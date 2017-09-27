Roku - The Kleenex And Postage Scale Problem

Just last week, there was an uproar in the Roku (ROKU) community on Reddit. That uproar was over the end to one of the most popular Roku "private channels," XTV.

After third-party complaints, or simply Roku deciding to clean up its act, it has shut down the popular channel that let users stream live channels and a vast on-demand library of recent and current shows.

This got me thinking. To what degree have Roku's sales been influenced by the illegal use of Roku devices to access pirated content?

I believe Roku faces the "Kleenex and Postage Scale problems."

The Kleenex And Postage Scale Problem

When we think Kleenex, we all think about the various commercials about blowing noses, right?

The reality is, blowing noses is not the only use of Kleenex tissues, and we all know it.

If Kleenex is to be used strictly for blowing noses than Kimberly-Clark (KMB) has an issue. The myriad of uses for Kleenex tissues and competitors goes beyond what the company would want you to think.

Just like Roku and other streaming players, while the variety of uses for Kleenex are not illegal, the companies would want to avoid having the spotlight there.

The direct comparison and problem for Roku, however, can be seen in the market for consumer postage scales.

When I worked my first retail job at Staples (SPLS), I was in the technology and business machines department. As a young 18-year old, I was interested in technology, and the mailing from home trend was getting popular. You kept getting those Stamps.com offers with free postage, all you needed was a scale.

For a few years, postage scales were quite a popular item as everyone apparently wanted to skip the trip to the post office and elderly adults, business professionals, and soccer moms bought scales. But then, it died off.

Postage scales are still sold today in many stores, but there is a change. All of the sudden, many of those postage scales are now no longer on the shelves, and you need to have an employee bring one from behind the counter or a secured area.

Further yet, some stores require an ID to purchase one and/or do not accept returns as some have come back "unclean."

Why go through all this trouble? As it turns out, a large percentage of the postage scales sold were used to measure drugs.

Postage scales, prepaid cell phones, crypto-currencies, and streaming devices. All products and services designed for legal purposes which were largely successful due to them being used in illicit acts.

Roku's Problem

The problem for Roku is that outside of the core believers who purchased the devices to stream their Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), numerous purchases for Roku devices were to stream content illegally. Thus presents the problem.

On one hand, Roku needs to stay on the legal side of the business as, if things get worse, they may face the issues of getting shut down like Napster and other file-sharing services. Yes, they provided the platform.

On the other hand, does Roku want to lose the sales of people who are buying the device to stream questionable content?

Traditionally, Roku has let illegal private channels run as long as it was not an issue, likely not taking action until they got some legal complaint from the content owners.

With many of the channels, it is fairly easy to identify the bad actors. They are public or private channels which were free to download and use, and the illegal content was blatantly obvious. They gave you free access to recent shows such as 24/7 on demand Game of Thrones and Walking Dead.

The less obvious piracy and likely the bigger but harder to identify are the paid private channels that are popular in the ethnic communities.

As I alluded to in my previous ROKU articles, one of the reasons that I own a number of Roku devices and how I came to hear of it was from my brother who bought his in order to watch Russian television.

Through both Comcast (CMCSA) and Verizon (VZ), there are Russian channels which are available to add to your cable service, but both ask for ridiculous prices for channels that are free in Russia. $25 for two or three channels? No way.

Through Roku, there are at least three services where you can get Russian television packages as low as $10 per month for over 150 channels, including 100+ Russian channels plus various other channels from CIS countries plus the Middle East.

Are they legal? I don't know. But I would estimate the majority of the Russian speakers who own or heard about Roku learned of it through the process of searching for Russian television.

As I learned, the problem is even bigger in the Spanish communities where you can get hundreds of US and Latin channels for the same $10 to $20, and that even includes pay channels like HBO and PPV.

The problem was so bad that Mexican media companies filed suit, and Roku is now banned from sales in Mexico. Read about it here.

Were those sales significant? I believe so, because Roku stated that it plans to fight the ruling. It sold Roku in Mexico through its website, Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) for Mexico and Walmart Mexico (WMT).

The issues, of course, are not limited to just Mexico and also apply to the English-speaking world as we have seen in the United Kingdom.

In a major win for broadcasters, the English Premier League and the Internet Service Providers now have the ability to simply shut down any IP address, which is streaming questionable content, bypassing the hardware controls.

With this decision, the question of whether Roku would shut down illegal channels is no longer a issue as it is the internet service providers who are cutting off the cord.

Roku's Response?

As we discussed in our last article, Roku recently launched the Roku Channel where it offers streaming movies and embeds its advertising in the streams.

Two birds with one stone, right? Roku is able to give cord cutters another choice in movie streaming that is legal AND generate some much needed revenue.

Roku has finally released the channel and am proud to say, I am currently watching a movie while working on this article.

After having XTV shut down, Roku Channel is much needed. But is it a solution? My take on it is that it feels like a rush job to answer some real IPO concerns. The channel shows.

The user interface screams "cheap" and is on the level you would expect from a private channel run by an individual. It is completely not up to par or what you would expect from a multi-million dollar company.

The second and bigger issue is the lack of movies. The channel features about 50 or more movies, documentaries, and TV shows that can be streamed. The vast majority of the movies are from the 80s to early 2000s. Not even on Amazon Prime do you find so many Jean Claude Van Damme and Steven Segal movies... movies that went direct to DVD/VHS.

One of the three movies I considered and have chosen to watch is Ronin, the 1998 Robert Deniro and Jean Reno movie that has become a cult classic for car chases and gun fights.

During the movie, I was interrupted every 15 mins or so to watch three advertisements each break, 30 seconds each. Unfortunately, out of all the commercials, many were repeats to the point that by the 3rd time I saw a commercial for The Cosmopolitan hotel and casino, I started to get pissed off that the commercials were at much higher volume than the movie. The other commercials were Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), American Express (NYSE:AXP), Claritin, and I forgot the rest.

While I believe this is a good start, there is no way it is replacing Netflix, Amazon, Hulu or even YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) for my watch time. Beyond Ronin, the only things of interest to watch for me are the 2006 movie "The Pursuit of Happiness" and 2003's "Bad Boys 2".

Note: After completing the article and going through the edit process, I just realized that the majority of the movies on the Roku Channel are also available on other free channels like Tubit, along with paid services like Netflix.

Bottom Line

When considering the IPO, I believe it is imperative to seriously consider illegal streaming as a big threat. Roku even outlines this in its IPO filing.

If we are found liable for content that we distribute through our players, our business would be harmed. As a distributor of content, we face potential liability for negligence, copyright, patent or trademark infringement, public performance royalties or other claims based on the nature and content of materials that we distribute... In addition, we may be adversely impacted if copyright holders assert claims, or commence litigation, alleging copyright infringement against the developers of channels that are distributed on our platform... For example, we are involved in litigation in Mexico that was commenced by a large Mexican pay TV and Internet access provider. This case principally targeted entities that are alleged to sell unlicensed content to consumers using our platform, among other means. At the commencement of this case, a court issued a temporary ban on the importation and sale of Roku devices in Mexico, which remains in effect. In the three months ended June 30, 2017, we recorded a charge of $1.0 million for a write-down of inventory on hand and on order and a charge of $0.7 million for sales incentives to sell inventory in other sales channels, each due to the Mexico sales ban. Our involvement in this litigation, or similar legal matters in the future, could cause us to incur significant legal expenses and other costs, and be disruptive to our business.

While Roku can somewhat control its sales trajectory of Roku devices for illegal streaming through controlling private channels, as we have seen in the UK, if the ISPs are allowed to shut down internet connections, it is out of Roku's control.

A significant amount of Roku's success comes from illegal streaming, and I would LOVE to see Roku both acknowledge the issue and try to quantify the impact on revenue.

As we have seen, Roku is seemingly in between a rock and a hard place. On one hand, it has control over what goes on to its platform, while on the other, if what helped make it successful becomes a bigger issue, governments can step in and put an end to them.

Any Roku potential investor needs to seriously consider these risks in their due diligence process.

