Tonix's Tonmya Treats PTSD By Helping Sufferers Sleep Better

This article focuses on PTSD, and discusses how Tonmya can meet a very important unmet medical need.

Tonix's Tonmya is being studied in HONOR, a phase 3 trial for treating military-related PTSD. Tonmya works by improving sleep quality, and allowing the mind to heal itself.

The only FDA approved PTSD drug treatment, the SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors), failed to show efficacy in military-related PTSD and have serious side effects.

PTSD is a serious illness that has devastating symptoms. It affects 3.5% of American adults, or 8.6m individuals each year. The prevalence of PTSD is even higher among veterans.

PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder)

Trauma is a natural emotional response to extreme (negative) experiences that involve actual or threatened serious harm to oneself or others. However, for some, the memories of the traumatic events linger in the form of flashbacks and/or nightmares, and they are unable to recover fully. Sufferers of PTSD experience serious symptoms which can be acute or chronic. These symptoms include: re-experiencing (flashbacks, nightmares, frightening thoughts); avoidance (avoiding persons, places or situations); arousal and reactivity (being easily startled, feeling tense or on edge, having trouble sleeping, having angry outbursts); and cognition and mood symptoms (trouble remembering; negative thoughts about oneself and the world, loss of interest in activities once enjoyed). PTSD is a risk factor for depression, alcohol or substance abuse, absenteeism/unemployment, homelessness, violent acts, suicidal thoughts and suicides.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, there are 3.5% of the adult population, or approximately 8.6 million individuals, suffering from PTSD each year. The life time prevalence for 13 to 18-year-olds is 4%.

The prevalence is much higher among veterans. In his paper entitled ‘Understanding Research on the Epidemiology of Trauma and PTSD’, the author states:

‘Lifetime prevalence of PTSD among theater Veterans were 31% for men and 27% for women. Prevalence of PTSD was higher for those in the Army as opposed to other branches of the military. Diagnoses were more likely for those who served longer than 12 months and for those who entered the service between the ages of 17-19.’

Current available PTSD treatments

On the VA website, there is extensive documentation on PTSD, including a VA/DoD Clinical Practice Guideline for PTSD. Currently, there are various forms of psychotherapy, including cognitive behavior therapy, prolonged exposure therapy and cognitive processing therapy that are recommended in relieving PTSD symptoms in some sufferers.

In terms of drug treatments, the only FDA approved drugs for PTSD are two SSRIs (serotonin reuptake inhibitors), sertraline (Zoloft) and paroxetine (Paxil), which I will discuss in greater detail later.

There are several off-label use drugs associated with PTSD that are being prescribed currently (See Figure 1).

The information in this section comes from the Clinician’s Guide to Medications for PTSD, unless stated otherwise.

Another SSRI drug (Fluoxetine): though recommended as a first-line treatment by the VA/DoD Clinical Practice Guideline for PTSD, a placebo controlled trial in combat veterans has shown Fluoxetine lacks efficacy in PTSD. Antidepressants (serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRI), such as Mirtazapine, Venlafaxine, Nefazodone): which have not been shown effective for PTSD in controlled trials. Mood stabilizers (Carbamazepine Divalproex, Lamotrigine, Topiramate): these drugs are indicated for bipolar disorder, and must be titrated slowly according to package directions, to avoid potentially serious side effects. Topiramate, though showing some promising results, is listed as having no demonstrated benefit for PTSD in the VA/DoD clinical Practice Guideline for PTSD. Atypical antipsychotics drug for PTSD (Risperidone): not recommended as potential harm exceed benefits. No efficacy in milatary-related PTSD. Sedative-hypnotics for sleep (Benzodiazepines): this class of drugs are shown to be potentially addictive, and a meta-analysis found it to worsen the symptomatic outcome for PTSD patients. The VA/DoD clinical Practice Guideline for PTSD recommends that Benzodiazepines not to be used as a PTSD treatment.

In summary, none of these off-label use drugs are effective and some of them are not even safe or beneficial, though they are available and are currently being widely used as PTSD treatments.

Military-related PTSD poorly served by FDA-approved drugs

As mentioned earlier, there are only two SSRIs drugs that are approved by the FDA for PTSD: Sertraline and Paroxetine.

However, it is very important to point out that, while these drugs show efficacy in treating PTSD in civilian populations, it is not the same story when it comes to treating veterans.

First, the data is very limited (i.e. military PTSD sufferers are under studied). For example, there have been no large trials conducted for Paroxetine for military-related PTSD. And when there was a study, there was no clear treatment response. In a large multicenter trial in the US military for PTSD, Setraline failed to show efficacy.

Secondly, inconsistent treatment effects. Sertraline, as stated in its package insert, shows no treatment effect for the male civilian subgroup in its trials. This is significant as the majority of military-related PTSD sufferers are male combat veterans as seen in the AtEase trial, where 93% of the randomized patients (231) were male.

Finally, with both these SSRIs drugs, there are significant side effects as indicated in their package info, which include sexual dysfunction, and insomnia. In addition, a systematic review has concluded that these drugs have withdrawal syndrome.

In summary, the two approved PTSD drugs, while they may be efficacious in treating the civilian population, are not efficacious in military-related PTSD, though their well documented serious adverse effects stay the same.

It is within this context that we now turn to Tonix’s leading drug Tonmya.

Tonix’s Tonmya, a breakthrough therapy for PTSD

In December 2016, Tonix Pharmaceutical received a breakthrough therapy designation for its lead drug Tonmya in PTSD.

Tonmya is currently being studied in a phase 3 trial (HONOR) for military related PTSD.

HONOR is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of 550 participants in multiple US clinical sites. The primary endpoint is the mean change from baseline in total CAPS-5 (Clinical Administered PTSD Scale) at Week 12 compared between treatment (daily dose of Tonmya 5.6 mg) and placebo groups. The CAPS is the gold standard in PTSD assessment. The CAPS-5 is a 30-item structured interview that is used to diagnose PTSD and evaluate its severity.

Military related PTSD, like all PTSD’s, is a disorder affecting the recovery of the person after experiencing one or more traumatic incidents. In the military context, traumas are understandably severe, as shown in Figure 2.

I'll highlight the four most significant strengths of Tonmya as a PTSD treatment.

Firstly, its novel approach.

Unlike the other drugs, which work to improve the mental state by altering brain chemistry, Tonmya works by improving the sleep quality of those who suffer PTSD, which improves the mind’s natural ability to process memories, painful or mundane. As the affected veterans sleep better, the PTSD’s severity is reduced as the mind starts its way to healing and recovery.

This is what Tonix explains how Tonmya works:

Research by Tonix has shown that Tonmya acts on multiple neurotransmitter systems which relate to common sleep disturbances in PTSD: blocks the serotonin 2A receptor, associated with an increase in restorative slow wave sleep and a decrease in waking-after-sleep-onset; blocks the alpha-1 adrenergic receptor, associated with reducing trauma-related nightmares and sleep disturbance; blocks the histamine-1 receptor, associated with the reversal of stress-induced increases in rapid eye movement sleep in study.

Secondly, its safety and efficacy in military-related PTSD.

On May 20, 2017, Tonix presented a poster of the results of the phase 2 AtEase trial at the 72nd Annual Scientific Convention of the Society of Biological Psychiatry. The conclusions include, but are not limited to the following:

Tonmya (5.6 mg) reduced total CAPS-5 symptoms and provided overall improvement and reduction in disability in military-related PTSD. Tonmya (5.6 mg) was well tolerated with a high completion rate. No AE (averse effect) related discontinuation; non-dose related tongue numbness was common (transient; never rated as severe). Low rate of reported sexual dysfunction with Tonmya, similar rate to placebo. This is an important potential advantage over the SSRIs and SNRI drugs, where sexual dysfunction is a common complaint.

The AtEase trial is the first clinical study demonstrating the benefit of Tonmya in the military-related PTSD, and based on the results of the AtEase trial, the FDA has designated Tonmya for PTSD as a breakthrough therapy.

According to the FDA, a breakthrough therapy is a treatment where "preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies on one or more clinically significant endpoints, such as substantial treatment effects observed early in clinical development."

Thirdly, it is easy to use.

Tonmya is a repurposed drug (cyclobenzaprine was approved as a muscle relaxant 40 year ago). The usual adult dose for muscle spasm is 5 mg orally 3 times a day and it may be increased to either 7.5 mg or 10 mg 3 times a day based on individual patient response. Alternate doses include the 15 mg extended release capsule or 30 mg extended release capsule orally once a day.

Being a sublingual (i.e. under the tongue) formulation, Tonmya has a greater bioavailability, because it goes directly into the blood stream, and not through the GI track, avoiding metabolism by the liver. Thus a once daily dose of 5.6 mg Tonmya before sleep is sufficient.

Finally, Toymya has no abuse (dependence) concerns.

On April 11, 2017, Tonix announced the receipt of the final minutes from a initial cross-discipline breakthrough meeting with the FDA.

During this meeting, the FDA agreed that studies in assessing abuse potential of Tonmya are not required to support its NDA, since there is no recognized abuse concerns with Tonmya.

Discussion

Timeline

Tonmya is a new formulation of an approved drug (cyclobenzaprine) for a new indication. Tonix indicated their patent protection lasts until 2034.

Given its positive phase 2 results and other safety data so far, HONOR has a good chance of succeeding. The interim analysis is expected in 1H 2018 and the topline results are expected in 2H 2018.

As stated earlier, Tonmya has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for this indication in December 2016.

The company has indicated the following concerning this designation:

According to an FDA presentation on December 14, 2016, there have been a total of 404 Breakthrough Therapy designation requests since inception in July 9, 2012 through November 30, 2016. Of those, psychiatry projects constitute approximately 5% of the requests. Out of all 404 Breakthrough Therapy designation requests, 141 (35%) have been granted so far. Of those granted, nine (6%) were for psychiatric products. The commitment of the FDA Psychiatry Division to expediting approval of medicines with Breakthrough Therapy designation for serious psychiatric conditions, is exemplified in the first approval of a Breakthrough Therapy psychiatry product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin) for hallucinations associated with Parkinson's disease. NUPLAZID was designated as a Breakthrough Therapy in September 2014, the NDA was submitted in September 2015 and NDA approval was received in April 2016.

In short, if HONOR results are positive, Tonmya can perhaps expect similar expediency from the FDA on their NDA approval.

Adoption

On the question of adoption if approved, several common barriers that prevent successful treatment with medication are mentioned on the VA website, including but not limited to: fear of possible side effects including sexual side effects, fear of becoming addicted to medications, feeling medication is a "crutch" and that taking it is a weakness; not being sure how to take the medication, etc.



Tonyma being an effective, non-additive, easy to take treatment with no severe side effects, which is not an anti-depressant, anti-psychotic, or traditional sleep medicine, should have a better chance of being widely used by veterans than what is currently available.

For the civilian sufferers, to date, there is no study which directly compares the two PTSD populations. Thus, it is not possible to discuss why the approved treatments, while efficacious in trials with the civilians, are not effective in military-related PTSD. In their study on fluoxetine, the authors suggests further studies looking into variables such as gender, comorbidity, prior treatment history, trauma type, severity, chronicity are needed.

Nevertheless, if HONOR does repeat the positive results of AtEase, which showed Tonyma to be efficacious for PTSD, and free of abuse concerns or serious side effects (such as sexual dysfunction and insomnia), then these important advantages over the currently available treatments should help Tonyma make meaningful inroads into the civilian PTSD market.

Market Potential

In 2012 there were 638,451 veterans diagnosed with PTSD in the VA (Bowe et al), of which 80% (over 510,000 veterans) were reported to have at least one medication from the VA/DoD Clinical Practice Guidelines for PTSD (Bernardy et al).

As stated in the beginning of this article, according to the National Institute of Mental Health, there are 3.5% of the adult population, or approximately 8.6 million individuals, suffering from PTSD each year and approximately 20% (or 1.8 million sufferers) will seek treatment.

In his report on Tonix, Dr. David Bautz of Zacks Investment Research estimated a peak sale of $650 million for Tonmya with 6% of peak market share. He uses a discount rate of 18% and a 50% probability of approval to arrive at a NPV of $67 million for Tonix's PTSD program, and a target price of $13 per share. Jeff Eiseman, author of several SA articles on Tonix has also commented on the considerable upside in his most recent article.



Tonix’s current valuation is deeply discounted considering the market potential ($4.18 on September 26, 2017). The stock price decreased by nearly 60% when their Fibromyalgia trial failed, and the company announced that they would stop its development last year (September 6, 2016). The under-valuation may also be because of the market’s negative sentiments for the company’s recent dilution in April 2017, where the company sold 1.8M shares to raise $8.6 M. The cash position at the end of June is $34.4M, which the company believes to be sufficient for funding the ongoing HONOR trial and other operating costs through 2018.

Risks

As always, there is no total certainty that the phase 3 trial will be as positive as phase 2, and therefore there is both clinical and regulatory risks involved in Tonmya’s development. Financial risk of dilution is likely in the medium term. Although there are other drug candidates in the pipeline, they are in earlier clinical stages, and therefore Tonmya’s phase 3 trial and its NDA is for the near to medium term the most significant consideration for this company.

In Conclusion

Any patient biotech investor who conducts their DD on this company and considers that the risk/reward fits their own criteria, should consider Tonix Pharmaceutical for a long position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TNXP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.