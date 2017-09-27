The Subscription Model Will Transform AMC

The Big Picture

Movies and movie theaters are great fun. Even though attendance has declined in recent years, it's still true that more people attend movies in the U.S. than all theme parks and sporting events combined. For instance, there were 1.32 billion movie tickets sold in the U.S. and Canada in 2016. This compares to 73 million major league baseball tickets, or 22 million NBA tickets.

And why wouldn't we go? It's a chance to see movies like these:

Clockwise, from the top left: "Baywatch," "Ghost in the Shell," "Monster Trucks," and "The Mummy."

Well, not really. It turns out that all four of the movies shown above were bombs domestically. The summer of 2017 was very weak for the U.S. movie business, with attendance down about 16% compared to last year. The decline raised questions about whether movie theater attendance is in a terminal decline due to competition from in-home viewing options like Netflix, or whether the decline was just because of bad product.

U.S. movie theater companies have taken it on the chin this year as well. The stock price of AMC (NYSE:AMC), the largest U.S. movie theater operator, fell from as high as $34.65 in late January down to a summer low of $12.55.

Source: Yahoo Finance

In my view, all that is behind us now. The U.S. movie business will soon be fundamentally transformed, in a positive way, due to the rise of the subscription model for attending movies.

The Big Change

Last month, a previously little-known company named MoviePass announced a program for moviegoers to attend all the movies they want for $9.95 a month. The MoviePass program works in a simple way: Subscribers use a MoviePass debit card to buy a ticket, MoviePass pays full price to the theater, and MoviePass reimburses the subscriber for the ticket cost.

MoviePass's $9.95 plan has had tremendous early success. In August, the first month since the plan's introduction, MoviePass has gained 400,000 new customers. The company expects to hit 2.5 million subscribers in its first full year of offering the $9.95 plan.

This article isn't about MoviePass and its public shareholder, Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY). You can read an excellent article about an investment in MoviePass here. This article instead focuses on AMC, the largest theater operator in the U.S., which I believe will be transformed by the movie subscription pricing model. I will focus briefly on the question of whether or not the subscription model will increase theater attendance. Then I'll dig in to the potential effects on AMC, from both financial and strategic perspectives.

The Subscription Model and Theater Attendance

The subscription model has proven to be very popular with consumers. MoviePass is currently adding more than 100,000 subscribers per week, and they have spent exactly $0 on sales and marketing. The company is currently guiding to 2.5 million subscribers in year one, a figure they are on track to exceed easily.

MoviePass is succeeding because it's an amazing deal for consumers. $9.95 is less than the cost to go to a single movie in many markets. Consumers have shown they are ready for a subscription model. We now subscribe to everything: cable TV, cell phone service, razors, socks, etc. In particular, we subscribe to entertainment services: Netflix, Hulu, cable TV, Spotify, Pandora, and more. (It was smart for MoviePass to price at the same amount as a lot of these services. It's a very familiar price point.)

What will all these subscribers do? We have data now that shows how subscribing to movies has affected consumer behavior in the past. Although MoviePass's $9.95 price is new, the service itself has been around since 2012, just at higher price points. According to Mather Analytics, as quoted in Variety Magazine, subscribers in a study including "several thousand" individuals doubled their movie consumption after subscribing to MoviePass. It seems, however, that actual consumption of movies by subscribers was related both to the monthly fee and past fondness for movies. HMNY CEO Ted Farnsworth, in an interview with Seeking Alpha contributor Mark Gomes, said:

MoviePass has been around for five years, so we have a wealth of historical data. At $39, the average customer would go to four movies a month. At $29, the average dropped to three movies a month. When MoviePass went to $19, the average customer went to two movies a month.

If past performance holds true, then subscribers to the $9.95 service might be expected to go to roughly one movie per month. Given that MoviePass is targeting users who currently go to "three to six movies per year" (again according to Gomes in his SA interview), we then might be looking at somewhere between a two- and fourfold increase in revenue.

Here's the bottom line, which I will explain further below: If having a subscription leads casual moviegoers to attend one movie per month, then total movie attendance in the U.S. would skyrocket. For each additional 10% penetration of the market of casual moviegoers, overall movie attendance would rise by about 15%.

Source: Data taken from MPAA Statistics, calculations below.

The above "bottom line" is certainly not what will happen. Here are some facts and scenarios to help you draw your own conclusions, and which help to explain the calculations behind the above chart.

It's important to distinguish between casual and dedicated moviegoers. According to the Motion Picture Association of America, in 2016 about 246 million people attended movies in the U.S. and Canada. 11% of moviegoers (we'll call them "movie lovers") accounted for 48% of total ticket sales. A total of 1.32 billion tickets were sold last year. This means that roughly 27 million movie lovers went to about 23.4 movies a year -- about two per month. In contrast, 219 million moviegoers only went to 3.1 movies per year --one every four months.

The calculation for the above chart looked exclusively at market penetration for the 219 million moviegoers. Here is the calculation: 10% market penetration for this group would amount to about 22 million subscribers. These subscribers currently attend three movies per year. In our hypothetical case, attendance would rise from three to 12 movies per year (once per month). The total increase would be about 9 times 22 million subscribers, or 198 million additional viewings. 198 million is about 15% of 1.27 billion.

Of course, there are actually two important variables in determining the effect of subscriptions on attendance: market penetration and the increase in the number of movies attended. Using the same methodology as described above, I created the following table that looks at percentage increase in overall movie attendance vs. market penetration. Again, this analysis looks only at casual moviegoers, who are the main target of MoviePass.

The table shows, for instance, that if total subscription penetration rate reaches 20%, and subscribing encourages moviegoers to attend an additional five movies per year (beyond the roughly three they attend now), then total box office amount would rise by 16.6%.

The previous analysis ignores the most important group of moviegoers in America: the movie lovers. This group may not be the target demographic of MoviePass, but they certainly are the most likely to subscribe to MoviePass. Movie lovers now attend about two movies per month. The average movie ticket cost in 2014 was $8.65. It's therefore obvious that movie lovers would benefit from a subscription, since they would save about $7 per month. By contrast, the average moviegoer spends only about $2.23 per month on movies.

If movie lovers doubled their movie consumption after subscribing, then every 10% penetration of this market would result in about a 5% rise in overall movie viewing. An increase would be about 2.0 movies per month per subscriber, times 12 months, or about 24 movies per year. 10% of 27 million movie lovers is 2.7 million. 2.7 million people times 24 movies each is 65 million more movies watched. 65 million is about 5% of 1.32 billion movies currently viewed yearly.

Note that although it's appealing to distinguish between movie lovers and the average moviegoer, reality is more complex. Depending on factors like time of year (more people go to movies during the summer) and whether one's circumstances change during the year (for instance, a job change, graduating from school, moving to a new home, etc.), a casual moviegoer can become a movie lover or vice versa. The variability in moviegoer behavior is an important tailwind for companies like MoviePass. A person might subscribe because she has have a very good economic justification to subscribe at the moment, but then her circumstances change -- and she doesn't cancel the subscription.

Impact of Subscriptions on AMC

If subscriptions result in a long-term increase in theater attendance, then theater operators will benefit directly from the higher attendance. Theaters will gain margins from both ticket and concessions sales. Looking specifically at AMC, it's easy to calculate the financial impact. In Q2 2017, AMC earned $9.76 per ticket sold. Concessions revenue was $5.19 per moviegoer.

But history has shown that subscribers spend a lot more on concessions than non-subscribers. According to the Mather Analytics study, MoviePass subscribers spent 123% more on concessions than they did before subscribing. It makes sense. Attending the movie is "free" for subscribers. Customers have more money left to spend on concessions.

We can infer that if a study of several thousand moviegoers is any indication, AMC's revenue for concessions will be about $10.40 per subscriber. The sum of ticket sale and concessions means that each additional subscription moviegoer will generate just over $20 in revenue.

The margin impact can be calculated as follows. Contrary to popular belief, AMC actually earns a really nice margin on ticket sales. The margin in Q2 2017 was about 48%. So that extra $9.76 in ticket revenue would yield $4.68 in margin. Concessions sales are great business for theater owners like AMC. AMC's margins on concessions last quarter were 85%. The $10.40 in concession revenue would therefore yield $8.85 in margin. Add it all together and a single new subscriber moviegoer would bring in about $13.50 in margin.

Putting It All Together

Now we can put everything together to assess the financial impact of the subscription model on AMC. The context is that AMC had EBITDA of $600 million in 2016, on revenue of $3.17 billion. The company currently has a market cap of $2 billion, and a very hefty $5 billion debt load.

Case 1: 10% penetration of casual moviegoer segment. No penetration of movie lover segment. Attendance rises by two movies per year.

This means that 22 million casual moviegoers would subscribe to MoviePass. They would go from attending a movie once every four months (3.1 per year) to a bit less than once every other month (five per year). Two more movies times 22 million people is 44 million tickets sold. AMC has a 25% share of the U.S. movie market. It means 11 million more tickets sold by AMC. The revenue from these 11 million tickets for the combination of tickets plus concessions would be $220 million, and would add $150 million in margin. In percentage terms, AMC revenue would rise by 6.9%, but EBITDA would rise by 25%.

Case 2: 10% penetration of casual moviegoer segment. Attendance rise matches historical pattern in which monthly attendance roughly matches total subscription cost.

Attendance in this scenario would rise by nine movies per year -- from three to 12. 9 more movies times 22 million subscribers is about 200 million more tickets sold, of which 50 million would be AMC customers. At $20 per customer visit, revenue would rise by $1 billion. EBITDA would rise by $13.5 times 50 million, or $675 million. This is more than a doubling of EBITDA.

It's obvious from these back-of-the-envelope calculations that even moderate acceptance of the subscription model -- a 10% market penetration only for casual users -- will have a very large positive impact on AMC.

Competitive Issues

It's true that the movie theater business has had difficulties in recent times. Attendance is way down due mainly to competition from at-home video options like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. The battle between movie theaters, streaming services and Hollywood for dwindling revenue is a real scrum. You might say they're throwing around some real "rotten tomatoes..."

La Tomatina food fight: the annual tomato throwing festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain; Source: Reuters.

Many analysts have argued that MoviePass is destined to be the winner of this battle. I would say the outcome is not clear at all. In the early stages, the theaters and Hollywood will be the clear winners. MoviePass intends to subsidize theater attendance while it grows.

In the long run, one might argue that MoviePass will control the customers, and will therefore be able to negotiate for discounted admissions and a share of concessions from theaters. I would argue that this is not so certain at all. I have two reasons for this.

First, theaters have considerable negotiating power. The geographical density of theaters in the U.S. is low enough that location matters for moviegoers. If MoviePass can't make deals with the largest theater operators, then it will be useless or at least very inconvenient in many markets. To deepen this argument a bit further, note that the movie industry has become significantly more concentrated in recent years. AMC alone has a 25% market share in the U.S. theater business. As the company states in its latest 10-K (pg. 16):

Across the three biggest metropolitan markets in the United States-New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, representing 19% of the country's total box office-we hold a 36% combined market share. As of December 31, 2016, we have theatres located in 24 of the top 25 U.S. markets, holding the #1 or #2 position in 22 of those 25 markets based on box office revenue. On any given weekend, approximately one third of the top ten theatres for the #1 opening movie title in the United States are AMC theatres, according to data provided by Rentrak.

On page 20 of the 10-K, the company notes:

Based on information obtained from Rentrak, we believe that the four largest exhibitors, in terms of U.S./Canada box office revenue (Regal Entertainment Group, AMC Entertainment Inc., Cinemark Holdings, Inc. and Cineplex Inc.) generated approximately 65% of the box office revenues in 2016. This statistic is up from 35% in 2000 and is evidence that the theatrical exhibition business in the U.S. / Canada have been consolidating.

The second reason I believe that MoviePass might not become dominant is because there are few barriers to entry for other companies looking to offer a similar service. One company specifically might benefit greatly from offering a subscription service: AMC itself. Suppose that AMC offered a $10 pass, and that consumer behavior vis-a-vis concessions matches historical norms -- i.e., it doubles. Then, for every visit by a subscriber, AMC would generate additional margin of 85% of $5.15 from concessions, or $4.37, while it would lose 52% of $9.76 in gate, which is $5.07. The net loss of margin would be only 70 cents.

At that rate, a moviegoer would need to go to 14 movies a month for AMC to lose money. If subscriptions, with all their ancillary cash flows, would work for MoviePass when it spends $9.76 per movie attended, then they would be far more profitable for AMC -- which would spend 70 cents. In fact, the arguments for AMC to offer a subscription service are so compelling, it's a wonder the company hasn't already done so. Not only would AMC likely make more money, but at the same time it would kill off a potentially awkward competitor.

In the end, there will be a lot of competition for the profit associated with higher movie attendance. Surely some of the benefit will accrue to the studios, some will go to MoviePass, and some will go to theater operators. Each of these parties adds value, and will get some of the very significant benefit. I feel particularly confident that AMC will be a beneficiary.

Conclusion

In my view, the subscription payment model will be a winner for the movie theater industry. History has shown that subscribers increase attendance by 100%, and they also double their concessions spending.

Although MoviePass is the first mover, the company faces considerable competitive risk, and a certainty of massive cash outflows while it builds its business. The better, safer investment is to buy the theater companies. In the case of AMC, 10% market penetration from the subscriber model could double its EBITDA. Furthermore, AMC could at any time introduce its own subscription plan, which would cripple MoviePass and be very profitable for AMC. AMC at its current price of $15.66 is a strong buy for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.