Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Nektar's Potential, Axovant Finally Fails, PTCT AdComm Tomorrow

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Nektar Therapeutics

Today’s coverage is Nektar Therapeutics Building A More Exciting Pipeline by Stephen Simpson, CFA. The author is covering Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), a leader in PEGylation technology and a company I like, myself. Nektar’s ageing technology once pioneered this niche, and held sway for more than 15 years, with most PEGylated drugs from big pharma coming from Nektar’s technology. As such, the company made money from licensing. It also had its own product pipeline, some of which have been quite successful. Lately, some of its royalty-generating drugs have begun to go off-shelf, and Nektar has tried hard to reinvent itself as a standard therapeutics company. As the author says, “As Nektar (NKTR) has gotten investors more excited about its pipeline, including a somewhat surprising success with its late-stage pain drug NKTR-181, the shares have done all right since the fall of 2016 – rising more than a third since then (in line with the SPDR S&P Biotech (XBI) and ahead of the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB)).”

Nektar’s lead oncology product candidate is NKTR-214, which is a claimed safer version of IL-2 or Interleukin-2. IL-2 has a number of side effects as has been seen in trials. Some of these are mild-to-moderate, but some of these are severe enough to limit dosing for currently approved IL-2 drugs like Proleukin. In trials of NKTR-214 as monotherapy, while efficacy wasn’t great, as the author says, “lack of serious (Grade 4/5) adverse events was great.” These were early phase trials, and the drug is now being tested with Opdivo in combo. The trial presented results at June ASCO, as follows: "The combination is showing early clinical benefit in patients with both melanoma and renal cell carcinoma. We've observed RECIST responses in 3 of 4 patients with BRAF-positive Stage IV melanoma in the study, including a durable complete response that occurred at week 6 on treatment. These patients had very poor prognosis coming into the study, including high baseline LDH levels and liver metastases. In addition, the combination treatment has a favorable safety profile and we have not observed any grade 3 or higher treatment-related AEs to-date. We look forward to identifying a Phase 2 dose and initiating the expansion cohorts for the PIVOT trial in our 8 target indications in the third quarter of 2017."

While the small patient population, as the author says, is not indicative of much, however the much better safety profile is assuring. If these results can be repeated in larger trials, this could be a winning combination.

Besides this drug, it has assets in autoimmune diseases and a pain drug, NTKR-181, which showed some good results in phase 3 after a problem phase 2. However, I agree with the author that in the current climate, a pain med isn’t a very safe bet. More interesting is Eli Lilly’s (LLY) recent collaboration for NKTR’s IL-2 autoimmune drug NKTR-358, which, though in early stages, managed to get a $150mn upfront deal. This drug targets T-reg cells of regulatory T cells which have a role in immunosuppression. As this 10-year old Nature article says, this could be an interesting area of exploration.

Bottomline with Nektar is, the old revenue generation through licensing royalties, although still making up for much of the company’s value, needs to be replaced with these other drugs. The company has historically done decently, and the stock hasn’t done badly either. If, in a couple year’s time, one of these drugs show success, current prices will look cheap. This is a speculative bet, but the company has a history of delivering.

Analyst Ratings



Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target Notes Aclaris Therapeutics ACRS Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy

Phase 2 results of its drug candidate A-101 for the treatment of facial seborrheic keratosis (SK) lesions published recently. Alder BioPharmaceuticals ALDR Cowen and Company Initiates Outperform $20.00 Last close $11.15; 52w 8.60 – 34.64. Allergan PLC. AGN Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform $286.00 -> $266.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy $102.00 See yesterday’s scoop. Apollo Endosurgery APEN Northland Securities Initiates Outperform -> Outperform $12.00 Last close $4.60; 52w 2 – 21.88 Axovant Sciences Ltd AXON Cowen and Company Reiterates Outperform $30.00 -> $25.00 Failed Phase 3 clinical trial, assessing intepirdine in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD) on background donepezil therapy. The stock is trading near 52w low of $6.13. Evercore ISI Reiterates Outperform $30.00 -> $9.00 JMP Securities Reiterates Outperform

Oppenheimer Holdings Downgrades Market Perform

Piper Jaffray Companies Downgrades Overweight -> Neutral $32.00 -> $9.00 Robert W. Baird Downgrades Outperform -> Neutral $29.00 -> $6.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy $116.00

Cellectis S.A. CLLS Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy $47.00

Corium International CORI HC Wainwright Initiates Buy -> Buy $15.00

CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy $16.00

Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy $21.00

Fibrocell Science FCSC HC Wainwright Raises Target Buy -> Buy $5.70 -> $7.60

Genocea Biosciences GNCA Cowen and Company Reiterates Buy $10.00 Closed at $1.25 plummeting over 76% on announcement of ceasing Gen-003 spending and 40% workforce culling, and shifting of drug development. Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Buy -> Hold

Globus Medical GMED Needham & Company LLC Initiates Hold



Heron Therapeutics HRTX Mizuho Initiates Buy



Illumina ILMN Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Reiterates Neutral -> Neutral $200.00

Intellipharmaceutics International IPCI Mackie Upgrades Hold $1.00 -> $3.10

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform $201.00 Trading near 52w low of $58.60. Stock overreacts to company communique. Buy opportunity. Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy $275.00 -> $135.00 JMP Securities Reiterates Outperform $150.00 -> $140.00 Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold

Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Target Outperform -> Outperform $200.00 -> $244.00 Invacare Corporation IVC KeyCorp Reiterates Overweight $17.00

Lion Biotechnologies IOVA Oppenheimer Holdings Reiterates Buy $13.00

Mesoblast limited MESO Maxim Group Reiterates Buy $14.00

Nektar Therapeutics NKTR Mizuho Initiates Buy $30.00

Neos Therapeutics NEOS Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy $20.00

Novartis AG NVS J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates Neutral



Pacira Pharmaceuticals PCRX Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy



ProQR Therapeutics N.V. PRQR HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $40.00 Announced positive top-line results from a Phase 1b study of QR-010 in subjects with cystic fibrosis. Last close $5.20. JMP Securities Raises Target Mkt Outperform -> Outperform $14.00 -> $20.00 Leerink Swann Reiterates Outperform $10.00 -> $12.00 PTC Therapeutics PTCT Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform $25.00 Failed to supply persuasive evidence about effectiveness of its experimental drug to treat a form of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates Neutral

Repligen Corporation RGEN Stephens Reiterates Overweight $50.00

Roche Holding RHHBY BNP Paribas Downgrades Neutral -> Underperform



Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Hold $41.00

TherapeuticsMD TXMD Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy $15.00

ViewRay VRAY Mizuho Reiterates Buy $12.00









Insider Sales (not options exercises)

Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded (ADXS) Advaxis, Inc. 10% -$5,474,435 (BOLD) Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. Dir -$509,727 (CELG) Celgene Corp /de/ - -$248,498 (ELMD) Electromed, Inc. 10% -$55,182 (ONCE) Spark Therapeutics, Inc. Dir, 10% -$84,630,000 (SELB) Selecta Biosciences Inc Dir -$1,515,664 (TRTC) Terra Tech Corp. CEO -$341,623 (TRTC) Terra Tech Corp. Dir -$41,980







Insider Purchases (not options exercises)

Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded (AVXL) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Pres, CEO +$1,455 (NBRV) Nabriva Therapeutics Plc CFO +$16,420 (NBRV) Nabriva Therapeutics Plc CEO +$21,610







Stocks in the news: Analysis



Avinger (AVGR), a nanocap medical devices company with a market cap of only $5mn, and share price around 21 cents, went up almost 2x yesterday after winning a CE Marking approval for in-stent restenosis treatment with its Pantheris Lumivascular atherectomy system. AVGR's lumivascular platform offers real-time visualization of the inside of the artery during treatment of peripheral artery disease, and consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot family of chronic total occlusion catheters and the Pantheris family of atherectomy devices.

Despite what we consider as a highly overvalued company, Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) still manages to raise almost $320mn in a public offering of 7.015M shares of common stock and its private placement of 758,327 shares, both at $41 per share. Gross proceeds were $318.7M. With the fall of Axovant (AXON) yesterday, another (much more) meaninglessly overvalued company, this is surprising.

On the back of positive results which we reported in these columns earlier, Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) just launched a $125M public offering of American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each of which represents one ordinary share. Price, volume and terms have yet to be announced. What we wrote previously: “Versartis' (VSAR) failed Phase 3 clinical trial of VRS-317 in pediatric growth hormone deficiency. Ascendis Pharma’s A/S (ASND) lead candidate is TransCon Growth Hormone for the same indication. A Phase 3 study comparing it to Pfizer's Genotropin is in process. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is November 2018. Ascendis’ share rose up to 45% premarket on increased volume in response to Versartis’' failed Phase 3 clinical trial.”

Goes to show why most biotech stocks should be sold on good news, and perhaps bought back later after the secondary. The stock, which went up almost 3x on the news, is down 4% - still much higher than where it was last week, though.

We covered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) just yesterday, discussing its big RNAi win. The company is again in the news as it initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing cemdisiran (ALN-CC5) in patients with atypical hemolytic-uremic syndrome (aHUS). Participants will receive a 600 mg dose of cemdisiran once every four weeks with an option of a reduced dose and/or dose frequency in a subsequent cohort. The primary endpoint is normalization of platelet counts. Preliminary data should be available in late 2018. Cemdisiran is a subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic that targets complement C5 for the treatment of complement-mediated disorders. Soliris is currently approved for treating aHUS, an ultra-rare disease. It is an orphan drug for this indication, but was approved in 2011 so the 7-year exclusivity ends next year.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) has an adcomm tomorrow, September 28, for Translarna (ataluren), targeting Duchenne muscular dystrophy (‘DMD). DMD is a rare disease which afflicts male children, and there was a huge public spectacle last year to force the FDA to approve Sarepta’s (SRPT) eteplirsen despite suspected lack of efficacy. PTCT is in a similar situation, with its drug also showing efficacy only in a limited population. The FDA will probably again face pressure, but the stock is down apparently because some investors are having second thoughts. This a rare case of an advisory committee review of an application "filed-over-protest" in which the applicant insists that the FDA further review the data that was initially regarded as insufficient to support approval. On two prior occasions, 2011 and 2016, the FDA rejected the company's application under "Refuse to File" which means the filing was not complete enough to permit a substantive review.

Axovant (AXON), perhaps one of the most overhyped biotech stock ever, once IPO-ed at $1.8bn based on a $5mn failed molecule. Its drug finally failed (once again), and hopefully for the last time. The company announced a negative outcome in a Phase 3 clinical trial, MINDSET, assessing intepirdine in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD) on background donepezil therapy (Eisai's ARICEPT). There is another trial in dementia, which will have results by year-end.



Earnings Calendar

Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) $187 Million $37.00/share Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) $50 Million $6.50/share Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) $80 Million $8.50/share





Company Name Date of Earnings Announcement

Rite Aid (RAD) Sep. 28, 2017









Earnings Report



Forward Pharma (FWP) reported the results for the first half of the year. It earned revenue of $1.25 million during this time period while its EPS stood at $1.91. Forward Pharma had reported $0.07 per share in net loss for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its net income for the first half stood at $941.2 million.



==

