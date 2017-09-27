The Recovery In The Mineral Drilling Sector Supports Gold Bugs

In my opinion, the recovery in the mineral drilling sector supports an optimistic view on the precious metals sector (the largest recipient of mineral drilling services).

On the other hand, a few companies incurred higher expenses; as a result, gross margins went down.

In 1H 2017 each mineral drilling play under my survey increased its revenue and invested more cash to grow its business.

The mineral drilling sector is a very good proxy for the state of the precious metals sector. For example, if mineral drilling companies report higher revenues or drill more meters, it is a clear sign of improvement in the precious metals sector (this sector is the biggest consumer of drilling services). In this article I am discussing the latest developments in the mineral drilling sector. In my opinion, the results reported by this sector in 1H 2017 support an optimistic (but not necessarily bullish) thesis on gold and silver.

Introduction

There are not too many publicly listed, mineral drilling companies. In this survey I am discussing the following picks: Geodrill (OTCPK:GDLLF), Orbit Garant (OTC:OBGRF), Capital Drilling (OTC:CILLF), Energold Drilling (OTCPK:EGDFF), Foraco International (OTCPK:FRACF), Major Drilling (OTCPK:MJDLF), Swick Mining and Ausdrill (OTCPK:AUSDF).

Revenues

In 1H 2017 each mineral drilling company under this survey reported higher revenues than in 1H 2016:

Note: in the case of Energold and Ausdrill the data covers the results delivered by mineral drilling (Energold) and drilling (Ausdrill) segments of these companies

As the chart shows, there was a big improvement across the entire industry. For example, Capital Drilling, a company operating only in Western Africa, increased its revenue by 49.4% but Energold’s mineral drilling division, operating mainly in North and South America, reported an increase of 30.2%.

Summarizing, higher revenue reported by the mineral drilling sector mirrors higher exploration budgets of major precious metals miners (according to Major Drilling, this year’s budgets are 20% higher than in 2016).

Meters drilled

Unfortunately, only a few companies report the amount of meters drilled:

On the other hand, the three reporting plays operate in different jurisdictions:

Energold: North and South America

Orbit Garant: Canada

Geodrill: Western Africa

It means that their results are, more or less, representative for the entire sector. As the chart shows, a record increase was reported by Energold – in 1H 2017 Energold’s mineral drilling division drilled 152.2 thousand meters (an increase of 42%, compared to 1H 2016). However, the problem is that Energold had to cut the drilling prices from C$163.1 per meter in 1H 2016 to C$149.6 per meter in 1H 2017 (a decrease of 8.3%). To explain, the company, apart from its mineral drilling division, runs also the energy and manufacturing divisions. Both of them are in trouble so, to make the entire business look better, Energold has to find cash somewhere else. And now the cash is in the mineral drilling sector. Unfortunately, the company was pricing its services at higher levels than its competitors so it had to cut its prices to stay at the market.

On the other hand, Orbit and Geodrill were not only able to find new customers or extend their contracts but to increase the drilling prices as well (2.8% and 9.6%, respectively).

Note: of course, the exchange rate between the US dollar and other currencies has some impact on the pricing power of a drilling company but, for simplicity reasons, let me leave this issue open

Investment

Nobody sane invests when he/she sees no opportunity to make money. The drilling sector is no exception and I am pleased to note that in 1H 2017 nearly each company invested more cash in its growth than in 1H 2016:

The leader was Major Drilling – in 1H 2017 this international driller increased its capital spending by as much as 207%, compared to 1H 2016. In 1Q 2017 the company added 5 new rigs to its fleet (and simultaneously disposed 4 old rigs so a net increase amounted to one rig) but in 2Q 2017 the rig fleet increased by another 4 new rigs (with no disposals). Now the company’s fleet amounts to 650 rigs.

A few other drilling companies also increased their spending significantly (Capital Drilling, Foraco and Orbit Garant). The only exception was Energold Drilling – due to problems at energy and manufacturing divisions, the company had to cut its spending.

Summarizing – the increased capital spending reported by drilling companies is the best evidence that the precious metals sector is once again alive.

Is it the right time to invest in mineral drilling plays?

Well, not so fast. I think the chart below should chill my readers:

Interestingly, despite higher revenue and, in some cases, better drilling prices, only a few drilling companies were able to increase gross margins reported in 1H 2017. I was particularly disappointed to see Geodrill’s results. Although this fast growing drilling company increased its 1H 2017 revenue by 18.1%, its gross margin went down by 14.1%. What happened? The answer is simple but a little bit alarming – very high operating expenses:

In 1H 2017 the total expenses went up by 28.0%, compared to 1H 2016 but a few items increased even more as, for example, external services (an increase of 64.5%), employee benefits (38.1%) or repairs (69.5%).

Well, I am discussing this issue in detail because Geodrill is not an isolated case. A few other drilling companies are facing similar problems as well (Orbit Garant or Swick). I do not want to make general conclusions at this point (it is too early) but it looks like the industry may be facing a structural deficit of qualified workforce (hence, higher employee benefits and external services).

As for Energold – although the mineral division looks much better now (a high increase of a gross margin), the problems in the energy and manufacturing divisions overshadow the big picture of the company.

Anyway, investors should be very cautious when considering investing in drilling companies. The entire sector is still in its initial stage of recovery mobilizing the rig fleet (adding new rigs, starting new contracts) and recruiting workforce. Hence, some companies show higher costs or face a number of other issues (for example, Energold). That is why I have written in the beginning of this section “Not so fast with investing in drilling companies”. However, a few plays look very attractive and in the next article on the drilling sector I will try to discuss the most interesting picks.

Summary

The mineral drilling sector is recovering. In 1H 2016 each company discussed in this survey increased its revenue, compared to 1H 2016. What is more, a few companies managed to negotiate higher prices for their services (Geodrill, Orbit Garant). Finally, nearly all drilling companies (the only exception was Energold) substantially increased investment spending. In my opinion, especially this last issue (investment) is the best evidence that the sector is recovering. According to Major Drilling, one of the world’s largest providers of drilling services:

“Although still early in the cyclical recovery, the Company continues to see activity levels improving month by month, with growth coming from all regions. As resources continue to be discovered in areas difficult to access, the Company continues to invest to consolidate its position as the leader in specialized drilling”

Although the company is quite cautious, the scale of its investment is more informative (in 1H 2017 Major Drilling increased its investment spending by 207%, compared to 1H 2016).

In my opinion, the current recovery in the mineral drilling sector supports an optimistic thesis on the precious metals market. However, paradoxically, it does not mean that gold / silver prices should go furiously up. To keep the drilling industry going it is enough when they hold at current, relatively high levels.

Note:

