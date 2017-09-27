After Baffling Investor Day, Ubiquiti Board Needs To Take Action

By Parke Shall with Thom Lachenmann and Scott Tzu

Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) finally had a chance to clear the air and clear its name from recent fraud allegations at yesterday’s investor conference where CEO Robert Pera took the stage to defend his company and take questions from analysts, shareholders and investors. While Mr. Pera clearly should get credit for the several hours he stood on stage attempting to answer questions to the best of his ability, only one thing became clear to us and that is that Mr. Pera would likely make a far better engineer then chief executive officer.

Throughout the course of the investor day, Mr. Pera made a series of baffling statements that seem to undermine his public company business acumen and the stock responded by selling off during the middle of the day.

The move lower may have even been couched by a recent addition to the company's authorized buyback.

First, we can talk about a couple of the things that Mr. Pera did right. This MarketWatch article gives him credit for copping a little bit of an attitude when questioned about why the company doesn’t have a chief financial officer. In response, MarketWatch detailed,

Addressing the defection of board members from the company’s audit committee, Pera said those members were placed there by private equity firms, and were never long-term players. As for Ubiquiti’s questionable practice of not having an official chief financial officer, Pera dismissed this as a semantics argument. “Maybe I should have just called [Kevin Radigan] CFO so everybody would shut up,” Pera said. “CAO, CFO, whatever you want to call it, he’s in charge of the finances, he signs the books. Maybe that was my mistake, maybe we should just call him the CFO.” Radigan’s formal title is “chief accounting officer.”

While that may be a cheeky answer that makes for a good soundbite, it is at odds with what normal corporate governance would generally require. We are not sure how the company‘s Board of Directors sits idly by as the company does not have a chief financial officer and then, when questioned about it, allows its CEO to make a relatively snark and flippant comment as if it isn’t that important or that it isn’t that big of a deal. Perhaps if the company hadn’t inadvertently "misplaced" over $40 million some years back, there would be less criticism about the company‘s internal controls.

However, this incident has prompted short-sellers to look at, and continue to sink their teeth into, the company‘s internal controls with regard to finances.



Another question that was raised more than once involved the company's large international cash balances and the poor yield that the company is getting on it’s cash. Investors were offered yet another flippant response from CEO Pera, who stated that if yield on cash was the biggest concern of critics, that's a good thing.



Mr. Pera doesn’t seem to understand that this cash belongs to his shareholders too. The tone of his presentation was such that he doesn’t seem to have a grasp on his fiduciary duty as a steward of his shareholders capital, but rather that he is going to run the business anyway that he deems fit and that’s going to be the bottom line.

When questioned about possibly repatriating this cash or using it for buybacks, Mr. Pera made a baffling statement that he would consider using the cash to purchase start up companies in Eastern Europe, a strategic initiative that doesn’t appear to have been disclosed by the company anywhere in the past. For the most part, it looked as though Mr. Pera was simply "winging" his answers throughout the course of the Q&A after the presentation.



We give Mr. Pera some credit for attempting what seemed to be some form of transparency. He admitted that when he first got the company started that private equity had basically taken control from him and he admitted that when he first got started that he didn’t really seem to have any type of fundamental understanding as to how capital markets work. He was forthcoming with those admissions and stated simply that he needed to continue to learn. We give him credit for that, but the question is whether or not this is an individual that shareholders and, more importantly, the Board of Directors, want at the helm of their multi billion dollar company.

When asked about the six members of the audit committee that have resigned over the course of the last few years, Mr. Pera didn’t really have too detailed of an answer aside from stating that the old board of directors were mostly in it for themselves and that the new Board of Directors is finally a group of "loyal" directors that he can "check in on" to make sure that they are still in good spirits. In fact, the theme of "culture" and "loyalty" came up more than once and was used as a pivot to answer some unrelated questions. Even throughout the course of Mr. Pera's PowerPoint presentation, the analogy of him leading his troops into battle came up and it seemed as though Mr. Pera wanted to focus more on turning it into a fight between the company and short-sellers then actually addressing specific allegations that were made by Citron Research and others.

At a couple points, Mr. Pera seemed to make the argument that EPS was the only thing that matters and that "turning knobs" to make the EPS number better was one of his prime focuses as CEO. In our experience, it is this kind of "tone of the top" that can sometimes be the fertile ground for which accounting irregularities can grow.



Many of the questions regarding the intricacies of the company's technology were fielded deftly and thoroughly. Mr. Pera is no doubt probably smarter than the average CEO when it comes to the electrical engineering behind the products that it sells. However, this acumen should be placed at a certain part in the company and not in the CEO position.



Inventory levels and distributors have been a debated point of controversy between the company and short-sellers as allegations of channel stuffing have surfaced over the last month as well. Mr. Pera's numerous statements about inventory, where he claimed that it wasn’t something that he actively managed or followed, did little to address these allegations and likely just gave short-sellers more ammunition.



Mr. Pera would probably make a better chief operating officer or a fine chief technology officer for his company, but the Board of Directors needs to realize that he is nothing more than a liability when it comes to being the chief executive officer of this company. The fact that the Board of Directors is so small, with only four people on it, leads us to wonder whether or not they have the best interests of the company and shareholders in mind. We strongly believe, after watching yesterday‘s presentation, that the Board of Directors needs to sit down and have a very serious conversation with Mr. Pera about potentially moving him to another role in the company.



Without commenting on specific short seller allegations and whether or not we believe the company is fraudulent, at the very least, we believe that the corporate governance of the company needs to be looked at incredibly closely and we believe that it is important that the Board of Directors understand their personal fiduciary responsibility to shareholders. This fiduciary responsibility is partly comprised of making sure that the company has the best executives in the C suite to deliver value to shareholders. When we watch a presentation like the one that Mr. Pera gave yesterday, it is difficult for us to imagine a scenario where he is the absolute best that this company can put in charge of its day-to-day operations.



If the company wants to steady itself, we would encourage them to move Mr. Pera into a different C suite role, find a CEO with some legitimate Wall Street experience, find a seasoned CFO with a long track record, increase the size of the Board of Directors and thoroughly investigate and respond to all claims made by short-sellers over the last month. Mr. Pera, like many young “visionary“ CEOs, probably believes that by bringing unseasoned executives you going to change the culture of the company. The culture of the company could be maintained by the Board of Directors, whose job it is to oversee that the company not only produces the best possible products, but also that the most value is delivered to shareholders. At one point in the presentation yesterday, an investor or analyst gave the company credit for not issuing a lot of stock to its employees. This is a shareholder friendly initiative and should be welcomed by any Board of Directors. It doesn’t take a special type of “corporate culture“ to want to deliver the best product and create the most value for shareholders.



Some relatively quick action by the Board of Directors would do the company some good, and every day that goes by where the Board of Directors does not seek to make these types of profound changes will be even more telling and likely more ammunition for critics of the company.

