Market Volatility Bulletin: Interactive Brokers Hikes Margin Requirements In The Wake Of Geopolitical Concerns

IB raised margin requirements on volatility-related products last week; looking for readers to share their take.

VIX looks to test the lows it first encountered last June; we see potential for turbulence around 9.37 or so.

Stocks not only closed flat yesterday, but were also remarkably range bound for the session, as new developments were relatively mild on the geopolitical front. We did, however, see a bit of a rebound in the tech sector (XLK).

Unsurprisingly, the overall lack of movement in equities was accompanied by a return of the VIX (VXX, TVIX, UVXY) into single digit territory in the after hours session.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen took a hawkish tone in her speech yesterday, reinforcing intentions of gradual rate hikes despite uncertainty surrounding inflation.

A couple of key statements from the speech were (1) "it would be imprudent to keep monetary policy on hold until inflation is back to 2 percent," and (2) The Fed "should also be wary of moving too gradually."

In response, the Fed Funds futures market saw expectations for at least one rate hike by December increasing from Monday's 72.3% to 83.1%:

Despite equity markets (SPY, DIA, IWM, QQQ) so far brushing off Yellen's comments, her statement did contribute to continued strengthening of the dollar:

Also contributing to the dollar's strength were political concerns emanating from Germany, Spain, and Japan.

Leading up to the opening bell, ES futures are up slightly, perhaps as markets anticipate Trump's speech in Indianapolis where he is expected to outline his plan for tax reform.

Shout Out

SA contributor Dr. Bill Conerly earns today's shout-out for his piece, The Economic Futurist: Business Cycles - How Frequent, How Severe?

Dr. Conerly points out that a business leader with 25 years of experience at the end of 1982 would have experienced five recessions, whereas a business leader of equivalent experience in 2007 would have only experienced two.

Using the standard deviation of growth rates to evaluate business cycles, the author notes a period of relative stability from 1983 to 2007:

He adopts the reference to the period between 1983 and 2007 as "The Great Moderation," identifying five factors contributing to it, and evaluating how each factor might affect business cycles moving forward.

His conclusion? "The booms will be boomier and the busts will be bustier."

In the context of the projected path of the US economy, bustier busts are not desirable.

While Dr. Conerly's focus is primarily on how businesses should prepare for more dramatic business cycles, his prediction would certainly have significant implications for markets. In light of his analysis, we offer a few questions for readers to share their insights:

Do you agree that the future will hold "boomier and bustier" cycles? To what degree do you think equity and/or fixed income markets will follow suit? Does this influence your trading/investing strategy, or alternatively what would you need to see in the economy in order for your investment strategy to change? Please share your ideas in the comment thread.

Thoughts on Volatility

As we approach the open, VIX sinks once more sub-10. This is great for short-VIX traders and ETPs such as XIV or SVXY. Any and every possible concern in relation to geopolitics managed to push spot vol to a peak value of 11.2 or so. We argue that the target appears to be about 9.5 within the next session or two.

Back on June 9 spot VIX touched down to 9.37 just moments before the "Tech Wreck" that pushed it quite a bit higher in short order:

As vol traders test lower vol levels, we see this 9.37 level as a potential area that could get quite jittery. To be clear, absent some exogenous shock (always a possibility) we see vol headed lower to retest these regions. The failure of Monday's breakout reinforces this view.

We've been hearing a lot lately in our comment threads and also on Twitter about increased margin requirements from Interactive Brokers on the short ETPs such as XIV. This is an important topic related to volatility at present, and so we want to devote today's thoughts on vol to further forum discussion.

This topic has been attracting increased awareness in the comment threads of our articles for some time. Some take the view that this is IB protecting themselves and their clients. Some argue that perhaps IB is scaring off an important customer base. Others have made the claim that their behavior borders on the predatory as it dumps position takers from their positions right at the best times to re-up.

We have heard similar anecdotes related to TD Ameritrade upping margin requirements on this product.

Igorvass shared this in yesterday's MVB as the shifts in broker margin showed up once more in the discussion thread:

We intend to do a more full-bodied piece on this topic over the next few days. Frankly at first we thought it was merely interesting; it seems to be crossing the threshold into being potentially important in terms of impacting accounts at the individual and perhaps even the aggregate level as a "short squeeze" of sorts is created.

However, we have found that some of the best perspectives we could ever hope for come straight from you, our reader base. Starting just with the IB notice, what are your thoughts on this topic? Have you received notice from your broker in relation to these products? Do you believe this is the broker protecting themselves and their clients, or does this amount to something more sinister? Thoughts welcome, and we very likely will weave them into our next piece that will provide our view on the matter.

Organic volatility as observed in ATM options on S&P 500 futures has traded down since the last recorded session. The monthly straddle had traded below $40 just a few days ago as the contract traded at 6.9-vol.

We see the quarterly as the most susceptible to a fall in this mix. Though we wonder whether the Congressional debt ceiling discussions will keep the Dec29 contract more rigid than would otherwise be the case. We do see context for a wider-than-usual spread between the monthly and quarterly contracts for this reason.

Still, we remain sellers of the modified quarterly iron condor. Legs that resemble those shown below are pretty reasonable to our view.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section. As always, trade ideas, questions, and general sharing are appreciated.

Lastly, we have a Q&A interview with Bill Valentine, CFA next week. Mr. Valentine wrote a compelling white paper entitled " Is Short Vol a Crowded Trade?" about a month ago. We think it is worth your while to read this over, and we'd love to get any questions you may have. We've gotten a couple questions in the comment threads, and also some private-messaged to us: thank you. Please, keep 'em coming, and we are looking forward to the interview next week.

In the intro section we spoke of Chair Yellen's speech yesterday. For our recent analysis on the likelihood of a potential showdown between the Fed futures market and the Federal Reserve, check out our recent article Yellen Channels Her Inner Tom Petty: 'No I Won't Back Down'.

