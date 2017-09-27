AMD Powers Atari

Ah Atari (EPA: ATA) - the system that many of us "older hands" played as children. While youth of this era might look at Atari and think of it as "primitive" with its one iconic button and basic game play, they would have to warp back in time to really understand just how epic it was.



Imagine a world (if you will), void of cell phones, cordless phones, Internet for the common man, absent of VCRs or DVD players. While you did have four television stations - they all went off the air at 10 PM to the sound of the national anthem. That's right: Life as we know it ended at 10 PM. Enter Atari... now you had options - be it Missile Command or Berzerk. Life was good and life was Atari.



This fast forwards us to today. Atari is working on crowd funding "Ataribox" to mimic the success that Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) has experienced with its NES Classic.

I've said all along that AMD (AMD) is a contender if Atari wants some powerful (yet affordable) hardware in its box. Atari is making marketing claims that it will be a semi-custom chip from AMD. And while that may be true, it just seems odd for a company that is going to mostly crowd fund development of its new console. Yet given the price tag, maybe Atari will go with a tweaked Raven Ridge APU (in development) with modified Vega cores? With time we will know more.

Mystery Semi-Custom Chip



Lisa Su (CEO of AMD) has made several statements about the "third semi-custom chip" they are working on. (The Atari-rumored, semi-custom chip is not what Lisa was referring to.) What we know:



1. Per AMD CEO Lisa Su - it is not a gaming semi-custom chip.

2. This is a important project as it was mentioned in the likes of the PlayStation and Xbox semi-custom projects. We can assume it must be a very large project.

3. Per Lisa it is for the "embedded market."

4. It should be announced by the "mystery party" around mid 2018.



Given the impact the mystery chip will have, it should be well received come mid 2018 and quite unexpected to the general masses. This is hype we can play, but we do not exactly when it will hit. Thus, we will keep shares in reserve and long-term options in play (just in case it hits early). On wild swings (such as we saw last week on the AMD / Tesla rumor), we will sell off holdings and reload when things become cheaper ... such as right now.



Atari's Impact on AMD



Given the success of the Nintendo Classic (and how much Atari impacted my generation), we may see success out of the Atari Box. Granted, they will have to provide more than just a simple Linux emulation box to warrant the $249-300 price tag. Supposedly, gamers will be able to stream movies with it and play mid-range PC games. The price tag still sounds awfully high, but that is Atari's problem. For AMD, it is an easy win.





How we are playing Options for October earnings



Make no mistake: Options can be dangerous. This is not investment advice to you. If you have no clue what you are doing, then it is time to get on Amazon and start reading books on the subject. A starting point is covered calls - research that and start out very small, selling a few of them till you get how they flow and function.



As far as AMD right now, I'm enjoying selling various Puts for October at a $13 strike. The yields are good and I'm more than comfortable being forced to buy AMD at $13 a share. The danger here is AMD reports in late October and everything goes south - thus you end up taking losses. If AMD is over $13 you get away scott-free and that premium is yours in the clear.



I also like the January 2019 Calls at a $10 strike. Granted, you are paying a good chunk for time value, but if AMD pans out and has a pop they make for a nice trading vehicle for modest gains.



Conclusion



I think AMD will beat earnings this October based upon strong crypto sales and favorable Ryzen sales. If so, the hype machine will start up again concerning EPYC sales. If guidance is positive by AMD, we will not be looking at a $12.50 stock. Is the Atari news reason to buy AMD stock? Overall... no. It is an interesting development that has some wild card potential, but its high price tag warrants caution yet... the Atari name does carry much positive energy. An entire generation of children grew up playing those classic games well past midnight under the glow cast by the television.

























Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long AMD via stock and options. We also have sold cash secure puts.