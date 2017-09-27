Athersys: Cash Concerns Cast A Long Shadow

Athersys has cash for about a year of operations, but not enough to conclude the trials or to reach commercialization.

The leading indication, for ischemic stroke, is entering Phase 3 clinical trials; one in Japan is getting underway, while US and European trials are scheduled to commence soon.

If you’ve got the money, I’ve got the time

But if you run short of money, I'll run short of time

'Cause you with no more money, honey, I've no more time

—Lefty Frizzell

Athersys (ATHX) sees goldmine potential in its MultiStem therapy, which it describes as a “patented, adult-derived ‘off-the-shelf’ stem cell product platform, for multiple disease indications”. It’s easy to see why: The therapy could treat neurological, cardiovascular, inflammatory, and other diseases – and has the potential to become a standard-of-care for several of them. With six clinical-stage trials in progress, including a Phase 3 trial for treatment of ischemic stroke and a Phase 2 trial for treatment of damage from myocardial infarction.

The Phase 3 trial looms largest on the horizon, and is the principal focus of investor interest. The company's plan is to undertake studies in three markets: The US, Europe, and Japan. Athersys has secured Healios, a Japanese healthcare company, to act as development partner for its Japan trial. But no partners have been found for the other two markets. With the price tag for a Phase 3 trial in the US looking to be upward of $20 million, Athersys does not have the resources to get there on its own.

Cash is a serious concern, despite a secondary offering conducted in February 2017. At the end of Q2 2017, Athersys reported a net loss of $6.3 million, leaving $28.6 million in cash and equivalents in the bank. That should be enough for the company to continue operations through Q2 2018, but that is not enough to get over the finish line in any of the three markets: The study in Japan won’t be complete until the end of 2018, and the US and European clinical trials are even further out on the horizon.

The last secondary offering cratered the company’s share price, dropping it from $1.52 to $1.02 in short order. The stock recovered quite quickly: By the end of March it had climbed above where it stood pre-offering. This month saw yet another run upward, with the stock now standing a bit below $2.50. The question now is whether the run can continue.

With the price recovered as far as it has, getting in now represents a fairly risky choice for an investor. Another offering could see the stock plummet again and, while the share price recovered quickly last time, a second offering could shake investor confidence and dampen a rebound.

Successful clinical trials promise to unlock a very substantial market, but Athersys needs cash to get there. Development partners for its US and European trials would certainly be a preferable alternative to dilution. Management has been discussing its efforts to secure partners for some time. The fact that they have been unable to report any meaningful progress on that score thus far is a warning sign.

The picture is darkened further by the difficulties and delays that have faced the clinical trial in Japan with partner Healios. After one delay already, another was announced this month. If Athersys does not right the ship and show that the Japan study is underway, it might find other suitors hard to come by. The difficulties do seem to temporary, but many potential partners will stay on the sidelines until they can be sure that things are out of the mud.

For investors confident in the MultiStem trials, and in management’s ability to eventually strike partnership deals in the US and Europe, then now might still be a solid entry point. I am intrigued by the company and its MultiStem therapy, which could be transformative across a wide range of diseases.

But for the moment, at least, I’ll probably stick to the sideline. That status could easily change, however, if Athersys does secure a partner for its US or European trials. That could be enough to tip the stock into the Buy column.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.