Constructing A Successful Long-Term Dividend Growth Portfolio: Step 5 -  Applying The Finishing Touches

In this article, I will take a look at applying the finishing touches to your portfolio by selecting high quality stocks within various food and products industry sectors.

In the first four articles of this series, I discussed building a strong foundation, adding utility stocks, forging a frame, and raising the roof to your portfolio.

Overview

In Step 1 of this series, I used the Dividend Aristocrats list as a starting point in building a foundation for a long-term dividend growth portfolio. In Step 2, I used Dave Fish's Dividend Champions, Dividend Contenders, and Dividend Challengers lists to select what I felt were the best utility stocks to add to a long-term dividend growth portfolio at this time. Steps 3 and 4 discussed forging a frame and raising the roof of portfolios by selecting high quality stocks within various metals, materials, machinery, and defense industry sectors.

For Step 5, I am going to focus on applying the finishing touches of your portfolio. In doing so, I will take a closer look at stocks within the cleaning products, consumer products, food, and personal products industry sectors. Once again, the stocks I will be focusing on are all Dividend Champions, Dividend Contenders, or Dividend Challengers. The stocks include:

Clorox (CLX)

Ecolab (ECL)

Stepan Company (SCL)

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Hormel (HRL)

McCormick (MKC)

Lancaster Colony (LANC)

Sysco (SYY)

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

Church & Dwight (CHD)

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCPK:AMNF)

Flower Foods (FLO)

General Mills (GIS)

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)

J.M. Smucker (SJM)

Kellogg (K)

Sensient Technologies (SXT)

Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

B&G Foods (BGS)

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

Pinnacle Foods (PF)

Tyson Foods (TSN)

Calavo Growers (CVGW)

Core-Mark Holding (CORE)

SpartanNash Company (SPTN)

Bassett Furniture (BSET)

Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

Flexsteel Industries (FLXS)

La-Z-Boy (LZB)

Estee Lauder (EL)

Spectrum Brands (SPB)

Fundamental And Value Scores

Just as in previous articles I will use YCharts fundamental and value scores to limit the number of stocks to review in more detail. More details on these scores can be found here and here. To narrow down the list of 35 stocks, I'm going to focus further review only on stocks that have combined scores of 15 or higher. The stocks that meet this criteria are shown below.

Fundamental Score Value Score Procter & Gamble 7 8 Johnson & Johnson 10 6 Hormel Foods 10 6 Flowers Foods 9 8 International Flavors 10 5 Nu Skin 10 7 Williams-Sonoma 10 9 B&G Foods 9 8 Tyson Foods 8 7 Basett Furniture 8 8 Ethan Allen Interiors 9 6 Flexsteel Industries 9 6

Two stocks, Armanino Foods and SpartanNash did not have a value score available, so for these two stocks I will look at current valuations to determine whether they should be included with these other 12 stocks.

Looking at the chart below, you can see that Armanino appears to be priced attractively compared to recent historical average of PE ratio, PEG ratio, and price to book value.

The same is true for SpartanNash.

Because of this, I am including both stocks for further review.

Dividend

The next step I am taking is looking at the dividend of each stock and determining whether there is anything related to the dividend that should discourage anyone from adding it to their portfolios. The first thing I'm going to look at is payout ratio.

Out of the fourteen remaining stocks, only B&G Foods and Flower Foods have high payout ratios.

Both stocks have averaged yearly double digit increases in their dividend over the past five years.

In terms of increased earnings, I feel that while B&G Foods has the higher payout ratio, its earnings are currently more sustainable than SpartanNash based on recent growth.

B&G also has more than double the yield of SpartanNash with a current yield of 6.19%.

Revenue and Earnings Growth

The next step I'm going to look at in terms of trimming down the remaining 13 stocks is to look at revenue and earnings growth over the past five years. I am going to eliminate stocks that have had negative growth during this time. These stocks include:

Procter & Gamble - 19.9% decline in revenue

Nu Skin - 12.1% decline in earnings per share

Bassett Furniture - 30.9% decline in earnings per share

Ethan Allen - 28.4% decline in earnings per share

This leaves nine stocks remaining.

Recent Quarterly Results and Future Outlook

For the remaining seven stocks, I'm going to look at recent quarterly reports to determine if there is any news or related issues that should prevent investors from adding these stocks to a long-term dividend growth portfolio.

Johnson & Johnson

In its most recent quarter, Johnson & Johnson beat its earnings estimate but missed its revenue estimate with a 1.9% increase in revenue and an increase in earnings from $1.74 to $1.83 compared to the same period last year. The company increased both its revenue and earnings full-year guidance. The stock is up 13.65% year to date and with a strong pipeline, new acquisitions, and a huge portfolio of products, Johnson & Johnson is poised for continued growth. While there are some concerns with lawsuits, I don't think there is any specific reason to avoid adding this stock to your long term portfolio.

Hormel Foods

For its last quarter, Hormel missed both revenue and earnings estimates with a 3.9% decline in revenue and a drop in earnings per share from $0.36 to $0.34 compared to the same period last year. Hormel continues to be dragged down by Jennie-O Turkey which saw its operating profit drop by 20%, volume drop by 7%, and sales drop by 9%.

While Hormel is struggling at the moment, its stock price accurately reflects its recent performance. The stock is down just over 9% year to date and down nearly 17% from a year ago. The company's dividend remain stable and I believe that recent acquisitions (Fontanini, Ceratti, etc.) and its expanded production for precooked bacon will help turn things around in the long run for Hormel. I believe it remains a solid long term investment option and I feel like it is currently priced at an attractive valuation.

Armanino Foods

For its last quarter, the company saw a 17.9% increase in revenue and an increase in earnings per share from $0.03 to $0.04 compared to the same period last year. The stock yields a hefty 3.64% dividend and I believe that its plant expansion and sales pipeline will deliver strong future results. While the plant expansion has caused the dividend growth to slow, I do not have any worries that the company will not resume its dividend growth in the future.

International Flavors & Fragrances

For its last quarter, the company saw a 6.2% increase in revenue and an 8% increase in adjusted earnings per share compared to the same period last year. The company appears fundamentally sound and should continue to see success with its large portfolio of products across a number of international markets. The only problem with the stock at the moment is its price. It easily has the highest PE ratio of the remaining stocks with a PE ratio of 29.36 (Johnson & Johnson is next with a PE ratio of 22.25x). And looking at the chart below, you can see that is valuation has climbed significantly over the past several years.

With the highest price to book value as well of any of the remaining stocks, I consider this more of a hold and recommend investors not purchase at the current price.

Williams-Sonoma

In its last quarter, Williams-Sonoma saw a 0.9% increase in revenue and earnings per share that decline from $0.53 to $0.51 compared to the same period last year. The company has seen some weakness in its Pottery Barn businesses, but this has been made up for by its strong West Elm brand. In a tough retail environment, Williams-Sonoma seems well positioned to weather the storm. With an attractive valuation and a growing dividend that yields over 3%, I think it is deserving of a spot in any long term dividend growth portfolio.

B&G Foods

For its last quarter, the company missed both revenue and earnings estimates with a 20% increase in revenue and decline in earnings per share from $0.57 to $0.41 compared to the same period last year. B&G Foods is facing a lot of the same problems others in this industry are facing but with new acquisitions such as Back to Nature Foods and Victoria Fine Foods, I think B&G Foods will be able to provide long term growth. The stock is valued reasonably and with a dividend over 6% I think it is worth taking a risk on. It was recently named top dividend stock in an article by thestreet. While I wouldn't go that far, I do think it is a stock to definitely consider.

Tyson Foods

Tyson foods had a strong recent quarter with an increase in revenue of 4.8% and an increase in earnings per share from $1.21 to $1.28 compared to the same period last year. Through acquisitions and updates to its products to include a focus on organic, healthy products, I feel like Tyson Foods will be a strong performer for long term investors. Looking at the last ten years, you can see the stock has performed well against the market in general.

While Tyson Foods success will be strongly tied to overall chicken prices, the company is in a great position to withstand any short-term hurdles it may face moving forward.

SpartanNash

For its last quarter, SpartanNash saw a 3.3% increase in revenue and an increase in earnings per share from $0.58 to $0.60 compared to the same period last year. The company's stock has seen a significant slide this year and I believe it will continue to face short term pressure due to overall market pricing difficulties.

However, I think in the long term the company will be fine. It's three business segments (Food distribution, retail, and military) are a significant asset to the company and I feel that having the ability to have one segment make up for other segments during difficult times will continue to be important for this company in the future.

Flexsteel Industries

In its most recent quarter, the company saw a decline in revenue of 4.3% and a decrease in earnings per share from $0.78 to $0.76 compared to the same period last year. The company has been a solid performer over the long run, but its revenue has been essentially flat over the past three years.

The company still continues to increase its dividend by a healthy amount (10% increase this month), but I do not like the current revenue trend. It appears that demand for their products continues to be weak and I'm not sure how a change to their product mix is going to impact this. The stock is priced reasonably, so it could be worth a gamble, but for income investors the yield under 2% might not be worth the risk.

Conclusion

Out of the final 9 stocks, International Flavors & Fragrances is really the only one I recommend avoiding at the moment due to its current high valuation. So out of the 35 stocks I started with for this article, I am left with 8 remaining stocks. Combined with the 27 stocks from previous articles (Steps 1, 2, 3, and 4) there are now 35 high quality dividend growth stocks within this hypothetical portfolio. I believe this is a great sample portfolio for dividend growth investors and these 35 stocks represent some of the highest quality dividend growth stocks available to long term investors. The stocks cover a wide range of industries, offer various yields, and dividend growth rates, but I feel that all of them are fundamentally sound companies that are currently fairly priced.

In the near future I plan on writing two additional articles related to supplementing your portfolio with stocks from the 'Insurance' and 'REIT' industries with the goal of bringing the total stocks within the portfolio to 50. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.