likely sell his common shares for profit. His common share ownership is for nothing more than to attract individual investors. If you think he is long, you are wrong. His main interest is to raise money from US capital markets and sign deals with Dryships for his own benefits. The company has only 19 employees, including the CEO. The management, consulting, operational and finance ends are all handled by private companies owned by the CEO/family. He would be making millions by signing deals with Dryships, not with common shares. History tells us that all previous transactions favored the CEO, not shareholders. The CEO would sell his personal assets to Dryships, then convert debt (owned by him) into common or preferred shares. The board of directors would approve all of this without any objections. According to a Forbes article, the CEO is running Dryships like his own private company--shareholders have no final say on any of his actions (as we have witnessed in the massive share dilutions and non-stop reverse splits).

The CEO now has 53.5% common share ownership in Dryships--good enough for control. There is a possibility the company could simply cancel the rights offering. The stock would run again as with a previous run (termination of the Kalani deal). Think of it this way: what is the benefit of acquiring more common shares? The CEO is not going to sell them in the future anyway. He had $1.7 billion worth of common shares. He didn't sell a single share. He diluted himself and his common share worth became $0 dollars.

Source: Created by Author

Conclusion

All told, expecting different results from the same business model is foolish. The company has almost no employees. All of their operations, including financing, are handled by entities owned by the CEO/family. Unfair dealings will continue to restrict Dryships from posting profit. Institutional ownership is almost zero percent; sentiment is very negative. Whatever action the CEO takes before October 2 will benefit him, not shareholders. As I've noted in a prior article, DRYS is one of the most dangerous stocks in the world, and I would steer clear of it.

To read my previous articles, please click here.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.