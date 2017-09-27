Wednesday Is A 'Big League' Day - Here's What You Need To Know

The dollar and yields jumped overnight as traders appear to be excited about the big unveil of Trump's tax proposal.

Ok, Wednesday is a big day for investors or at least it's supposed to be.

This is the day when Trump and the GOP will unveil their tax reform proposal and as I've been keen on pointing out for quite some time, there's probably some upside asymmetry here for the dollar (UUP) and yields (TLT).

Investors and traders have become conditioned to fade this administration's fiscal agenda and you can hardly blame them. Without weighing in on the politics behind this, the simple fact of the matter is that nothing has gotten done. Here's a particularly telling chart that utilizes a high tax rate basket versus a low tax rate basket (purple line) to illustrate the "trade it and fade it" mentality:

(Deutsche Bank)

As you can see there on the right-hand side, "hope" has reasserted itself ahead of Wednesday's unveil and overnight, the dollar and yields were the story, as the greenback rose to its highest level in six weeks and 10Y yields rose to an eight-week peak.

This of course comes after a Tuesday speech from Janet Yellen who reinforced the idea that the Fed will look through purportedly "transitory" weakness on the inflation front on the way to sticking to the short-term rate path. As usual, I remind you that she is pretty clearly more concerned about financial stability - the inflation thing is a ruse. If risk assets the world over weren't sitting at nosebleed levels I can almost guarantee you she would not be describing weakness in inflation as "transitory."

In any event, the combination of tax "hope" and a seemingly "hawkish" Yellen has put some wind the sails for a U.S. reflation narrative that was all but dead. Remember, it was just three weeks ago when 10Y yields were at 2.02%.

Unless the tax plan falls flat on its face (which seems unlikely given that it does enjoy whatever counts as "broad-based" support in Washington these days), you could very well see the dollar run further and Treasurys continue to sell off, especially considering the potential for extreme positioning in the greenback to get squeezed:

(MacroTourist, Bloomberg)

It's also important that you understand all of this in the context of the policy divergence/convergence theme. Allow me to quote myself from something I posted over at Heisenberg Report on Tuesday evening:

Obviously, a lot hangs on whether the policy divergence theme between the U.S. and Europe reasserts itself. That, in turn, hinges on whether i) the Fed remains determined to stay the course on hiking again in December despite subdued inflation, ii) Trump and the GOP are able to make some meaningful headway on a fiscal agenda that's been stalled pretty much since Day 1, iii) whether the German election marked a turning point beyond which jitters re: the persistence of populism in particular and E.U. breakup risk more generally prompt Mario Draghi to rethink plans to move definitively in the direction of normalization, and iv) whether the data continues to look better in Europe than it does in the U.S. How that all plays out will determine whether the policy divergence theme that dominated headed into 2017 reasserts itself, or whether the policy convergence theme that deep-sixed the dollar and drove up the euro this year continues apace.

That's going to be the question headed into Q4 and in many ways, the answer (i.e. whether it will be policy convergence or policy divergence between the U.S. and Europe) will determine the fate of the EM rally as well.

So pay attention to the details in the tax plan we get on Wednesday. Whether this disappoints or manages to clear a very low bar has all kinds of implications for how you should be positioned headed into the home stretch for 2017.

