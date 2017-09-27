Lexicon Pharmaceuticals offers long term value with new product launch.

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its Xermelo 250mg approved by the European Commission for treating carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog (SSA) therapy in adults inadequately controlled by SSA therapy. Xermelo is the first and only oral therapy for this purpose. According to analysts, the drug would generate peak global sales of $538.8 million by 2022 based on sales of somatulin, Ipsen’s somatostatin analogue drug. The company will collaborate with Ipsen for commercializing the drug in Europe while it will have sole rights to sell Xermelo in the US and Japan. This new development will help the company in boosting its revenue as the European Union presents a substantial market for the drug. Xermelo is already approved in the US since February this year and has shown encouraging performance.

The latest approval may also help the stock in recovering from the recent slump despite the announcement of apparently positive data from Phase 3 study of its Type 1 diabetes medication sotagliflozin. Sotagliflozin is designed to improve glycemic control by targeting both SGLT1 and SGLT2. The study met its primary endpoint by demonstrating the superiority of sotagliflozin 400 mg compared to placebo in the proportion of patients with A1C <7.0% at Week 24. It also reported no episode of severe hypoglycemia and no episode of diabetic ketoacidosis or DKA after randomization. However, that contrasts with the finding that the drug was also found to increase the rate of diabetic ketoacidosis, diarrhea and genital mycotic infection - DKA rate was higher during the 24-week treatment period for sotagliflozin (3.0%) than placebo (0.6%). I covered this in an earlier article where I discussed how some experts consider the DKA rate too be too much. Sotagliflozin is an important drug candidate for Lexicon, which is collaborating with Sanofi for the development process. The company is also looking to expand the drug label to include Type 2 diabetes as well, which will further boost the revenue prospects of the drug. While Sotagliflozin’s side effects are a cause of concern, the subsequent sell off in the stock market looks like an overreaction to the news, especially keeping in view the performance of the drug in meeting its primary endpoint.

Lexicon currently only has Xermelo in its commercial portfolio while Sotagliflozin is its main drug candidate. Apart from this it also has LX2761 and LX9211 in early stage trials. LX2761 is being tested for diabetes and is in Phase 1 while LX9211 is also in Phase 1 for neuropathic pain. This shows that Lexicon is currently heavily dependent on Xermelo and Sotagliflozin for immediate revenues. The company stock is currently down 10 percent on Year to Date basis despite receiving several positive news including regulatory approvals for Xermelo and encouraging data from Sotagliflozin. The company is also currently in a critical phase as with the approval of Xermelo, it has moved into a phase where it has a steady source of revenue to aid its liquidity position.

Lexicon recently reported its second quarter results, which were important as it comprised the first full quarter of the Xermelo launch. However, its quarterly revenue dropped from $20.1 million to $12.1 million. The decline was mainly due to lower licensing revenue from its collaboration with Sanofi while it reported $3.9 million in net product revenue. Xermelo accounted for $3.6 million in net product revenue. With Xermelo in the market, the company also reported decline in its R&D expenses, which decreased 44 percent on Year over Year basis to $26.9 million. Consequently, the company’s net loss for the quarter stood at $35.1 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to a net loss of $38.1 million, or $0.37 per share, in the corresponding period in 2016. Since the company has only recently introduced its maiden product in the market, it is expected that it will continue to incur losses for some time. However, the decline in its net loss volume shows that the company is moving in the right direction. It also seems to be in comfortable liquidity position as it concluded the quarter with $231.2 million in cash and investment, which the company believes is sufficient to see it through 2018. It also ensures that the company’s ongoing trials are not likely to face any resource issues.

Despite several positive news coming out of the company, its stock has failed to replicate the performance in the stock market. Over the course of the past 12 months, it has lost over 1/3rd of its value. However, the company’s fundamentals and upcoming milestones present a robust investment case. The company stock is currently trading at beaten down levels, close to its 52 weeks low of $11.80, which makes Lexicon stock an interesting investment candidate. The stock is expected to perform better in the long run as revenue from Xermelo starts to kick in. The company also expects Sotagliflozin to hit the market by 2019, adding to the revenue of the company. Keeping these factors in mind, the stock looks attractive at current price level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LXRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.