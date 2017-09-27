Top 10 Net Payout Yields For September 2017

This article is a continuation of a monthly series highlighting the top net payout yield (NPY) stocks that was started back in June 2012 (see article) and explained in August 2012 (see article). The series highlights the best stocks for the upcoming month utilized in part to make investment decisions for the Covestor model that is now beating the S&P 500 for five out of the last six years. Please review the original articles for more information on the NPY concept

August Returns

Below are two charts highlighting the monthly returns of the top 10 stocks from August (see list here). For presentation reasons, the chart is broken into the Top 5 and Next 5 lists.

The Top 5 stocks had a very weak August following the huge gains of the last couple of months. The S&P 500 index produced a flat month, but several of the Top 5 stocks were hit by issues surrounding the damage from the hurricanes. AIG (AIG) was down 7.6% due to concerns over insurance losses while Allergan (AGN) dipped 9.1% on unrelated issues with the medical products company. Only General Motors (GM) had a positive month while Corning (GLW) and CBS (CBS) had small losses that contributed to the overall weakness of the group. In total, the Top 5 stocks lost a rather large 3.8% for August in comparison to the 0.1% gain of the benchmark S&P 500.

AIG data by YCharts

The Next 5 stocks had a sizable loss similar to the Top 5 stocks. The losses though were led by the outsized 11.3% loss of American Airlines Group (AAL). Ameriprise Financial (AMP), Discover Financial (DFS), CVS Health (CVS) all had losses in the 3 to 4% range. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) was the only Next 5 stock with a gain for August. In total, the Next 5 stocks loss 3.7% for the period, far underperforming the 0.1% gain of the S&P 500.

DFS data by YCharts

In all, the top 10 stocks had a disappointing month led by outsized losses from stocks impacted by the hurricanes and just general weakness in the group. In total, the NPY stocks saw a decline of 3.7% in comparison to the 0.1% gain of the benchmark index.

September List

The top 10 list saw minor shifts for August outside the top four positions. AIG remained in the top spot on the NPY list with a 23% yield. Similar to the last couple of months, the top seven yielding stocks all remained on the list.

CenturyLink (CTL) and Macy's (M) rejoined the list. CenturyLink has been on and off the list over the last couple of years while Macy's was consistently on the list in the past due to large stock buybacks. Both stocks are now on the list due to large dividend yields and limited stock buybacks. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) and CVS Health (CVS) dropped off the list, even though the yields remained solid in the 8% to 9% range for September.

The average yield increased due mainly to weakness in the stocks during August. The top three stocks still maintained yields near 17% or above, which remains exceptionally high yields for mega-cap stocks.

The average yield increased meaningfully to 13.7% to start September, up from August levels at 13.0%. The buyback yield increased slightly to 10.3% due to the stock losses and the offset of including two big dividend stocks on the list. Similarly, the dividend yield was up sharply for the month to 3.4% due to the inclusion of the large dividends of CenturyLink and Macy's.

Conclusions

The yields of the NPY concept are still trading at more normal levels after the elevated levels to start the year. The average stock on the list has more sustainable share buybacks that are more attractive than large, one-time purchases.

The concept took an unusually large hit during August. The process though proved out as the concept rotated into beaten down stocks at the lows like CenturyLink and Macy's. Ultimately, the stocks on the list now have more sustainable yields though still at attractive yields at levels all above 10%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIG, AAL, AMP, NLY, CTL, M, GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.