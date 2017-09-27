Time To Buy Medtronic? Watch Diabetes Segment Transformation

Medtronic (MDT) is one of the few medical device companies with product portfolio vastly diversified across therapeutic areas and geographies. The inversion deal with Ireland based Covidien has not only helped the company to shift to lower-tax base but has also vastly expanded the company’s geographic and therapeutic footprint. And then the recently concluded divestiture deal with Cardinal Health of non-core and low growth assets for a consideration of $6.1 billion has truly landed this company in an enviable spot.

Once Medtronic manages to put to rest the supply constraints it is facing in its diabetes business, I believe that the company can easily reach the 12-month consensus target price for Medtronic, of around $91.11.

The diabetes group currently contributes only about 6.3% to Medtronic’s total revenues. However, it is on a cusp of major transformation, one that is capable of lifting or dragging both investor sentiment as well as share price of this diversified medical device player. It should be noted that the lower-than-anticipated revenue performance of the diabetes segment in first quarter of fiscal year 2018 and product recalls of few batches of diabetes pumps has negatively affected the company’s share prices in past few days. This can help us understand the importance of this segment in the minds of investors, despite its significantly low revenue contribution. Here, I will be focusing on the risk/return profile of this highly watched business segment and its implications for Medtronic in greater detail.

Diabetes segment will return to high double digit growth by end of FY 2018

Historically, Medtronic has always managed to achieve high single digit to low double digit growth rates on an annual basis for its Diabetes Group revenues. This, however, has changed in FY 2018, as demand started catching up for MiniMed 640G in international markets and MiniMed 670G with Guardian Sensor 3 in the U.S. As installed base and market share grew rapidly, so has the demand for closed glucose monitoring sensors at a much faster rate than the company’s production capacity. While the company has been accelerating its plans to put new production lines in place, acquiring the required capital equipment requires FDA approval. This is possible earliest by end of FY 2018, and hence growth rate in this year is expected to be subdued and in the range of 1% to 4%. However, growth rates are expected to ramp up to high double digits (linked above), as sensor supply is restored in fiscal year 2019. Medtronic expects to earn revenues from insulin pumps as well as annuity revenues from sensors post FY 2019.

Now the biggest uncertainty for Medtronic is posed by timeline of the FDA approval. However, it should be noted that the company is only replicating a manufacturing line and not doing anything it has not done before. FDA had previously approved a similar sensor production line for Medtronic without raising any concerns.

Medtronic has managed to avert a much steeper fall in its diabetes revenues through its priority access program

But beyond that, the diabetes group has been launching innovative products one after the other since 2015. The latest PMA approval of hybrid closed loop basal insulin delivery device, Minimed 670G, has made Medtronic the first entry in the artificial pancreas segment. This is a self-adjusting device that works all day long based on real time needs of user. Beyond being highly patient friendly, the device is also equipped with Guardian Sensor 3 which ranks high on performance, accuracy, and comfort parameters.

It is the much faster than anticipated regulatory approval of Minimed 670G, which was completed within 104 days, much lesser than the 12 months time required for standard PMA, that caught the company off-guard. Beyond immediately putting to effect expansion of manufacturing and supplier base for CGM sensors, the company also had to accelerate its discussions with all the payers in USA, all while the company was in the midst of Minimed 630G launch. Now this was a tricky situation as patients preferred to defer Minimed 630G purchases and wait for Minimed 670G, which was yet not in the market. To tackle a part of this problem and prevent rapid revenue decline of the diabetes business, Medtronic commenced the priority access program for Minimed 670G. This program allowed members to purchase Minimed 630G and then swap it for Minimed 670G at a small extra fee. This program has turned out to be exceptionally successful, and helped Medtronic latch 32,000 members (linked above) for its automated insulin dosage products.

Diabetes revenues are expected to drop sequentially in 2Q18, as limited amount of deferred revenues are expected to be recognized in this quarter. Most of the demand for patients enrolled in the Priority access program has already been fulfilled in 1Q18. Further, the company also needs to supply enough sensors to the various outlets along with pumps, as patients may not be ready to start using pumps without sensors.

Sales are expected to pick up in 3Q18 as Medtronic will start supplying Minimed 670G to non-priority access customers. Finally, as sensor supply improves, Medtronic will be in position to enjoy fruits of its differentiated and innovative technology.

While the current FDA approval restricts use of Minimed 670G to patients above 14 years of age, Medtronic has either already completed or is on the verge of completion of pivotal trials for Minimed 670G in pediatric indication. The company also anticipates approval in this indication in certain international markets in calendar year 2017.

Medtronic is focused on professional continuous glucose monitoring opportunity in type 2 diabetes segment

Unlike many other major device players who have been trying to put type 2 diabetes patients on personal continuous glucose monitoring or CGM devices, Medtronic has targeted the professional CGM or physician-directed occasional glucose monitoring segment as its focus area in type 2 diabetes space. And this is a smart choice, when we consider that only 5% of type 2 diabetes patients who are not on insulin or other dosing therapies consider monitoring their glucose levels. But this behavior is fraught with risks, as is evident by the fact that 40% type 2 diabetes (linked above) patients suffer at least one episode of hypoglycemia and 50% of the patients have glycemic values way out of control.

Lack of standardized care for type 2 diabetes patients, especially in the primary care setting which is like the first line of defense for this condition, has contributed to poor management of this condition. The physicians are burdened by choosing from 640 combination therapies (linked above) that are available for type 2 diabetes patients. This has resulted in 40% of the type 2 diabetes patients (linked above) with high glycemic values not seeing change in therapy for as long as an year, while 58% of patients (linked above) with good glycemic control undergo therapy change in six months. To bring standardization and subsequent therapy optimization and increased patient engagement in picture, it is quintessential to increase awareness for glucose monitoring solutions.

However, there is a glitch here. Unlike type 1 diabetes patients who have to make insulin dosing decisions, type 2 diabetes patients are generally free from this burden and manage their disease with oral metformin and proper diet and exercise. Hence, they are generally not open to the idea of having an attached personal CGM device. Besides, the excess data generated is of not much use to the patient, while it adds to the burden of the physician.

Out of all the patients using blood glucose management devices, 80% suffer from type 2 diabetes and half of these patients use these devices occasionally. The latter patient population is Medtronic’s key focus area in the short term. In FY 2018, the company plans to launch the IPRO3 Professional CGM in the market. This product is single use, masked, and can wirelessly connect to Android and iOS devices to log patient data and generate professional reports.

Medtronic has already launched its one page simplified clinical report, Pattern Snapshot, that can help primary care physicians make decisions on the therapy for type 2 diabetes patients. The company’s collaboration with Fitbit also helps type 2 diabetes patients give a complete view of their behavior in terms of diet and exercise to physicians.

The company has been moving towards integrated care in diabetes management.

As a part of its strategy to move beyond being just a product-based company in diabetes towards holistic diabetes management, Medtronic acquired Diabeter, an independent diabetes clinic and research center based in Netherlands. Now these clinics have several multi-disciplinary physicians such as endocrinologists, pediatric endocrinologists, psychologists, and dietitians that help pediatric and adolescent type 1 diabetes patients manage their condition even as they reduce overall healthcare costs. Currently serving 1,900 patients, Diabeter has managed to become the largest specialist diabetes center in Europe.

Now Medtronic aims to expand presence of such diabetes management clinics in Netherlands as well as in other geographies. The company plans to either use turnkey model which involves acquiring clinics and then deploying the Diabeter model there or run a franchise model where the healthcare providers will be running Diabeter-like clinics.

Medtronic has also entered into partnerships with other healthcare providers such as Canary Health and Methodist hospital to co-develop and implement programs for detection and management of diabetes patients.

Medtronic has also managed to enter into profitable relationships with healthcare payers

Starting July 01, 2016, UnitedHealth Group selected Medtronic as preferred supplier of insulin pumps for reimbursement. This was followed by Medtronic entering into outcomes based partnership with another prominent healthcare payer in USA, Aetna. A portion of pump reimbursement from Aetna will be tied up to the company’s successfully meeting certain predetermined outcomes criteria. These developments definitely highlight Medtronic’s progress in shifting to value-based payments for its diabetes business.

There are, however, certain issues associated with the diabetes business that investors should not forget prior to investing in Medtronic.

Beyond obvious worries such as the inability of the company to gain FDA approval for additional sensor manufacturing line and then restore sensor supply to normal by end of fiscal year 2018, there are few more risks that may affect performance of Medtronic’s diabetes segment.

On September 11, 2017, Medtronic had to recall certain older Minimed infusion sets due to possible risk of insulin over-delivery that can cause hypoglycemia. Patients owing Minimed infusion sets released before April 2017 can also swap their products for new versions without incurring additional costs. While the exact value of the impact of this recall is unknown, Medtronic is confident that it will not have material impact on the company’s profitability. However, investors should be aware that repeated recalls can easily affect the company’s financial performance.

Then Medtronic is competing with multiple companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Insulet corporation (PODD), Roche Holdings (OTCQX:RHHBY), Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM), and DexCom Inc (DXCM) in the diabetes space. Intense competitive pressures coupled with uncertainty in macroeconomic environment and shift to value based healthcare, have been subjecting Medtronic to heightened pricing pressures.

Despite these challenges, however, I believe that the innovation and stability of Medtronic’s diabetes business makes the company a worthwhile investment in calendar year 2017. Since the company is significantly ahead of its competition, it will make sense for investors to invest in this upcoming technology in calendar year 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.