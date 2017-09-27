State National Companies Invests In Boost Insurance

State National is one of a few insurance firms investing in early stage InsureTech startups, as management eyes the benefits of partnering early with disruptive technologies.

Boost is developing a platform to assist InsureTech startups with their innovation efforts.

Quick Take

Insurer State National Companies (SNC) has participated in a $3 million early stage financing round for Boost Insurance.

Boost is developing a platform for InsureTech companies to assist them in innovating within the insurance industry.

State National is one of only a few insurers that has invested in early stage InsureTech startups as it aims to partner with Boost to foster further development in the nascent ecosystem.

Investee Company

New York-based Boost was founded in 2017 to create a development platform to solve important issues faced by InsureTech entrepreneurs:

Product Development - Policy drafting, rating and form filing, compliance

Technology - API-centric platform, data analytics and reporting

and reporting Licensed Paper - Access to A-rated carriers, licenses & underwriting resources

Insurance Capital - Re/Insurance partners, risk capacity

Boost has not yet begun commercial operations but says it ‘will work with a select group of insuretech startups planning to launch new distribution platforms or innovative insurance products and will begin rolling out new insuretech programs in early 2018.’

Management is headed by founder and CEO Alex Maffeo, who previously held several positions at Boost investor IA Capital Group.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with State National, other investors in the current round included lead investor Norwest Venture Partners (Jared Hyatt), IA Capital Group, Greycroft Partners and Nephila Capital.

Valuation in the round was not disclosed. This round is Boost’s first announced, institutional funding round.

Boost’s CEO Alex Maffeo led investor IA Capital’s InsureTech investing while at the VC firm and formed the company’s Boost Insuretech Platform to reduce the difficulty and friction associated with InsureTech startups attempting to develop innovative products and services.

Boost is focusing on the property and casualty insurance market, which it estimates is a $600 billion opportunity for startups.

As Luke Ledbetter, EVP & CUO - Program Services, State National stated in the deal announcement:

Boost empowers insurtech startups to enhance their speed to market with a tailored approach and technological capability that is not readily available in the traditional insurance marketplace. Our partnership with Boost is an opportunity to drive increasing industry innovation while leveraging our unique skills and experience to support the growth of this dynamic segment of the insurance marketplace.

With its investment in Boost, State National has made its first foray into startup investing. Not many other insurance companies in the property and casualty insurance markets have invested in startups that could potentially disrupt their industry.

Instead, many have a taken a wait-and-see approach.

Boost appears to be approaching the market for InsureTech startups by focusing on building out its network, such as its Trusted Partner Network, which seeks partners in the claims, underwriting, actuarial and data analytics fields to join.

State National is making a small capital investment but significant ‘partner’ investment in Boost, and will join Boost at the upcoming InsureTech Connect conference in Las Vegas on October 4, 2017.

