Why Buy Veritone Stock When Acacia Research Is Trading At A Substantial Discount To Book Value?

Acacia Research owns over 4 million shares of Veritone and is trading at a substantial discount to book value following the latter’s dramatic surge.

VERI’s growth in expenses is outpacing its increase in revenues, and its losses are increasing.

This is mainly due to a positive mention in a Barron's article on August 18, and the 737% increase in such a short period is excessive.

Veritone stock has soared in recent weeks, rising from $7.87 on August 18 to $65.91 on September 26, a rise of over 737% in less than six weeks.

Veritone (VERI) completed its IPO on May 12 amid little fanfare. The company sold 2.5 million shares at a price of $15.00 per share. On its first day of trading, the company’s stock traded as high as $15.64, but by August 18, it had fallen to a close of $7.87.

Barron's Article

On August 18, Barron's published an article which made a brief one-sentence mention of Veritone in a general discussion about artificial intelligence.

That was enough to fuel a 49% surge in the stock on the next trading day, Monday August 21, to a close of $11.75. There has been little fundamental news to explain the stock’s continued rise to the September 26 close of $65.91.

The company’s most recent SEC filing was its 10-Q for the June 30 quarter, which was filed on August 8. The only company press release since the Barron's article was an announcement about management’s attendance at some investor conferences in early September. One would hope/assume that if material information was provided at those conferences, then the company would have filed an 8-K in order for the information to be available to all investors.

Other companies have released press releases about Veritone in recent weeks (Dalet Digital Media Systems on September 14 and Quantum on September 20). However, it is important to note that in both instances, Veritone did not bother to publish its own PRs, which strongly suggests the information is immaterial.

The simplest explanation for Veritone’s surge is that the stock is simply enjoying a surge fuelled by hype and momentum, initially sparked by the Barron's article. The momentum has been particularly strong in the month of September. The stock closed on August 31 at $15.56. In the 17 trading sessions in September, the stock has risen 15 times, and one of the two declines was a trivial loss of $0.07.

Profit And Loss Analysis

The hype surrounding Veritone relates to its artificial intelligence business. However, in the company’s most recent quarter, revenue from this business was a mere $348,000 and represented less than 10% of the company’s total revenue of $4,087,000.

Multiplying this total revenue figure by 4 (to estimate an annual figure), we get $16.348 million. With the large increases in the company’s share price, the company now fetches a market capitalization of $985 million, which gives Veritone a price to revenue ratio of (985/16.348) over 60!

Furthermore, despite the company’s significant increase in revenue, expenses also increased by a similar percentage, and the company’s losses in Q2 2017 were higher than those in Q2 2016.

Given this, it’s difficult to see the company’s path to profitability, and we don’t believe that a multiple of over 60 times revenue can be justified.

Acacia Research Ownership Of Veritone

Regardless of one’s opinion of Veritone’s valuation, an interesting quasi-arbitrage exists with a related company. Acacia Research (ACTG) owns 4,119,521 shares of VERI, as well as (deep in the money) warrants to buy another 809,400 shares at $13.61.

Based on the September 26 close of $65.91, we can compute the value of ACTG’s ownership as follows:

Stock: 4,119,521 * 65.91 = 271,517,629

Warrants: 809,400 * (65.91 – 13.61) = $42,331,620

Total ownership: $271,517,629 + 42,331,620 = $313,849,249

Given a market capitalization of $255 million, ACTG’s stake in VERI is worth more than the publicly traded value of ACTG’s stock. We should note that it’s reasonable to assign a discount to ACTG’s shareholding, given that it would be difficult to sell all 4.928 million shares at $65.91. Using the “estimated discount for lack of marketability” of 6.5% as disclosed on page 11 of ACTG’s most recent 10-Q, we arrive at the following figures:

Total shareholding (assuming warrant exercise) 4,119,521 + 809,400 = 4,928,921

Share price used for calculation 65.91 – (6.50% * 65.91) = $61.63

Value of shares after discount 4,928,921 * 61.63 = $303,748,946

Cash outlay to exercise warrants 809,400 * 13.61 = $11,015,934

Net value of shareholding 303,748,946 – 11,015,934 = $292,733,012

Despite the application of this discount, ACTG’s stake is worth $292.733 million, higher than its market capitalization of $255 million. This is even before we consider the other assets on ACTG’s balance sheet!

Acacia Research: Background And Balance Sheet Analysis

According to page 5 of its 10-Q, Acacia Research invests in, licenses, and enforces patented technologies. The company’s balance sheet as at June 30 is shown below.

As at June 30, the company had stockholders’ equity of $243.696 million, excluding the non-controlling interests in operating subsidiaries. However, as at that date, Veritone’s stock price was a mere $11.71. On page 11 of Acacia’s 10-Q, it disclosed that the stock was valued at $45.104 million, and the warrants (at the time, out of the money!) were valued at $4.713 million. Therefore, the total value of Acacia’s stake was valued at 45.104 + 4.713 = $49.817 million.

Using the figure of $292.733 million calculated above, this represents an increase of $242.916 million.

Acacia Research: Liquidation Analysis

For the three months ended June 30, Acacia had expenses of $24.381 million and recorded a loss of $7.924 million.

Q3 is almost complete, and it’s reasonable to assume the company has incurred a similar level of expenses for this quarter.

In order to be conservative, let’s also assume that apart from the upwards revaluation in Acacia’s stake in Veritone, it had no other revenue.

We’ll also discount Acacia’s other assets as follows:

Asset June 30 value ($ millions) Discount (millions) Writedown ($ millions) Patents 75.233 100% 75.233 Short-term investments 55.052 6.50% 3.578 Accounts receivable 14.245 10.00% 1.425 Total 80.236

Therefore, our rough approximation for Acacia’s net assets can be calculated as follows:

(values in $ millions) (per share values) ACTG stockholders’ equity as at June 30 243.696 $4.82 plus increase in value in VERI stake 242.916 $4.80 less expenses for Q3 (24.381) -$0.48 less writedown in assets as tabled above (80.236) -$1.59 Approximate liquidation value 381.995 $7.55 Net assets (excluding asset writedowns) 462.231 $9.14

The third column in the table above shows the per-share values based on 50,597,449 ACTG shares as at June 30. As we can see from the second-last row, our approximate liquidation value for ACTG is $7.55, about 49% higher than the September 26 close of $5.05. If we ignore the asset writedowns, ACTG looks even better, with net assets of $9.14 per share, more than 80% higher than the last traded price of $5.05.

Future VERI Stock Sales?

Part of the reason for VERI’s high valuation is that only 2.5 million of its shares are publicly traded, compared to the total shares outstanding of 14,956,068. The customary 180-day lockup period following the company’s IPO expires on November 8, at which time insiders (including but not limited to Acacia) will be able to sell their stock.

Given the massive increase in the company’s shares since the May 12 IPO, we can assume that insiders will want to sell some or all of their stakes when the lockup expires. We also agree with another Seeking Alpha author’s view that VERI is likely to sell additional stock, given that it has only two years of cash remaining at current cash burn rates.

Regardless of the absolute valuation of VERI, we believe that ACTG, with a market capitalization of only $255 million, offers compelling relative value to VERI, which has ballooned to a market capitalization of $985 million. It’s difficult to imagine that VERI can continue to be valued at 3.86 times ACTG for much longer. The chart below shows the ratio of VERI’s stock price to ACTG’s stock price.

Possible Veritone Acquisition of Acacia?

If this valuation disparity continues, it would make sense for VERI to make an all-stock offer to acquire ACTG, in order to buy the latter at a discount to book value, and to access Acacia’s healthy balance sheet, which includes $63.22 million of cash, amongst other assets.

Specifically, Veritone could offer to buy Acacia for 4,928,921 shares of VERI.

4,928,921 shares of VERI * $65.91 = $324.865 million

$324.865 million/50.597 million shares of ACTG outstanding = $6.42 per ACTG share.

This represents a premium of 27% to the last traded price of $5.05 for ACTG.

In this scenario, Veritone would issue 4,928,921 new shares to ACTG shareholders, for the acquisition, but it would also receive the 4,928,921 shares owned by ACTG. Therefore, there would be a net stock issuance of zero. The net effect of this hypothetical acquisition would be to acquire Acacia’s other assets (cash, investments, patents) at no cost to Veritone.

We believe that on an absolute basis, VERI is overvalued and is trading at current levels almost entirely based on hype and momentum. On a relative value basis, we doubt VERI can continue to be valued at 3.86 times the value of ACTG for much longer, especially with the November 8 lockup expiry just around the corner.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VERI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this report is short VERI and long ACTG. The above commentary is provided for informational purposes only. It is based on the author's interpretation of publicly available information, and no responsibility is taken for its accuracy, completeness or reliability. Readers should independently confirm the information contained herein. This article does not take into account your personal circumstances, and as such, you should consider whether its content is relevant to your situation. Before buying or selling any security you should conduct your own research and analysis, and seek advice from an independent financial adviser.