Better Telecom Stock: Verizon Or TELUS?

Verizon (VZ) and Telus Corporation (TU) are large telecommunication company in North America. Verizon is the largest wireless carrier in the United States, and Telus is the second largest telecom carrier in Canada. Both are considered stable dividend growth stocks. However, both faces its challenges. In the United States, the wireless industry is extremely competitive with strong competition from T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S). In Canada, the competition is not as fierce but the entire telecom industry continues to face deregulatory risk. Both companies continue to spend billions of dollars in capital expenditure to keep its competitive edge. In this article, we will explore and compare both companies to see which one is a better fit for your investment.

Let us begin by looking at Verizon and Telus' past performance. The chart below shows the stock prices between the two companies in the past 10 years. As we can see from the first chart, both stocks suffered decline during the Great Recession with Telus losing more than 50% of its value. The two stocks gradually returned to positive performance with Telus continued to trend higher since the dip in early 2016 and Verizon's stock ended lower earlier this year before moving up again lately. Verizon's stock produced a return of 13% in the past 10 years and Telus stock price ended up 30% higher than 10 years ago. Both companies were below the performance of S&P 500 index's 64% If we factor in their quarterly dividends, both Verizon and Telus fared pretty well with a return of 86% and 103% respectively. Overall, Telus appears to be the better performing stock of the two in the past 10 years.

Verizon and Telus Stock Return in the Past 10 years (Source: YCharts.com)

Financial and Operating Metrics

Let us now take a look at Telus and Verizon's financial and operating metrics. Let us start by comparing both companies' revenue and growth. We have included in the following two charts of Telus and Verizon's revenue in the past 10 years. Verizon has roughly about 10 times of revenue than Telus. To provide a direct comparison, we have used two vertical axes. As can be seen, both companies' revenue grew about the same in most of the early 2010s. However, Verizon's revenue reached the plateau in 2015 and declined in 2016 and the trailing 12-months. The decline was mainly due to fierce wireless competition in the United States. On the other hand, Telus managed to grow its revenue modestly.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

We have included both companies' average revenue per user/account for their wireless segment in the past 6 quarters in the following chart. As the chart shows, Verizon's average revenue per account has been on a rapid decline since Q3 2016. It has since dropped from about $145 down to about $135 in its last quarter as T-Mobile and Sprint both introduced unlimited data plan. On the other hand, Telus managed to hold on to its average revenue per user in the same time period. Verizon's drop is significant as wireless segment represents most of its revenue whereas Telus' wireless revenue only represented about 56% of its revenue in Q2 2017.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

In terms of wireless postpaid churn rate, both companies continued to maintain its industry-leading position in their country.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

We will now compare both companies' wireless segment EBITDA Margin. As can be seen, Verizon has better EBITDA margin generally leading by 200~300 basis points. The dip in Q4 2016 was mainly due to seasonality.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

As can be seen, both companies' financial and operating metrics are comparable, at least in their wireless segment. The main difference is that Verizon faces fierce competition whereas the competition pressure is less in Telus' wireless business in Canada.

Financial Health

We have compiled the following table to help readers get a better grasp of both companies' financial health. As the table below shows, Telus has a total debt of C$12.25 billion while Verizon has a total debt of $116.39 billion. Verizon has more debt simply because of its larger scale. In terms of total long-term debt to capitalization ratio, Telus' 59.4% is better than Verizon's 82.2%. However, Verizon has better interest coverage and long-term debt to EBITDA ratio than Telus. Its interest coverage of 6.45x is better than Telus' 4.15x. Likewise, its long-term debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.57x is better than Telus' 2.81x. This ratio is not alarming, but we much prefer it to be in the lower 2x range than their present state. However, given that telecom industry requires high capital expenditure, this range is acceptable.

As of 2017-06 Verizon Telus Total Long-Term Debt ($ billion) $116.39 C$12.25 Total Long-Term Debt to Capitalization Ratio (%) 82.2% 59.4% Interest Coverage in the trailing 12-month (EBIT/Interest Expense) 6.45x 4.15x Long-Term Debt to EBITDA Ratio (Trailing 12-month) 2.57x 2.81x

Data Source: Company reports, MorningStar.Com

Dividend

We will now compare the dividends of both companies. Currently, Verizon and Telus pay a quarterly dividend of $0.5775 and C$0.4925 per share respectively. This works out to an annual dividend yield of 4.73% and 4.44% respectively. Keep in mind that Telus' dividend is paid in the Canadian dollar and that the amount is prone to currency fluctuation and 15% withholding tax. It is best to be placed in your IRA account to avoid this tax.

The chart below is the annual dividends of both Verizon and Telus in the past 10 years. As can be seen, both companies consistently raise its dividend every year. However, Telus had better dividend growth rate in the past 8 years. Even Telus' higher dividend growth rate appears to be decelerating lately.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Knowing the dividend yield and its past growth rate only tells one side of the story. The other side of the story is whether the dividend payment is sustainable or not. We will now examine both companies' dividend payout ratio based on their free cash flow generated. The dividend payout ratio is exhibited in the chart below. We can see that Telus' payout ratio is missing key data in 2014 and 2015. This is due to the fact that higher capital expenditure had resulted in negative free cash flow despite growing operating cash flow. The company has since managed to generate positive free cash flow, but its payout ratio is still well above 100% in 2016 and its trailing 12-months. With Telus' announced plan to improve its fiber network in Alberta and British Columbia, we believe Telus' future payout ratio is expected to remain high in the near future.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Verizon, on the other hand, shows more consistency in its payout ratio. However, we can see that its payout ratio was slightly above 100% in 2015 and shoot up to nearly 400% in its trailing 12-months. Unlike Telus whose decline in free cash flow was due to higher capital expenditure, Verizon's decline was due to its discretionary pension contributions of $3.4 billion, and its $1.3 billion ongoing asset-backed securitization program. Verizon's pension contribution will result in lesser future contributions and hence benefit future cash flows.

Future Prospects

Verizon has a three-tier strategy to grow its business: continue to lead the industry with the best wireless network in order to defend its postpaid subscriber base, develop new platforms in digital video (e.g. Yahoo and AOL contents) and the IoT, and focus on development of applications and content that are supported by the first two tiers.

Similar to Verizon before its acquisition of several content businesses, Telus does not own contents and acts as a pure service provider. Telus has a few growth initiatives. This includes continual capital expenditure to improve its fiber-optic network in Alberta and British Columbia. The company plans to invest C$4.7 billion in British Columbia and C$4.2 billion in Alberta through 2020. The investment should help boost its revenue in the long run.

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, both companies are comparable in many different operating and financial metrics. Both are able to maintain industry-leading churn rates and increase its dividend consistently. Telus has lower debt to total capitalization ratio, but Verizon has better interest coverage and debt to EBITDA ratio. While Verizon's wireless market in the United States is very competitive, Telus is also facing competition as Shaw (SJR) enters and upgrades its wireless networks in major cities in Canada. As such, we do not see a clear winner between Telus and Verizon. Overall, we think both companies are adequate dividend stocks with modest dividend growth.

Thank you for reading. Which company do you think is a better choice for long-term investment? Please share your comments.

