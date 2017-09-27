Mattel Shares Are Cheap And The Business Is More Durable Than The Market Believes

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) has had bad news flow over the last year, driving down its share price. However much of the bad news is one-time in nature. As time passes, Mattel should be re-rated upwards in valuation as the market re-discovers the power of Mattel's strong brands, international expansion opportunities and stable earnings power. An investor at today's prices could possibly achieve over 20% compound annual returns over the next 3-5 years.

Over the past two years there have been a spate of negative headlines affecting Mattel's share price. Mattel lost the rights to sell Disney branded princesses, leading to an overall drag on Mattel's revenues. Mattel's board of directors decreased the quarterly dividend by 50% to free up cash for business opportunities. And most recently, Toys R'Us filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. All of that negative news has driven the share price down from a high of $34/share a year ago to less than $15/share today. The market has overreacted to the negative news and the shares should recover over the next couple years as the company returns to stability and growth, resulting in large capital gains for patient investors along with a generous 4% dividend yield.

The single biggest negative news event for Mattel over the last two years was the loss of the Disney princess business to rival Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS). The loss of the Disney business led to Mattel losing over $700 million in annual revenue and created greater competition in the dolls business that Mattel has long dominated. This was a bad, one-time, loss. However, the market has extrapolated the loss of the Disney dolls business as an on-going problem that will continue to lead to declines in revenue and earnings. As can be seen in the following breakdown of revenues from Mattel's most recent 10-K, the main portion of the sales decline for the company as a whole came from "Other Girls," which included the Disney Princess business. Other than this significant decrease, all other businesses were stable or rising.

Source: Mattel 10-K

Aside from the one-time loss due to the Disney princess business, Mattel's businesses were stable or growing as of the end of 2016. The big brand sales for Mattel include Fisher Price ($1.88 billion), Barbie ($970 million), Hot Wheels and Matchbox ($885 million), American Girl ($570 million), Mega Blocks and Rose Art ($377 million). Additionally, Mattel gets $461 million in sales for "Other Girls" which now includes Monster High, Ever After High, Polly Pocket, and DC Super Hero Girls™ and $875 million in sales from its "Entertainment" category which includes CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Max Steel, BOOMco., Toy Story, and games and puzzles. This is a stable, diverse, and international revenue base with strong brands and multi-generational appeal. Each of these brands, many of which are owned by Mattel, should continue to grow over time with the proper investment and management.

Mattel's Strong Owned Brands

Source: Investor Presentation June 2017

Currently Mattel is trading at about 15 times 2018 earnings consensus. Because of the loss of the Disney business and the volatility surrounding restructuring and management changes, it is helpful to look at the 10 year Schiller P/E ratio for Mattel. This Schiller P/E ratio is currently under 9 times earnings, which is very cheap in a market that is trading at over 23 times earnings. If Mattel can continue to increase earnings, the market should re-rate Mattel's stock towards the market multiple which would increase the stock price by 50-100%. In addition, as outlined by executives in a recent investor presentation, Mattel could actually grow its revenues and earnings per share meaningfully over the next few years leading to even greater stock price appreciation.

The executives of Mattel, including new CEO Margaret ("Margo") H. Georgiadis, held an investor day in June 2017 where they outlined their strategies to return to sales growth of mid-high single digits and increase operating margins from 9.5% to 15+% moving forward. Their strategy includes 1) extending their core brands with 360 degree connected play systems involving the physical toys and "connected" experiences via the internet, 2) expanding in emerging markets where sales already exceed 40% of total sales, and 3) innovating new play experiences. If the executives can achieve these goals in the next few years, and the market re-rates the stock to the market multiple, Mattel could achieve over 20% or higher compound annual returns over the next 3-5 years. An encouraging sign is that insiders have been buying shares at over $19/share. Investors would do well to add a position in Mattel shares at these discount prices.

Source: Investor Presentation June 2017

