Axovant Is An Excellent Short Opportunity After Failed Alzheimer's Results

Shares of Axovant Sciences (AXON) tanked by 70% on Tuesday after the company announced that its drug intepirdine failed to improve cognition in patients with Alzheimer's Disease (AD). The company failed its phase 3 trial treating patients with AD. I feel that there is still a great short opportunity because the results were really bad. In addition, the market cap still remains high even after the stock fell on the failed AD trial data. The current market cap stands at $680 million, but with the failed AD trial its market cap should be much lower. That's because the company hasn't proven any of its other drugs in the pipeline being successful as far as phase 3 development goes. There are two more trials set to report data in the coming months. The problem is that they both also use intepirdine as the treatment. Considering that intepirdine didn't do much to improve patients with Alzheimer's, I don't see how it will improve patients with dementia. There are two trials in question set to report results in the coming months. The first trial is the phase 2 HEADWAY-DLB Study, which is set to be completed by October 2017 according to the clinicaltrials.gov website. The second study that will report data is a phase 2 trial treating Dementia patients with Gait and Balance issues. This trial is set to be completed by September 2017 for data analysis according to the clinicalrials.gov website. That means results from that should also be readout soon. Again, both of these studies are using intepirdine for treatment. That shouldn't instill much confidence considering that the drug failed to prove to be successful in AD.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 study was known as MINDSET, which recruited a total of 1,315 patients with AD. The trial failed to meet on both primary endpoints of the study. The first scale, known as the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-Cog), measured to see if an improvement of cognition could be achieved. This primary endpoint scale failed to achieve statistical significance with a p-value of p = 0.22. The second scale, known as the Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living scale (ADCS-ADL), looked to see if patients improved upon daily activity. Once again, this primary endpoint also failed to achieve statistical significance with a p-value of p = 0.83. I find that the drug intepirdine is not a good drug to help improve cognition. Think about it this way. Patients in the phase 3 trial that took 35 mg of intepirdine together with donepezil (current standard of care for AD is donepezil) failed to improve clinical outcome on either scale. That means that the intepirdine arm failed to achieve either primary endpoint compared to placebo. This treatment regimen was given over a 24-week period, to see if patients could improve on cognition or function. Unfortunately, intepirdine failed to have any positive effect on either of these primary endpoints.

Continued Doubt

I still have a lot of doubt that intepirdine can be successful in any trial in treating patients with cognition. To understand this point, one must understand the history of Axovant in relation to intepirdine. For starters, intepirdine was first developed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Before I delve further into intepirdine being acquired, we must look at how Axovant Sciences came about. There is a main parent company known as Roivant that has worked on creating subsidiary companies with a "vant" ending attached to them. For instance, Axovant is just one of the subsidiary companies of Roivant. Well, in 2015 Axovant was born. It was born, because the CEO of Riovant Vivek Ramaswamy bought one of GlaxoSmithKline's failed drug candidates intepirdine for $5 million as an upfront payment. This was done, despite the fact that intepirdine failed multiple mid-stage trials while GlaxoSmithKline had possession of the drug. As soon as it acquired intepirdine, Axovant rushed the drug straight to a phase 3 Alzheimer's disease trial. That is when Roivant created Axovant in 2015 through an IPO that generated $360 million. In April of 2017, the former CEO of Medivation David hung, was appointed as Axovant's CEO. Thinking about the situation now, it probably makes a lot of sense why GlaxoSmithKline sold intepirdine for $5 million. It likely saw no value in the drug, and in hindsight it seems that it has dodged a major bullet. Getting back to the creation of subsidiaries. Roivant also created another company in 2016 with a "vant" ending attached at the end as well. This company is known as Myovant Sciences, and it was the biggest IPO in 2016. It raised up to $218 million, and put in place the ex-Chief Medical Officer of Medivation, Lynn Seely, which led the development of Xtandi. Medivation was acquired by Pfizer (PFE) for $14 billion in August of 2016. Myovant will focus on its drug relugolix, which will be used to treat patients with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids and in women with endometriosis-associated pain. The point I'm trying to get across is that I continue to have doubts about drugs that have been dumped by other companies, then acquired by Roivant. That's exactly what Roivant is doing. It is buying failed drug compounds from other companies for small upfront payments, then creating an IPO on the newly formed company. That point has been shown above, with the creation of Axovant and Myovant as subsidiaries. In my opinion, I don't think this type of business model will achieve success.

Writing On The Wall

In my opinion, there was no chance that intepirdine was going to succeed. That is because the drug is known as a 5-HT6 Receptor agonist. The problem is that two other pharmaceutical companies also had 5-HT6 drugs that failed Alzheimer's disease trials. One company, by the name of Pfizer used its compound PF-05212377 in a phase 2 trial treating patients with AD. Needless to say its trial was terminated in February of 2016. At that time shares of Axovant fell, because it was noted that it also used the same type of drug dealing with 5-HT6. If that wasn't a big hint for investors to steer clear from Axovant, then Lundbeck data would have been the next clue. Over the years, Lundbeck failed three phase 3 trials using its 5-HT6 drug idalopirdine trying to treat patients with AD. In February of 2017, Lundbeck was forced to cut its AD program completely after its last few trials failed to produce significant results. In my opinion, these were two big red flags that investors should have taken note of before the release of the MINDSET data from Axovant.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Axovant Sciences has cash and cash equivalents of $297.9 million as of June 30, 2017. According to the company's filing it states that if the MINDSET trial fails (which it didl) it will have sufficient cash to fund operations through the fourth quarter of 2018. Typically, biotech companies do not wait until the last minute to raise cash. Therefore, it is highly likely that Axovant will raise cash sometime in mid 2018. Depending up on management, they may choose to raise cash earlier. Either because of a falling stock price after this failed data was reported, or possibly after the next two data readouts.

Risks

The biggest risk shorting would be the next set of two data readouts set to be released. Although, the next few days should see the stock crater slightly lower in my opinion as investors continue to head for the exit. Keep in mind though, that the next two data readouts could come sometime in October. Considering that intepirdine failed in AD and failed to improve cognition I don't believe that the next set of results with intepirdine will come out statistically significant. Still, the risk exists that the trial might yield some positive outcomes. Therefore, investors should be hedged just in case there is some upside. With positive data it is possible that Axovant could swing back above $10 per share. With more negative data, the stock could crater down to $2 or $3 per share. It just depends how much risk one is willing to take heading into these binary events.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Axovant still presents an excellent short opportunity. The notion that Roivant buys failed drugs from other companies and then creates a subsidiary doesn't bode well for any future clinical outcomes. Axovant was a risky bet as soon as it raised money through its IPO. It doesn't help that it has been 15 years since an AD drug has been approved by the FDA. Axovant has an earlier stage AD drug known as RVT-104, but it is too early to tell if that will be successful in AD patients. The truth is that 99.6% of clinical trials attempting to treat AD patients in the clinic have failed. Until there is a breakthrough understanding of AD, I don't see any other pharmaceutical company achieving success in this patient population. I'm not stating that it's impossible to achieve success, but a new form of treatment must come into play. That's why I don't believe that RVT-104 will be successful either. What might save the company is another drug compound, known as nelotanserin, which is a 5-HT2A receptor for psychosis. Riovant first acquired the global rights of nelotanserin from Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA). Then, in October of 2015 Axovant acquired global rights of nelotanserin from its parent company Riovant. Again, it is too early to tell if this acquisition will pay off. Until then, I still see a great short opportunity. In other words, until Axovant can prove to its shareholders and to the public that it is capable of creating shareholder value it will continue to be stock to avoid.









