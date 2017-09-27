Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Still Gains Ahead For Dynavax?

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings as well as a new look at Dynavax Technologies after its huge recent gains are below.

Genocea Biosciences gets crushed as management changes the company's development focus and Axovant implodes as Alzheimers candidate fails in a much watched trial.

We still have listless trading in the biotech sector while individual companies continue to implode or have rip roaring rallies triggered by company specific events.

The song remains the same in biotech land as it has throughout a very quiet month of September. The main biotech indices continue trade in a very tight range following good gains late in August. It has been a month since the $12 billion purchase of Kite Pharma (KITE) with no notable follow up action in the M&A market. Individual small cap companies continue to soar or implodes based on developments in their pipelines and FDA actions

Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) lost half of its value in trading on Tuesday. After the bell on Monday, the company announced it was seeking 'strategic alternatives' for its late stage compound GEN-003, an immunotherapy candidate for genital herpes. It will focus its energy now on GEN-009, a much earlier stage drug candidate. It will seek an IND in the first quarter of next year followed by a phase I study whose results should be out early in 2019. Suffice to say shareholders were not pleased with management's sudden shift in direction. Neither were employees, given change triggered a 40% reduction in Genocea's workforce.

Sometimes I really hate being right. As predicted in Monday's Biotech Forum Daily Digest post, results from Axovant's (AXON) key Phase III drug aimed at Alzheimers failed in trials. Its drug candidate Intepirdine failed to beat placebo as measured by improvement in cognition or measures of daily living as determined by two scales called ADAS-Cog and ADCS-ADL after 24 weeks of treatment. The shares were crushed in trading yesterday as a result. I really would have liked to have been wrong on this for society's sake. Truly, a horrid disease that remains the 'black hole' of drug development efforts to date.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) took a bit of a slide in trading on Tuesday after the release of briefing documents for its meeting with an FDA Panel this Thursday which will discuss its New Drug Application for Ataluren for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Shares are recovering some in early trading today. Citigroup is out today with a Buy rating and $28 price target on PTCT following the selloff. Analyst sees $22 of upside if Panel recommends approval.

Corium International (CORI) is getting some recognition in the market of late. Yesterday, H.C. Wainwright initiated the shares as a Buy with a $15 price target. Wainwright's analyst

expects by year end approval of Corium's first growth driver, partner Agile Therapeutics' Twirla weekly contraceptive patch, which he believes could bring in $50M per year."

Over the past two weeks, Needham and Jefferies have also reissued Buy ratings on the small cap concern. The shares are up over 40% since late June when we provided our latest 'thumbs up' on this 'off the radar' name. Happy to see analysts are starting to recognize the equity's appreciation potential.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) is gaining some analyst support this week after last week's plunge triggered by a FDA letter around its oncology compound Ocaliva. Credit Suisse was out Tuesday morning with an Outperform rating and whopping $201 price target. Its analyst states

that shares are under pressure now due to lack of comment/clarity from management, and thinks shares will recover as management provides further discussion post safety letter, clarity is given around black box warning risk, and any relevant updates that ongoing NASH trial has been reviewed recently for safety imbalances."

Jefferies also keeps its Buy rating on the stock yesterday even if the analyst firm cuts its price target to $135 from $275 and believes the risk/benefit still tilts in favor of Ocaliva. Oppenheimer and Needham remain pessimistic and reissued Hold ratings late yesterday.

Veracyte (VCYT) started to get some notice from analysts of late. Last month BTIG chimed in with a Buy rating and $13 price target. A few weeks ago it was Piper Jaffray reissuing a Buy rating and $10 price target. Yesterday, it was Janney Montgomery that reiterated its Buy rating noting that the "CMS issued a preliminary new rate for Afirma that increases reimbursement for the test in 2018 by $380" which should boost FY2018 revenue nicely.

It has been a while since I wrote anything about Dynavax Technologies (DVAX). The shares are simply not as interesting as when they traded at $5.00 a share earlier this year now that they are over $20.00 a share. However, we will revisit this name in today's Spotlight feature.

Uncertainty about the approval of the company's hepatitis B vaccine 'heplisav-B' vaccine has all but been removed by its Ad Comm Panel's overwhelming positive recommendation on July 28th. Not even a subsequent announcement that the biologic's PDUFA date would be moved back three months to November 10th to allow the company to design a post-trial marketing trial even dented the shares for more than a day. The company also raised some $75 million around the same time to address a funding overhang. With that last 'i' dotted, heplisav-B should be approved on schedule in the second week of November.

Obviously, I do not expect the stock to quadrupled from here. However, if all goes well I would expect the shares to trade in the mid to high $20s at some point over the next 12 months. RBC Capital lifted its price target two bucks a share to $28 this week which brings it right in line with the current median analyst price target.

Heplisav-B should have at least $500 million peak sales potential just in the United States. I will caveat by saying I think Heplisav-B probably garners approximately $300 million in peak sales if Dynavax markets alone. However, I would not be surprised at all if the company signs a large marketing and distribution deal with a major pharma company with a large established vaccine sales force for at least non-US rights if not global rights depending on the deal. This would boost my peak sales projection to around half a billion dollars.

I would expect talks on this possible transaction to already be occurring but don't expect anything to be announced or agreed to until the FDA gives its official 'green light' in six weeks. A global partner would also really help in places in like China where some 100 million people are carriers of hepatitis B.

Dynavax's oncology asset 'SD-101' showed encouraging results combined with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda in early stage trials. We should see additional trial results before the year is out and once heplisav-B approval is official, I expect more analysts will start to focus on the potential of SD-101 in their analysis of Dynavax.

And that is my current take on this small cap concern that has treated shareholders so well of late.

