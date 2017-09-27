RICs Should Be Dealt With Carefully - Again

RICs are more sensitive and vulnerable for changes in rates and yields.

If anyone thought that the Trump trade is dead, the past few days brought it back.

Over the past few months, it seems as if two of the Trump trade three pillars faded away. While equities (SPY) kept rallying, long-term yields (UST, TLT) and the greenback (UUP) lost a lot of ground:

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

So much so that it was only 19 days ago when the yield on the U.S. Treasury 10-Year Note was trading near 2%. This morning, it's circa 2.31%.

Date Price Open High Low Change % Sept. 27, 2017 2.307 2.239 2.309 2.237 3.16% Sept. 26, 2017 2.236 2.222 2.248 2.214 0.63% Sept. 25, 2017 2.222 2.260 2.262 2.214 -1.78% Sept. 24, 2017 2.262 2.257 2.264 2.257 0.41% Sept. 22, 2017 2.253 2.275 2.276 2.239 -1.10% Sept. 21, 2017 2.278 2.278 2.282 2.245 0.22% Sept. 20, 2017 2.273 2.241 2.289 2.222 1.20% Sept. 19, 2017 2.246 2.227 2.246 2.213 0.54% Sept. 18, 2017 2.234 2.207 2.237 2.207 1.44% Sept. 17, 2017 2.202 2.202 2.202 2.202 0.00% Sept. 15, 2017 2.202 2.178 2.213 2.176 0.69% Sept. 14, 2017 2.187 2.187 2.225 2.183 -0.27% Sept. 13, 2017 2.193 2.165 2.201 2.153 1.20% Sept. 12, 2017 2.167 2.127 2.180 2.125 1.55% Sept. 11, 2017 2.134 2.089 2.138 2.084 2.16% Sept. 10, 2017 2.089 2.054 2.091 2.054 1.69% Sept. 8, 2017 2.054 2.044 2.075 2.016 0.59% Sept. 7, 2017 2.042 2.101 2.101 2.034 -3.04% Sept. 6, 2017 2.106 2.060 2.110 2.054 2.08% Sept. 5, 2017 2.063 2.134 2.148 2.061 -4.74% Sept. 3, 2017 2.166 2.166 2.166 2.166 0.00% Sept. 1, 2017 2.166 2.127 2.169 2.099 2.17%

30bps just in 19 days. That's not common.

The reasons for the shift in course?

1. Yellen, with a hawkish speech yesterday that saw the probability of a rate hike in December jumping to 70% after visiting 25% on Sept. 8:

2. Trump, with a much anticipated introduction of his tax reform building blocks later on today.

A new catalyst for equities? Much ado about nothing? Buy the rumor, sell the news? I won't try to guess this time around, but it's worthwhile paying a close attention to both yields and the USD. Both aren't dead yet apparently. Either way, this change in course means that investors should be careful (again) when buying into regulated investment corporations (RICs) because these types of companies are sensitive to rising rates and yields.

This is especially true for equity REITs (VNQ, RWR), but it's also relevant for mortgage REITs (REM, MORL) and BDCs (BDCS, BIZD). Nonetheless, it's important to note that the mREITs and BDCs are more immune to these changes due to the widening spreads and/or floating-rate assets that they are exposed to/benefit from.

In case you don't recall, here is how all the relevant segments/assets performed since the U.S. elections:

SPY data by YCharts

Many of the assets rose for five to six months and then started to dive for the next five to six months. Sometimes it's almost a mirror image.

Trade carefully!

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY CALLS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.