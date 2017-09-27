BlackBerry Q2 Earnings Preview

BlackBerry Ltd. (BBRY) is scheduled to report its second quarter fiscal 2018 earnings on Thursday, September 28, before market open. After long spells on the sidelines, BlackBerry investors were very upbeat in the first half of 2017 on account of some big positive developments for the former mobile handset maker. However, since the last quarter earnings, BlackBerry stock has struggled. BlackBerry's turnaround story is yet to make a complete circle. The big question now is: Will the upcoming earnings announcement help BlackBerry stock shake off the negative sentiment? Will an earnings beat lift BBRY stock?

BlackBerry Q2 2018 Analyst Estimates And Management Guidance

The Wall Street consensus expects BlackBerry to break-even for the second quarter; that is an EPS of 0 cents a share on revenue of $221.18 million. The Wall Street consensus implies a revenue decline of 37.2% on a year-on-year basis and EPS is the same as the year-ago EPS print. The company has returned to profitability on a Non-GAAP basis from the past few quarters but the focus would be more on the revenue front. The top line decline has been a common phenomenon for the company since it shelved its hardware business. All eyes would be on the software revenue growth, which now forms a lion's share of the company's revenues.

Coming to guidance, in the Q1 earnings call, John Chen, CEO, reiterated the company's earlier guidance for the full FY 2018. The software company, BlackBerry, expects its Software & Services business revenue growth to be in the range of 10% to 15% and the company expects to be profitable on a Non-GAAP basis and free cash flow positive on a full year basis.

BlackBerry Earnings History And Stock Price Reaction

BlackBerry has a decent record when it comes to beating Wall Street estimates. As per the Estimize database, the John Chen-led company has beaten the Wall Street consensus on the earnings front seven out of the last eight quarters. As mentioned earlier in the post, investors are more concerned about the company's' rapid revenue decline and not so aggressive revenue growth of its software business. BlackBerry has reported positive earnings consecutively for the past three quarters. It needs to be seen whether it can continue the good run on the earnings front.

Source: Estimize

Moving on to the revenue history, this has been a sore point for BlackBerry on many occasions in the past earnings releases. It's no hidden fact that the company's revenue is on a double-digit decline for some quarters now, but the fact it has a terrible history of missing revenue estimates of the Wall Street consensus is a little discouraging.

When compared to Wall Street estimates, BlackBerry missed the consensus estimates in six out of the last eight quarters. The company's only notable performance on the revenue front came in Q3 2016 where it even beat the high end of the Wall Street estimates. BBRY stock's recent struggles could also be partly attributed to the company's revenue miss in Q1 2018.

Source: Estimize

Let's now take a look at the post-earnings stock price movement of BlackBerry stock. BBRY stock is prone to make big moves either ways in the trading session immediately following an earnings announcement. An important trend to note here was that BBRY stock declined in the next trading session after earnings releases when it missed revenue estimates with one exception being the year-ago quarter. The stock jumped after the earnings release in Q2 2017 as investors cheered the company's decision to completely get out of the hardware business.

Given the recent earnings history, which has seen the company failing to live up to expectations on the revenue front, the stock's post-earnings movement would largely hinge on this metric unless there is any other exceptionally good news in the earnings release which could boost investor sentiment. The company's recent run of positive earnings does suggest the company would just manage to post another positive earnings in Q2 2018. The possibility of a narrow earnings beat is also supported by the BBRY Q2 2018 earnings whisper number, which at 1 cent a share implies a 1 cent beat, or a 1% earnings surprise.

Bottom Line

All eyes would be on BlackBerry's revenues for the second quarter. The incessant revenue decline has been a cause of concern for investors. Investors would be focused on the company's software and services revenue which came in at $169 million in Q1 2018, forming 69% of the total revenue. Despite the huge miss on the revenue front in the last quarter, the company has still kept its guidance for the year intact. It still expects its software and services division to grow at 10%-15% for the year.

Given the disappointing growth in Q1, the growth in the remaining part of the year should be in the higher range of the guidance. The question is, can the management deliver? Investors should also watch out for the progress made on the company's automotive software solutions, QNX and Radar which it states as mega growth drivers. The stock needs more than an earnings beat to resume its uptrend. Hence, we believe investors should take the wait and watch approach with BlackBerry stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Sreekanth Anasa, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post.