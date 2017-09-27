MasterCard: Beware Of Its Valuation

MasterCard (MA) has markedly outperformed S&P (SPY) this year, as it has rallied 35% while the index has gained only 11%. As the stock has run much faster than its growth rate, it is only natural to wonder whether the stock has become overvalued. Therefore, in this article, I will analyze the prospects of the stock and its valuation.

First of all, MasterCard has clearly outperformed S&P in almost any time horizon one can check out. To be sure, it has outperformed the benchmark during the last 5 years (201% vs. 75%), the last 2 years (55% vs. 28%) and the last 12 months (40% vs. 17%). This exceptional record results from the exceptional consistency in the growth of the earnings per share [EPS] of the stalwart. According to Buffett, consistent EPS growth is one of the most important features of a stock.

In addition, MasterCard possesses another characteristic that is very important to Buffett. More specifically, it needs to spend a very low amount to maintain and expand its business and hence most of its operating cash flows end up in its free cash flows, which are available for generous shareholder distributions. It is impressive that the company has spent less than 10% of its operating cash flows on capital expenses for 9 consecutive years. As a result, the company has spent huge amounts on share repurchases and has thus reduced its share count by 13% during the last 4 years. In fact, the share count would be much lower if the stock did not always trade at a premium.

Apart from the obvious benefits of its lean business model, MasterCard currently benefits from some favorable trends. More precisely, the credit card debt in the US has grown 6.2% this year and has surpassed the $1 T threshold, mostly thanks to rising incomes and the near record-low unemployment rate. Moreover, the delinquency rates of consumers are near record-low levels. All these factors certainly provide a tailwind to credit card companies.

MasterCard also benefits from the continuous shift of consumers from cash to non-cash payments. To be sure, the global non-cash payments grew by about 10% per year during 2011-2015 and continue to grow at a fast pace in the last two years. Moreover, while the use of cash stands at 59.4% in developed countries, it is still 92.7% in emerging economies. Therefore, there is ample room for credit card companies to continue to grow for decades.

Investors should also realize that MasterCard operates in an essential duopoly. As Visa and MasterCard handle 80% of the global card transactions, they essentially constitute a duopoly. That's why the operating margins of both companies have remained above 50% for so many years in a row. To make the long story short, MasterCard has strong pricing power thanks to the duopoly it operates in while its market can grow at the current fast rate for decades. Therefore, one does not need to be a genius to realize how exciting the growth prospects of MasterCard are.

Moreover, China opened its doors to foreign card companies two years ago. As China is the second-largest economy in the world and keeps growing at an approximate 7% rate year after year, it represents a unique growth opportunity for MasterCard. As the latter already has a good business relationship with the major local bank, UnionPay, it has an advantage in this new market. Of course, investors should realize that China represents a medium to long-term growth opportunity for MasterCard, as it will take years to the company to reach a significant level in this country to move the needle in its total results. Moreover, the profit margins will certainly not be as high as those in the domestic market. Nevertheless, thanks to the gigantic size of this new market, MasterCard is likely to continue to grow for decades in this market.

As if all these factors were not enough to convince investors to purchase the stock, MasterCard has also started to benefit from a weakening dollar. As the dollar remained pronouncedly strong during the last two years, it took its toll on the earnings of the company in its international segments. However, the dollar seems to have recorded a solid top and is likely to remain weak for the foreseeable future. As a result, MasterCard will receive an additional boost in its international earnings this and next year.

The only visible potential threat to MasterCard is the wallet payment service of Amazon (AMZN). Bernstein recently stated that the retail giant could leverage its wallet payment service thanks to its gigantic size and thus capture a significant portion of the market share of credit card companies. Indeed this is a potential threat for MasterCard, though it is really unclear at the moment how far Amazon will go in this endeavor. In any case, this seems to be only a long-term concern.

And while there is no visible threat in the way of MasterCard at the moment, its shareholders should realize that the stock is already priced for perfection and hence any emerging threat may cause a dramatic deflation of its P/E ratio. More specifically, the stock currently trades at a trailing P/E=35.2. This rich valuation certainly excludes any potential threat from the horizon. Therefore, if the economy or the market sentiment takes a turn for the worse or an unforeseen headwind shows up for MasterCard, the stock is likely to incur a dramatic decrease of its P/E ratio. Such behavior was witnessed in the first minutes of the volatile trading session of 8-24-2015 when S&P opened 5% lower and MasterCard opened 15% lower. While that plunge lasted only for a few minutes, its shareholders should keep in mind that a similar plunge may last much longer now that the stock is so richly valued, if the market sentiment changes.

To sum up, MasterCard is an excellent stock to own for the long term. As it essentially operates in a duopoly and its market has plenty of room to grow for decades, it is a rare growth stock. Nevertheless, the market is already too enthusiastic about its promising growth prospects and hence, it has already priced uninterrupted growth for years into the stock. Therefore, if the market becomes more pessimistic about the economy or the company decelerates at some point, its P/E ratio may plunge by almost 50% towards a more reasonable level, around 20. Such a dramatic drop will be traumatic to the shareholders, particularly in the short term. While the company is exceptional in its execution, its stock is currently overvalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have sold put options of MA.