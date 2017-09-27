The Lowest Volatility Sectors For Retirees

Let's identify the two least volatile sectors as demonstrated through the last two major market corrections.

In retirement it's not so much that we want to knock it out of the park; we might be looking for some decent growth with lesser risks.

Quite simply some sectors are less volatile than others. Certain types of companies have wider economic moats and more predictable revenues and earnings and dividends. If I were to ask you which sector is the least volatile, you might answer Consumer Staples for good reason. Those companies produce and sell products that consumers might need through all market cycles. We are not going to stop using and needing toilet paper in the next market meltdown. And some investors might need some Kleenex (er make that facial tissues, ha) to wipe away those tears. Kleenex of course is a ubiquitous brand name owned by Kimberly Clark (KMB).

And you'd be right if you named Consumer Staples as the least volatile and perhaps most trustworthy, historically. Keep in mind as always that past sector performance does not guarantee future sector success or lower volatility - as we'll see demonstrated.

There are 10 SPDR sectors. They are Consumer Staples (XLP), Consumer Discretionary (XLY), Energy (XLE), Financials (XLF), Health Care (XLV), Industials (XLI), Materials (XLB), Real Estate (XLRE), Technology (XLK), and Utilities (XLU).

Keep in mind that XLRE is a new addition to the SPDR family, though we can certainly track the performance of real estate indices through the last recession by way of Vanguard and ishares ETFs.

You can track the performance, and see the sector comparisons in this link. And from Standard and Poor'sn there are many sector analysis and tools, here.

The SPDRs allow us to track the sector performance through the market corrections of 2000-2003 and 2008-2009. As you may know, in 2000-2003 the S&P 500 (SPY) fell by 45% and in 2008-2009 the index fell by 52%. Severe market corrections can obviously put a retiree's portfolio and retirement at risk. Retirees suffer from sequence of returns risk. If a retiree enters retirement at an unfortunate start date (at the time of a major market decline) that retiree might have to sell considerable portfolio assets to fund retirement. That retiree would then have lesser portfolio income and shares or units.

For example, here's a scenario where a retiree begins retirement on January of 2000; the 5 year period shown ends at the end of December 2004. The portfolio start amount is $1,000,000 with a spend rate of 4% of portfolio assets, inflation adjusted. That retiree removes $3334 on a monthly basis. All charts and figures are courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com. Once again, past performance does not guarantee future returns or performance. Portfolio 1 is SPY.

We can see that the retiree is in a heap of trouble. That portfolio is injured beyond repair. Holding companies that might offer lesser drawdowns in major market corrections can have a positive effect for retirees. Holding companies that have the greater potential to avoid dividend cuts and instead supply increasing dividends offers retirees an advantage as portfolio income and increasing income decreases that sequence of returns risk. Holding companies with a lesser drawdown allows the retiree to sell a lesser amount of units or shares to create income.

Let's have a look at the drawdown of SPDR sectors for the last recession of 2008-2009 and the correction of 2000-2003. For Real Estate through the 2000-2003 correction I used DFA Dimensional Funds Real Estate Portfolio (DFREX). For Real Estate through 2008-2009 I used the Vanguard (VNQ)

Sector 2008-2009 Rank 2000-2004 Rank Staples -28.12% 1 -32.61% 5 Discretionary -55.09% 6 -26.64% 3 Energy -53.13% 5 -35.68% 6 Financials -78.68% 10 -27.87% 4 Healthcare -35.50% 2 -23.83% 2 Industrials -57.16% 8 -37.38% 7 Materials -55.49% 7 -37.73% 8 Real Estate -68.30% 9 -14.35% 1 Technology -49.46% 4 -80.47% 10 Utilities -38.50% 3 -43.51% 9

Now we can know and see that each correction has its specific nuances and causes. The correction of 2008-2009 was a 'financial crisis' and hence, the financials as a sector were hit the hardest. 2000-2004 was the great technology melt up and collapse. It's not surprising that technology led the way in the drawdown. The greatest 'risk flip' is delivered by the real estate sector, that was the Number 1 winner in the tech meltdown of 2000-2003, and then flipped to near last place in 2008-2009.

All said, from the scorecard we can see that the two clear 'winners' for lesser drawdown are Healthcare and Consumer Staples. Consumer Discretionary would be next in line for combined scoring. So here's what it looks like for the combined portfolio of Staples and Healthcare through those two recessions.

Here's the Staples/Healthcare team from January of 2000 to end of 2004. The portfolio is rebalanced on an annual schedule.

Rebalancing did add some slight alpha and stability. For the period, here is Consumer Staples as Portfolio 1, Healthcare is Portfolio 2.

And here's the Staples/Healthcare Portfolio from January of 2007 through to end of 2010.

And for the period, Consumer Staples is Portfolio 1, Healthcare is Portfolio 2.

Those two bedrock sectors would have delivered greatly lesser drawdowns and hence greatly reduced sequence of returns risk for a retiree. According to Portfolio Visualizer those two sectors delivered increasing dividends through both market corrections. But the combo would not have gone far enough in the early 2000s. Here's a retirement funding scenario. Portfolio 1 is the Staples/Healthcare portfolio. The time horizon is January of 2000 through to end of 2009. The retiree starts with $1,000,000 and spends at a 4% annual rate, at $3334 monthly, inflation adjusted.

We see that even choosing the least volatile sectors (in full advantaged hindsight) still would not have delivered for retirees in the decumulation (retirement funding) stage. The portfolio is under incredible stress in 2009 with a portfolio value below $600,000. That retiree was in need of assets that offered negative correlation to equities. A simple balanced growth model of a stock dominated portfolio with a modest allocation to bonds did the trick for retirees in the last two recessions. Here's Portfolio 1 as the Vanguard Wellington Fund (VWELX) in the retirement funding scenario from January of 2000 through to end of 2009. Portfolio 2 is the Staples/Healthcare Portfolio. The Balanced Growth model is only briefly under water on two occasions.

The Wellington fund offers the potential inverse relationship and lower volatility by way of the bond component. The fund also allows for an international component, another important risk reducing agent, considering the stress of US stocks in the lost decade of 2000-2009. The Wellington fund operates in a range of 60%–70% stocks, 30%–40% bonds. Here's the most recent mix ...

Now keep in mind that the Wellington fund seeks capital appreciation with risk managed by way of bonds and portfolio income. It's more aggressive than the above lowest volatility demonstration in this article. Here's the current sector allocation for the fund.

From my observations the secret sauce is in the basic stock asset allocation and the seeking of lower risk stock assets. One can recreate the potential magic by way of simple sector ETFs. From January of 2007 through to end of 2011, here's the same retirement funding scenario with the Wellington Fund as Portfolio 1, Portfolio 2 is the Staples/Healthcare portfolio.

We (surprisingly) see that the two lower volatility sectors alone, with no bond component, deliver a lesser drawdown than the Wellington fund. If we add some bonds, we easily create a portfolio with greatly reduced volatility. Here's the time scenario with Portfolio 2, now with some bonds (TLT). In this scenario we are spending at that 4% rate, inflation adjusted. The period is January of 2007 through to end of 2011.

We now have positive portfolio growth and an internal rate of return that is much greater that the Wellington Fund. The worst year for the uber low volatility portfolio drops to -8.43%. We've amplified the magic of lower volatility for the retiree in the spending stage.

And certainly sector allocation is not the only way to find that lower volatility. A meaningful dividend growth history along with a few basic financial or dividend health screens might find that desired combination of growth and lower volatility for the stock component. Here's a demonstration using the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation fund (VIG) as the stock component. We are again in the retirement funding scenario.

For the period we see the simple two ticker VIG portfolio best the actively managed Vanguard Wellington fund with lesser drawdown and a greater ending portfolio value. IMHO it's not necessarily the active management; it's the simple asset allocation model.

CONCLUSIONS AND OBSERVATIONS

In portfolio construction, a retiree might or might not seek the lowest volatility stock allocation that is possible. But being aware of past history (that history is not guaranteed to repeat), a retiree might slant the portfolio toward that lower volatility area and overweight those sectors accordingly. That retiree might find that lower volatility by way of sector funds or by overweighting their individual holdings from those lower volatility sectors. In a recent article, My Front Line Aristocrats - Ready For Battle, I identified what I feel might be my wall of defense in any major correction. If I wanted to build up my wall of defense, I might overweight those holdings. I would also have the option of perhaps rebalancing and moving some funds to an XLP or XLV.

What about the dividends?

Now of course, generous portfolio income and increasing dividends can reduce sequence of returns risk. But higher yield can also bring higher risks - see the higher income sectors and sub sectors from the 2008-2009 recession. And finding enough income to 'live off the dividends' might be more than challenging. I will be back with articles on a higher yield approach for retirees.

The secret sauce appears to be enough growth to reach retirement spending needs managed with a lower volatility approach; that includes some assets that are inversely or lowly correlated to stocks. As they say in the sports world "defense wins championships". That may be more than telling for retirees.

Thanks for reading. Please always know and understand your risk tolerance level. Investors should also understand any and all tax implications and consequences.

Happy Investing.

Dale

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NKE, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, PEP, TXN, WM, UTX, LOW, BNS, TD, RY, BLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dale Roberts is an Investment Funds Advisor at Tangerine Investment Funds Limited a subsidiary of Tangerine Bank, wholly owned by Scotia Bank; he is not licensed to provide professional advice on stocks. The opinions expressed herein are Dale Roberts' personal opinions relating to his experience as an investor and are not those of Tangerine Bank or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates. This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor.