Why Tax Reform Is Huge For Stocks - The Corporate Cut

The perceived value of equities, via the P/E ratio, will be favorably impacted by a greater flow of earnings through to the bottom line.

Tax reform will be a topic of discussion again this week. President Trump's Administration is expected to present an updated proposal, after his initial plan found headwinds because of concerns about its impact to the Treasury budget. Tax reform could be a hugely important positive catalyst for stocks for several reasons. In this report, I examine the tangible positive impact a corporate tax cut should have on the valuations and prices of individual stocks and the market on the whole. I believe 10% upside could result for the market.

The key cornerstone of the President's tax reform plan is a reduction to the corporate tax rate. The President has targeted a 15% corporate rate, versus the current 35% rate. However, many in Washington see 15% as unrealistic due to its immediate impact to the Treasury budget and national debt. Still, many agree the corporate rate should come down to aid the competitive position of American firms globally and to serve economic growth.

What we want to consider here is the immediate impact of a corporate tax cut to the valuations and the stock prices of American firms.

Valuation

The price-to-earnings valuation of stocks in the S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY), based on trailing 12-month reported earnings, is 24.25X according to data compiled by the Wall Street Journal. That compares against a historical median P/E ratio of 15.67X, based on data compiled by multpl.com.

Some in the "things are different this time" crowd might argue that the historical data is not perfectly relevant, as it extends back to before the start of the last century. However, we can see in the chart at multpl.com that as recently as 1980, P/E ratios trended around the bottom of the historical range. As a result, I'm comfortable with the historical comparable.

By any means, though, the P/E of the market appears rich currently. I'll ask you to consider, now, what happens to the P/E ratio of the market after the significant corporate tax rate cut intended by the Trump Administration. The denominator, or earnings, would see a significant increase as a result. Thus, the P/E ratio would see an overnight adjustment upward as investors and analysts update their earnings models to account for significantly more earnings that would run through to the bottom line.

Wait a second, don't most companies pay less than the corporate rate? It's true, the effective rate of corporations is on average less than the statutory rate. Business Insider did the dirty work for us a couple years ago, finding the median effective tax rate of S&P 500 companies was 29%. Still, that is quite a bit higher than the 15% sought after by the Trump Administration and the 20% or so that seems could find some traction.

It's important to note also that some of the difference between the effective rate and the statutory rate is due to earnings corporations generate overseas but do not repatriate. Part of this tax reform plan is to give companies incentive to repatriate such capital. That means the benefit will be even greater than projected, as companies put that capital to use domestically or distribute it to shareholders.

Anyway, if 9% more of earnings finds its way to the bottom line, then the denominator of the market P/E gets a good lift, and P/E sees downward adjustment; stocks no longer look so rich. Theoretically, I think stocks should get a quick 9% lift at this growth stage (I see) of the economic cycle if the legislation comes through as depicted here. If the corporate tax cut is less than 9%, look for less benefit to stocks.

But how much of that is already priced into stocks? Part of the reason stocks have enjoyed the so-called "Trump trade" since he won the election is his tax reform plan. The S&P 500 Index is up 16.7%, adjusted for dividends, since the day of the election.

Clearly, not all of that gain is due to the tax reform factor, and there has been some disappointment in its progress this year, so we can still expect some benefit to stocks from the adjustment to earnings when/if it comes. Also, it's important to note that stocks declined heading into election day last year, so the true gain is likely something less than what we've seen since November 8.

There are many ways to look at the tax reform benefit to corporate America and investors. No matter how I look at it, I am overjoyed for equity holders over the short-term.

From a discounted cash flow perspective, where we value the equity of the firm or the whole firm by its free cash flows, we can see real economic value creation from tax reform. That is because those free cash flows will be larger post the beneficial tax adjustment. Now, we have to assume the cut to the corporate tax rate holds forever to get to our conclusion, but it seems appropriate to assume so today. I expect the market will act as if the cut will last anyway.

Still, if I may stray for a moment, I would argue that there is a good chance the government might have to raise taxes in the future to help cover future entitlement payouts for our aging population in the years ahead. Though, perhaps our creative society will resolve that very important issue somehow before entitlements become an overwhelming use of capital for our nation. One way we might benefit is via a lower unemployment rate norm, if lower taxes lead to increased economic growth and employment; and if repatriation of capital spurs more domestic investment and return to shareholders. Otherwise, the real economic benefit from tax reform may be overstated in the short-term.

Anyway, if we assume the new tax rate holds, then the free cash flows we discount back to find the value of stocks and firms increases. That means, the real value of stocks and companies increase significantly because of this legislation.

Passage is Likely

If the general public understood the economic benefit, and the possibility that much of these profits might be used for business expansion and investment, including in jobs, it would be even harder for a congressman to vote against it. The fact that cuts to individual tax rates will very likely accompany a corporate tax rate cut will already make voting against tax reform extremely difficult for any congressman hoping to be reelected. So, the likelihood of tax reform in some form appears to be highly likely, and I think soon. Hopefully, for our long-term, responsible congressmen will force a budget responsible final law that is near budget neutral. A constructive argument can be made, in my view, that lower corporate taxes boosts sources of capital to the government - trickle down economics.

I think it's clear the valuation of stocks will benefit from tax reform, but what about stock price?

We might expect the price of the market to benefit to a lesser extent than the real value of companies, simply because some of these expected benefits have already been priced into stocks and the market. Still, because of the uncertainty around the passage of the legislation after its initial introduction and failure, there seems to still be upside for equities.

Also, we/I know from experience that when an important fresh catalyst comes into play for a stock or the market, the market can over-account for that catalyst. Market price tends to sway over and under intrinsic value while trying to best estimate it; in this case it would be over. In other words, momentum plays some role as well in price movement due to capital flows and money chasing returns. Thus, we may overshoot the true economic benefit for equities in the market move higher that I expect will come when tax reform of some sort is passed by Congress.

So, even though some of the benefit of tax reform may already be priced into equities, we still could see a 10% or higher gain for stocks post-passage, assuming a corporate rate of 20% and excluding all other benefits of the Administration's tax reform plan. Of course, in this estimate, we hold all other factors constant. In other words, if we go to war with North Korea, then this forecast is tainted. I expect to publish a follow-up or two to this report exploring other potential benefits from tax reform legislation. Readers interested in more of my thoughts on equities may follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.