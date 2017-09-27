Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/25/17: Versartis, Xenon, L Brands

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/25/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now past seasonal highs and are beginning their usual wane into the end of September. Small and mid-sized banks, biotechs, and infrastructure-related stocks remain well represented in our universe of active "Significantly Bullish" Company Ratings.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Xenon Pharm (XENE), and;
  • Versartis (VSAR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • L Brands (LB).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • AquaVenture Holdings (WAAS);
  • Firsthand Technology Value (SVVC);
  • Apollo Endosurgery (APEN);
  • Williams Partners (WPZ);
  • Tilly's (TLYS);
  • Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF);
  • Nexstar Media (NXST);
  • Midstates Petroleum (MPO);
  • Altria (MO);
  • Interactive Brokers (IBKR);
  • HubSpot (HUBS), and;
  • Douglas Emmett (DEI).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Krystal Biotech (KRYS).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Celgene

BO

Acceleron Pharma

XLRN

JB*

$27,586,904

2

Janney Daniel

DIR

Krystal Biotech

KRYS

JB*

$2,000,000

3

Tessler Allan R

DIR

L Brands

LB

B

$739,988

4

Ptv Sciences II

BO

Apollo Endosurgery

APEN

B

$685,390

5

Landis Kevin M

CEO,DIR

Firsthand Tech Val

SVVC

JB*

$351,144

6

Sun Coal & Coke

BO

SunCoke Energy

SXCP

AB

$258,751

7

Brown Douglas R

CEO,DIR

AquaVenture Holdings

WAAS

B

$201,270

8

Barney Donald W

PR,CFO,TR,TT

First REIT of NJ

FREVS

B

$55,920

9

Austin H Brent

DIR

Williams Partners

WPZ

B

$38,660

10

Azab Mohammad

DIR

Xenon Pharm

XENE

B

$29,500

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Muse John R

DIR

Nexstar Media

NXST

AS

$13,642,075

2

Perceptive Adv

BO

Versartis

VSAR

S

$5,281,750

3

Emmett Dan A

CB,DIR

Douglas Emmett

DEI

AS

$3,899,016

4

Centerbridge Credit

BO

Midstates Petroleum

MPO

S

$3,680,000

5

Cscp Ii Cayman Gp

BO

Midstates Petroleum

MPO

S

$3,680,000

6

Levine Tilly

BO

Tilly's

TLYS

AS

$2,214,402

7

Devitre Dinyar S

DIR

Altria

MO

S

$1,959,040

8

City Of London Investment

BO

Templeton Dragon Fund

TDF

S

$1,642,325

9

Shah Dharmesh

CTO,DIR

HubSpot

HUBS

AS

$1,471,909

10

Frank Thomas Aj

IO

Interactive Brokers

IBKR

AS

$1,426,501

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

