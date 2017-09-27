Tallgrass Energy GP And LP: The Investment Thesis Remains Strong And Intact

Over the last 6 months, shares of this GP and LP have made a round trip from $27 to $22 and back again.

Back in March, I wrote an article on Tallgrass Energy GP LP (TEGP) - then at $27.22/share - and suggested it could trade up to the $32-$34 level over the next 12 months (see TEGP: 30%+ Distribution Growth This Year With No K-1 Hassle). Shortly after the piece was published, the shares ran up to $29 and then dropped pretty much straight down to trade at $22 and change. Now they are back above $27. So what caused the volatility and is the original investment thesis still intact?

The original investment thesis for TEGP was:

Its 36.94% ownership stake in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, the assets of which are its ownership interests in Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP). TEP operates in three segments: crude oil pipelines, natural gas pipelines, and natural gas processing and logistics. Tallgrass Equity's interests include 20 million TEP units (27.4%), 100% of the GP (834,391 GP units representing a 1.14% GP interest in TEP), and 100% of TEP's incentive distributions rights ("IDRs").

Excellent distribution growth based on the IDR's having achieved the "high splits" - meaning TEGP will receive ~50% of TEP's incremental growth in DCF from here on out.

50% ownership in the REX pipeline, a jewel of an asset.

Investors don't have the K-1 hassles most MLPs investors face because TEGP is treated as a corporation for tax purposes - and therefore issues a 1099 instead of a K-1.

Source: Citi MLP Conference Presentation

Considering TEGP sole assets are those listed above in TEP, "so goes TEP, so goes TEGP". So let's take a closer look at TEP's recent performance.

Earnings

From the Q2 EPS report:

As shown above, TEP continues to demonstrate strong growth in adjusted EBTIDA (34%), DCF (31%), and distributions (21%) on a yoy basis. The distribution coverage ratio over the first 6 months of the year was a conservative 1.29x - which bodes very well for continued distribution growth in Q3 and Q4. Note also the relative stability in the number of common outstanding units.

The quarter's strong performance was driven by TEP's 50% ownership interest in the REX pipeline, which it acquired in March. TEP also became the operator of the REX pipeline, and that entitles it to a fee of 1% of REX's EBITDA. In July, TEP - as REX operator - announced that it had received the $150 million payment from Ultra in connection with the settlement of REX’s $303 million breach of contract claim. As a result, REX has distributed the proceeds to its partners based on their percentage ownership in the pipeline. The ownership level is shown in parenthesis followed by their expected share in the total payment:

Tallgrass Energy Partners (50%) $75 million

TEP (25%) $37.5 million

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) $37.5 million

Note that this payment, which was expected, was a primary catalyst in my previous article on TEGP, although I expected it to come in Q2. That said, the payment came after the close of Q2 and therefore will be a very positive catalyst for TEP's Q3 EPS report. In addition, the additional cash infusion will enable easier funding of the next 25% drop-down of the REX pipeline. Considering there are only a few days left in Q3, perhaps Tallgrass has decided to delay the 25% drop in REX until Q4.

REX

Note TEP also reported that Ultra had agreed to enter into a new 7-year firm transportation agreement with REX commencing Dec. 1, 2019, for service from west-to-east of 200,000 dekatherms per day at a rate of approximately $0.37, or about $26.8 million annually. In addition, as a result of open seasons for incremental Zone3 east-to-west capacity totaling 180,000 dekatherms per day from Clarington, Ohio to delivery points as far west as Moultrie, Ill., REX has entered into firm transportation contracts with a number of parties for varying volumes and terms that began as early as June 2017. REX currently expects 2017 revenue from those contracts to be at least $13 million.

On the Q2 conference call, in response to a question about utility demand for REX's natural gas, Matt Sheehy - Senior VP - said:

Yes. We’ve been having conversations all across the REX footprint with all the utilities and the producers in the area. We have – as you know, the St. Louis utilities are constructing – Spire Energy is constructing their St. Louis lateral, that will pull gas off of REX. As you know, we have current connections through tight into Kansas City. So we are working to hook up all the connectivity with both power plants and utilities all along the REX right away. REX is seeing a tremendous amount of flows right now. I don’t know if you are following EBBs at all, but we’ve got, for the quarter ended June 30, we had 1.5 contracted on the pipe, but our average flows were over 1.7.

As management said during the conference call, four-or-five years ago REX was considered to be a 1.8 Bcf pipeline. Yet for a number of days this last quarter REX was a 4.7 Bcf a day pipeline. As Tallgrass President & CEO David Dehaemers put it:

... I think in 2018, you are going to see us to have high coverage again. The reason I’ll remind everybody for that is is that, we’re enjoying huge benefits of REX having tremendous cash flow. Our intention is to control our balance sheet, and we’ll have high coverage. So that we’re paying down debt on a short-term basis.

So the REX pipeline continues to be a jewel of an asset (see TEP: The REX Pipeline Has Been A Smashing Success) and an excellent long-term catalyst for Tallgrass Energy, TEP, and TEGP.

Distributions

For TEGP, the earnings and operations update summarized above are bullish developments. So too is the very strong distribution growth which was the primary investment thesis driving TEGP. In July, Tallgrass Energy announced TEGP's Q2 quarterly cash distribution would increase 19.1% from the prior quarter to $0.3425/share, or $1.37 on an annualized basis. That represents an increase of 39.8% from the Q2 FY 2016 distribution of $0.245/share.

Source: Tallgrass Energy

Growth Outlook

The growth outlook for the partnership continues to be robust. In addition to the additional REX contract developments reported above, here are some additional organic growth initiatives:

The acquisition of terminal and water services businesses in addition to several significant commercial deals that expand and strengthen its Pony Express crude oil pipeline position in the regions it serves.

The recent announcement of open season for the Pony Express pipeline (shown above) along with the Platteville Extension and the Existing System Expansion projects.

And of course the big one - an expected drop-down of another 25% in the REX pipeline.

Longer-term, TEP announced an open season for a natural gas pipeline (the "Cheyenne Connector") to connect the Denver-Julesberg Basin to the REX pipeline. The Cheyenne Connector has signed long-term agreements to transport 600 MMcf/d of natural gas with Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) and DCP Midstream (DCP).

The Pony Express Pipeline ("PXP") has been in service since 2014 and has a design capacity of 320,000 bpd, and with drag reducing agents has the capacity to transport an additional 100,000 bpd. The pipeline transports Bakken crude all the way to the heart of the nation's crude oil storage complex in Cushing, Oklahoma. Along the way, the pipeline connects to several other points including Phillips 66's refinery in Ponca City. Tallgrass built the 70-mile Northeast Colorado Lateral to add optionality for producers in the Niobrara Shale in Northeastern Colorado and Southeastern Wyoming.

Note that the mid-point of TEP's guidance for full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA ($660 million) and DCF ($600 million) compare quite favorably with the YTD (first 6 months result) presented earlier: $266 million and $254 million, respectively. In other words, management believes the company is on-track to continue the significant growth shown in the 1H of the year in the 2H of the year.

Risks

Risks for TEGP (that is, for TEP) include those common to all pipeline operators: explosions, potential cap-ex requirements for repairs and unscheduled service interruptions.

In addition, the CME Group currently predicts a 98% chance of a 100-125 bps increase in the Fed Funds rate at the upcoming November 1 meeting. Higher interest rates make the yield on MLPs less attractive. That could be especially true for TEPGP considering its relatively low yield as compared to peers (5%). Higher rates also increase the financing expense associated with organic growth projects and/or acquisitions.

From a cash flow stability standpoint, note that only 3% of TEP's adjusted EBITDA for FY16 came from volumetric or commodity price exposure. Note also that the REX East-to-West transport contracts (i.e., Marcellus and Utica exit capacity) have an average contract life of 16 years. The combination of these two statistics speaks volumes for TEP's long-term stable revenue base. As a result, its current 3.6x leverage ration - which I consider to be on the high side - is not in and of itself reflective of the company's stable financial footing.

Summary & Conclusion

The volatility in TEGP shares over the past 6 months was hard to explain given TEP's performance, the bright outlook for Tallgrass Energy and its GP/LP partnership, and the demonstrated growth in distributions. Bottom line: if TEGP was a BUY 6 months ago, it is certainly a BUY now. All that has changed is a significant increase in distributions and therefore an increase in yield: TEGP now yields nearly 5%. I reiterate my $32-$34 PT by March of next year. That equates to an over 20% total return over the next 6 months. And that doesn't even take into account what should be two additional distribution increases for Q3 and Q4. After all, the distribution has been raised every quarter since the IPO, the conservative coverage ratio bodes well for the future, and organic growth projects insure continued growth in EBITDA. Distribution growth of 30%+ has been demonstrated and is expected to continue for the foreseeable future with an addition 50% of REX at the Tallgrass Energy level. And that is the next big catalyst: an announcement of the next drop-down of a 25% interest in the REX pipeline. If it doesn't happen in the remaining days of Q3, it is almost certain to happen in Q4.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make. Thanks for reading and good luck!