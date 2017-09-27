Waste Management Is A Must Own Stock For The Long-Term Investor

Houston, Texas based Waste Management (NYSE:WM) should be a core holding in any long-portfolio. When thinking about, when one should purchase shares of a quality company such as this, the old adage, "When would now be a good time?" comes to mind. For those looking to build a solid holding that is poised for long-term reliable growth, and steadily increasing dividend income, you need look no farther than this well-run company.

Waste Management is the leading provider of waste management services in North America. They have operations throughout United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Through a collection of subsidiaries the company collects, sorts, recycles, and disposes of an ever growing amount of refuse. Apparently, when trash is your business, business is good.

Now trash is not sexy. One could even say it is the antithesis of sexy. No one is bragging at cocktail parties about their new investment in refuse. Waste and recycling simply don't have the shine of an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or the compelling story of a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). However, when it comes to retirement portfolios and long-term (buy and hold style portfolios) sizzle should not be the determining factor. A solid business with steadily increasing earnings and dividends is what these portfolios are built on. Waste Management is a perfect example of such a company.

This company is consistent. Society will always have trash, and will pay handsomely for businesses to deal with it. Waste is practically recession proof, and when it comes to long-term investing, that is worth it's weight in gold.

Their primary business (collecting and processing waste from "approximately 20 million residential and over two million commercial customers") is a service that is needed whether the economy is good or bad, we are at war or peace, and regardless of how many other companies like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) disrupt businesses that formerly were rocks of American capitalism. Trash is unlikely to be affected anytime soon by streaming services or internet delivery. Unlike many industries (Retail for instance), Waste Management's primary business should be secure for decades to come.

The company's year over year earnings grew at 9.2% on an as-adjusted year over year comparison (2015-2016). Analyst consensus is that earnings this year will grow by 9.52% over 2016, and will continue to average 9.45% growth over the next 5 years. It is reasonable to expect that this earnings expansion should be reliable for decades to come, as the population continues to grow, and as the trend toward disposable living continues to be fueled by the endless need for the latest and greatest toys.

More Than Just Waste

Being the foremost name in waste handling would be a solid reason to invest on it's own. However, management is far from resting on their laurels. Rather they have taken the income from their rock solid foundational business, and have used this income stream to expand into other lines of businesses and sources of income.

First and foremost Waste Management is a massive presence in recycling. In fact, they are the "largest collector of recyclable materials from businesses and households in the U.S. and Canada". According to their most recent year fact sheet They have averaged 14.475 million tons of recycled goods diverted from landfills in the last 4 years for which numbers are published (2012-2015). They have a goal of 20 million tons of recyclables diverted by 2020. This not only dramatically reduces their carbon footprint (which could be crucial as more countries, states, and territories move toward cap and trade style pollution regulation), but it allows them to resell the recycled materials to add to the bottom line.

Waste Management also built a very successful business in capturing (methane and other) landfill gases and converting them to energy generation. As of 2014, the energy being created through this process was enough to power more than 1.8 million households. However, from a financial standpoint, it created a very successful business that added to the bottom line. With this move, management took something that could have been a financial drain (mitigating methane and landfill gas release) and turned it into a successful and growing business: Wheelabrator. In 2014 they sold off the Wheelabrator subsidiary, which comprised a little more than half of their landfill power generation capability for 1.94 billion dollars in cash. Management's creativity turned a liability into a solid asset which they in-turn sold for a tidy sum.

Waste Managements Natural Gas Truck Fleet of 6000 Trucks

Management has looked to further pad the bottom line with an aggressive push toward increased efficiency. Since 2007, efficiency of the fleet has improved by 24 percent as more and more trucks are converted to natural gas (much of which is from renewable landfill generation). The company's fleet of 6000 natural gas trucks is now the largest heavy-duty fleet of natural gas powered trucks in North America. This has further helped reduce expenses as per their numbers, each diesel truck retired saves 8000 gallons/yr in diesel. This represents massive fuel savings and those reduced costs flow through to the bottom line. And a good deal of the natural gas being used in the fleet is generated in their remaining landfill capture sites.

Increasing this synergy, Waste Management has now opened its 100th natural gas filling station. Most of these sites (75%) are used to fuel the company's fleet. Some of the fuel is purchased and distributed by the company, while the rest is a result of the landfill capture sites the company has retained. The switch to natural gas has also allowed for costs savings in the fracking era, where natural gas has been far more available, and less costly than diesel and other refined fuels. In addition, 25% of the fueling stations are open to the public and thus generate revenue and income through public sales. These earnings appear in the financial statement under "Other" that shows substantial increases year over year.

The company has a return on equity of over 24%, showing that management's creativity an initiative in finding new lines of income is effective at investing for future growth. A solid dividend of 2.17% that has increased every year for 13 years, only increases the attractiveness of a company whose stock price has more than doubled in the last five years.

Finally, an investor can think of this company as secure financially. They are not a speculative stock. Over 77% of the company stock is held by institutions, and the company has practically no short interest. (Less than 2% of the outstanding shares). So, this company's shares should not face a lot of churn. Rather, they should be stable for the foreseeable future. This is one to buy, hold, and enjoy the benefits.

I too am susceptible to the flashy and exciting stocks that dominate the news. But in all that time, Waste Management has been one of my most reliable and profitable long-term holdings. It may be because the holding is so reliable, that I just let it run, and thus enjoy the benefits of excellent management doing excellent work. I strongly suggest that you purchase this stock for your long-term or retirement portfolios. You will enjoy the capital appreciation and consistent dividend increases that come along with owning such a quality, well-run company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WM, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.