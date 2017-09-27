Dallas And Richmond - Did Someone Say Growth?

It's safe to say that the US economy is due for an extended period of strong economic growth.

In this article, you will get a breakdown of both the Dallas and Richmond FED surveys. I decided to do this because it makes more sense given the short period between the publications.

The Purpose Of These Articles

For the readers who are new, and even for my long time followers, it is key to understand what these surveys indicate and why they are so important.

Source: Investopedia

Both the Richmond and Dallas FED manufacturing surveys are published by the regional FEDs shortly after the Philadelphia FED manufacturing index is published. These are two of five key surveys that are published throughout the month. The other regional banks are: Kansas City, Richmond, and Dallas. Once published, it is easy to build an average of all key indicators to get a better understanding of where the economy is headed and to predict the number one leading indicator for the US: the ISM manufacturing index.

Did Someone Say Growth?

Both Dallas and Richmond are building up momentum in September. Dallas came in at 21.3 versus 17 in August while Richmond added 5 points while soaring to 19.

Note that these growth numbers perfectly confirm the strong outlook from the Philadelphia and Empire State surveys. It seems that we are going to get an extended period of growth close to record levels.

New Orders Confirm The Thesis

New orders have performed nicely in both regions. Dallas soared to 27.4 points while Richmond hit 22. Both are in one of the strongest new orders expansions since the recession of 2008.

Employment Explodes in Dallas

Employment rose from 9.9 in August to 16.3 in September in the Dallas region. This is much stronger than the 2 points decline in Richmond. Other than the high volatility, which is a reason to stay positive, it might be valid to say that the recent oil rally has pushed the Dallas employment numbers up.

And add to that the fact that Richmond is still performing really well if you consider the recent monthly numbers close to 15 points.

Future Capital Expenditures Are Mixed

One of the most volatile indicator is future capital expenditures sentiment. This index gets his full potential when looking at the average of all regional reports at the end of the month. However, it is always important to try to spot trends and interesting movements.

What we see is that Dallas added roughly 10 points in September which is much better than the 12 points decline in the Richmond region. Even though both could not be more different, there is no reason to panic since both are still in a very strong period with multiple months of weakness as you can see in the Richmond capex graph.

Higher For Longer

We are just one report away from building a monthly average. However, it is safe to say that we are seeing very positive numbers in September in all areas from new orders to employment.

This means that the ISM index could surprise in September and that we can expect more growth among coincident numbers like industrial production and new orders.

