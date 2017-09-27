ABB Plugs A Gap

ABB seems to be getting its ducks in a row ahead of a return to growth in many industrial end-markets.

GE's Industrial Solutions business will add value to ABB's Electrification Products segment, plugging significant gaps in the product line-up (especially in low-voltage) that excluded ABB from some bids.

Growth-oriented M&A is often more exciting, but using M&A to fill in gaps in the product line-up can be a very sound use of shareholder capital. Such will prove to be the case, I think, with ABB’s (ABB) acquisition of GE’s (GE) Industrial Solutions business. Although this deal does not generate a significant change in my fair value today, I believe this was a sound move that shores up the company’s low-voltage market presence. I continue to believe that ABB shares are somewhat undervalued, but this company hasn’t had the best execution track record in recent years relative to some peers like Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) or Rockwell (ROK).

A Fixer-Upper Deal

ABB announced Monday that it reached an agreement with GE to buy the company’s Industrial Solutions business for $2.6 billion. This business sells low- and medium-voltage products like breakers, switchgear, lighting panels, and enclosed controls to a wide range of industrial, transport, and infrastructure customers. Importantly, it will fit in very well with ABB’s existing business, filling significant gaps in the low-voltage line-up and pushing the company into a much stronger #2 position behind Schneider (and ahead of Eaton (ETN) and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY)).

Before this deal, ABB was essentially frozen out of some parts of the market because it couldn’t offer a full range of products. That will no longer be the case, and Industrial Solutions’ strong presence in North America (about 60% of sales and 8% market share) will be particularly welcome to ABB, as this has been a weaker geography historically for this segment.

ABB is paying a little less than 1x sales and about 12x EBITDA. There is going to be work to do with this business; GE has been giving only just enough attention to this business to keep it running and viable as a saleable asset. With that, EBITDA margins are around 8% and ABB is going to have to reinvest in the business and refresh the product line up.

ABB management expects integration costs of around $400 million and annual cost synergies of around $200M in year five of ownership; hitting those targets would suggest a pre-tax return on investment in the low-double digits (around 11%). I’d also note that this deal includes a long-term agreement to use the GE brand and a long-term supply agreement.

This deal was pretty well anticipated by the Street; it just made too much sense, really, not to happen. Schneider reportedly sniffed around early in the sale process, but this too makes sense – if you can get a closer look at a competing asset, why not take that look? I also appreciate the realistic stance management is taking – they acknowledge this business will need/take time to improve and they seem to appreciate that they are taking on an asset that needs active improvement measures.

… And Next?

Even after this deal is done, ABB won’t necessarily have to sit on the sidelines for any meaningful period of time, at least not from a financial/liquidity standpoint. I’m going to beat a dead horse yet again and state that a bid for Endress + Hauser would make a lot of sense to me (improving the company’s measurement and analytics capabilities to a meaningful degree); such a deal would probably cost $3 billion or more, and I don’t think Endress + Hauser feels any compelling need to put itself up for sale today.

Other targets could still include Sick, Beckhoff, and Hexagon’s (OTCPK:HXGBY) software and metrology businesses, but ABB has been rather adamant that they do not need acquisitions to improve their business intelligence/software positioning.

In Other News…

A couple of weeks before this deal announcement, ABB management also hosted an “Innovation and Technology Day” for analysts and institutional investors. This was largely an effort to drive excitement and enthusiasm about the automation businesses, as there wasn’t as much detail on the financials as an investor might have wanted.

Still, there were some interesting tidbits. ABB continues to work closely with Microsoft (MSFT) Azure to develop edge-based software solutions across a wide range of industries. ABB also believes that their software/intelligence capabilities are better than generally thought (suggesting not so subtly that Siemens has been talking up their capabilities after spending quite a bit of money in the space).

One of the more interesting updates considered the robotics business, where management believes it can eventually dethrone Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY) for market leadership. It looks like the company has put some real effort into building this business. ABB has been strong for a long time now in automotive robotics, but the company is now pushing forward with a wider array of solutions for applications in electronics, food/beverage, consumer goods, and warehouse/logistics – the latter three of which are under-penetrated by robotics in general.

The Opportunity

GE’s Industrial Solutions business should add about one point or so to the long-term revenue growth rate, but there will be some near-term dilution of margins/FCF margins as this lower-margin business is integrated and improved. It all nets out to a small add to my fair value (about a quarter), but my numbers could prove conservative if this deal really does open the doors to meaningful deals that ABB couldn’t access before.

The Bottom Line

With the dust having settled from the second quarter earnings reporting season (just a few days ahead of the end of the fiscal third quarter!), I’m feeling a little better about ABB. The second quarter report wasn’t pretty, but many peers/rivals in the broader industrial sector had similar news. ABB does still have plenty of self-improvement work to do, but I continue to believe that the company’s opportunities in industrial/process automation and emerging energy (renewables, vehicle charging, etc.) are still underappreciated. With a fair value a little above $25, there’s still some value here for more long-term-oriented investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.