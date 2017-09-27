Nike: I Wouldn't Panic

However, Nike is still in a better position from a financial standpoint.

It was just over a month ago that I reaffirmed my positive sentiment on Nike (NKE), and expected further growth in the stock heading into the latter half of 2017.

However, I may have just jinxed it - the price subsequently fell from $59.80 at the time to $53.24 at the time of writing:

Among one of the significant reasons for the fall was a downgrade by Morgan Stanley due to slowing sales in the North American region. Specifically, sales are down by a much greater margin than expected since Q4 earnings, and the earnings forecast for Nike has been revised downwards to $2.44 from $2.58.

However, is there substance behind such a forecast, or is this yet another buying opportunity?

Competition From Adidas

Well, it appears that Nike is not without its troubles. Specifically, the company is starting to face significant competition from its European competitor Adidas. For instance, while revenue for Nike grew by just over 6% in 2017, that of Adidas (OTCQX:OTCQX:ADDYY) grew by over 20%.

Moreover, this is not simply a revenue issue as the growth of Adidas has been quite impressive. According to InvestorPlace, 52 of Nike's shoe offerings were in the top 60, which represented 86.6% of the market. However, this has now dropped to 35, which leaves Nike with 58.3% of the market.

In contrast, Adidas had only two shoes in the top 60 last year for 3.3% of the market, but this has increased rapidly to 24 for 40%.

It's one thing for investors to get concerned when sales are down due to a temporary dip in consumer demand - indeed Nike has faced such situations and gotten past them. However, when a competitor appears to be gaining ground at such a fast pace, then this is understandably a cause for concern.

Moreover, Adidas basketball sales have increased by 40%, and overtaken Nike's Jordan offering placing the company in second place for U.S. sports footwear sales. As a whole, Adidas has seen growth in basic EPS by 14% to €1.72, and gross margins are expected to increase up to 0.8pp to a level of up to 50.0% by the end of 2017.

Financials

Now, the real question is - does the recent gain by Adidas actually matter in the long term?

From a financial perspective, I continue to see Nike as the better company. For instance, we see that over a 10-year period, Nike has had a lower debt-to-equity ratio, a higher cash flow to sales ratio, and a significantly lower P/E ratio since 2016:

Debt to Equity

Cash Flow to Sales

P/E Ratio

Of the two companies, Nike is the more financially stable stock.

Moreover, from a P/E standpoint, Adidas is trading at its 10-year high. Purely from a valuation perspective, one can make the argument that in spite of Adidas' significant run-up in price of over 40% this year, the growth may well be over.

Additionally, while fashion tastes can be quite fickle, Nike still dominates the U.S. market, and this gives it a leading position in overall worldwide sales.

Source: Statista 2017

Even with Adidas' gains in the footwear market, we see that it still lags far behind that of Nike, and for this reason I believe the market is overreacting to the recent slump in sales for Nike.

To conclude, Nike is financially a better company and a period of lower than expected sales does not imply a long-term problem with the company.

