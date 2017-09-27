GE: Flannery's Unique Opportunity To Fix Non-GAAP Earnings Concerns

GE's Non-GAAP Earnings Results And Guidance Are Inappropriate And Potentially Misleading

Having made the above statement -- that General Electric (GE) non-GAAP earnings results and guidance are inappropriate and have the potential to mislead -- I really have to back that up. I do not have a problem, per se, with reporting of non-GAAP measures, as they have a useful role to play in investment analysis. But just as GAAP (Generally Acceptable Accounting Principles) provides a consistent basis for reporting of results to aid company to company comparison, so too is there an imperative for consistency in what is acceptable for exclusion when adjusting from GAAP to non-GAAP. TABLE 1 below displays treatments of items as non-GAAP and GAAP for GE, Exxon Mobil (XOM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Boeing (BA). The three additional companies have been selected for comparison purposes as they cover energy, healthcare and aviation sectors where GE operates.

TABLE 1

The first take away from TABLE 1 is GE is classified in the energy sector the same as Exxon Mobil, but GE reports 3 different EPS figures (4 counting discontinued operations) compared to just the one for Exxon Mobil. It is my belief headline results and guidance should be about everything the management has responsibility for and should always be GAAP. It is then up to management to dissect and explain the results, including the good and the bad. And yes, that should include guidance on both a GAAP and a non-GAAP basis to give a better picture where the company might be heading. See my article, Johnson & Johnson: When Special Items Are The Norm, for a wider discussion on GAAP and non-GAAP reporting.

TABLE 1 reveals an inconsistency between GE and JNJ in respect of treatment of restructuring and other charges. The basic reasoning behind excluding some items from non-GAAP results is the excluded item is not expected to continue, so removal provides a better base for forward guidance. On that basis, GE should possibly exclude restructure costs from non-GAAP similar to Johnson & Johnson. However, the ongoing restructuring has also led to some substantial gains on disposal of assets offsetting the restructure costs, so that may have influenced GE’s decision to leave restructure costs in non-GAAP results. I do not have an argument with that, particularly as, “if in doubt do not take it out”, should be the rule. All I can say about excluding the loss making GE Capital from forward guidance is - what value is there in forward guidance if this loss making continuing business is not included?

Why Non-Operating Pension Cost Must Be Included In GE’s non-GAAP Results And Guidance

Per page 69 of GE’s 2016 10-K filed with the SEC, “Interest expense that is associated with debt that is not assumed by the buyer or required to be repaid as a result of the disposal transaction is reflected in other continuing operations after the disposal occurs.” This makes sense, because not including loans in a sale transaction is essentially a financing decision, and there can be no argument that interest expense should be omitted in determining non-GAAP. It could be equally said, “Pension costs that are associated with pension liabilities that are not assumed by the buyer as a result of the disposal transaction is reflected in other continuing operations after the disposal occurs.” But it goes beyond that, because the underfunding of a pension fund is in itself a financing decision, and I discuss that further below where I put some perspective into the debate about the seriousness of GE’s underfunded pension schemes. As mentioned above, some GAAP exclusions are to give a better base for forward guidance, but that argument does not apply to GE’s regular ongoing non operating pension cost. The main reason it must be included in headline results and guidance is its underlying nature of being a quasi financing cost.

With respect to Boeing’s non-GAAP pension cost, this is quite different in nature to the GE line item. For Boeing, recovery of pension costs chargeable on government contracts is subject to a different method of calculation than used for GAAP. Generally, the amount recoverable from the government is less than a GAAP based calculation, but was greater in 2016. Isolating the effect of this is useful, but this is a permanent feature of BA’s business and I believe the GAAP result is a “real” result and should be front and center of BA’s earnings reporting.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results And Guidance Have The Potential To Mislead Investors

TABLE 2 below incorporates a section of the Nasdaq summary page for GE, and shows current P/E ratio and Forward P/E ratio for GE. I have added details of how these P/E ratios are calculated, which demonstrates they are not calculated on a comparable basis.

TABLE 2

The use of two different bases for calculating current and forward P/E ratio has the potential to mislead investors. Many authors and readers consider P/E ratios are a useful means for selecting stocks and a P/E ratio of 15 is generally considered a sound entry point. The problem with this is just as “oils ain’t oils”, so too “P/Es ain’t P/Es”. Anyone investing on the basis of a P/E ratio could consider buying now at $27.63 with the expectation the P/E ratio reported on Nasdaq in 12 months time would be down around 15 to 16. But in 12 months, Nasdaq current P/E ratio calculation for GE will be based on GE’s actual GAAP EPS for 2017 and not non-GAAP EPS used for the Forward P/E calculation. This will likely result in a P/E ratio in the mid-20s, and nowhere near the current projected forward P/E ratio of 15.87 on the Nasdaq summary.

GE’s Underfunded Pension Liabilities Are Not So Concerning As Many Imagine

In TABLE 3 below I have developed a comparison of underfunded pension benefit obligations for GE versus Exxon Mobil, Johnson & Johnson and Boeing.

TABLE 3

All four companies in TABLE 3 above have underfunded pension benefit obligations. Including underfunded pension benefit obligations, in calculation of net debt as a percentage of equity plus debt, reveals Boeing is effectively financed by unmet pension benefit obligations, to the extent of 95.8% of assets employed in the business. The comparable figure for GE is 60.7%, and its underfunded amount is the highest of all four companies. But for GE and for the other companies, the underfunding is no Sword of Damocles. Firstly, it represents little earnings risk (P&L shock) in the short and medium term, because any sudden and significant increase in the level of underfunding would not result in a charge against current earnings. Instead, the loss associated with a fall in value of the investments would be passed through comprehensive income to shareholders’ funds, for amortization to earnings over future periods. Secondly, there is not the risk of demand for repayment, or of breach of covenants or default, as could be the case for a loan. Thirdly, there is no compelling need or reason for GE to correct the underfunding through borrowing or any other means. GE management have mentioned they do not intend to borrow to correct the underfunding and that is understandable. If GE did borrow for this purpose, not only would they replace a soft liability, in the form of accrued benefits, but they would also have to invest the amount raised, leading to increased risk of losses in the event of a stock market turn down. Leaving the underfunding as is, part of the pension fund’s entitlements are effectively invested in GE.

The Drift Of Non-GAAP Guidance Away From Its Original Intent

The original idea of non-GAAP guidance was to separate out any costs/income included in the GAAP result that are of a one off nature and are not expected to recur in the following period. That way the guidance being given was not non-GAAP guidance but guidance on expected GAAP in future periods. Unfortunately, a trend has developed for management to separate out costs/losses that are of a continuing nature and justify this on the basis these items are non-core or other reason. The result is guidance is no longer on a GAAP basis, but on a non-GAAP basis, and this is becoming the norm and displacing GAAP as a standard. What I see in GE’s non-GAAP construct is separation out of items that are very pertinent to its ongoing profitability but happen to be costs/losses. The particular items are non-operating pension cost and GE Capital. As explained above, the non-operating pension cost, running at around $1.3B per year net of tax, is in essence a quasi financing cost and should definitely be included in guidance. I understand there may be difficulties for management in determining guidance in respect of GE capital. But if it is so indeterminate, then the company perhaps should be heavily qualifying any non-GAAP guidance on EPS to explain up front in their press release it is less than the full picture. At present, GE’s non-GAAP guidance does not aid in meaningfully guiding as to GAAP based EPS in the period ahead, and is leading to misleading forward P/E calculations being published. The next earnings call would be a good place to start a fresh approach.

