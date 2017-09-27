Nike Earnings: Don't Throw The Baby Out With The Bathwater

Sales are declining in the U.S., but Nike still has long-term growth potential.

By Bob Ciura

Shares of apparel giant Nike (NKE) fell as much as 4% in early morning trading on September 27th, after the company released quarterly earnings. Earnings-per-share beat analyst targets, while revenue fell short.

Nike continues to be dragged down by a weak U.S. retail environment. However, it still has long-term growth catalysts, including direct-to-consumer sales, and growth in the emerging markets. This growth will allow Nike to continue raising its dividend at a high rate each year. Over the past 10 years, Nike has increased its dividend by approximately 15% per year, on average.

Nike has raised its dividend for 15 years in a row. It is a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks with 10+ years of consecutive dividend growth. You can see the entire list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

Nike’s growth has stalled out, but it remains one of the strongest brands in the world. It has a dominant position in its industry and a long-term growth outlook. The stock appears attractive based on multiple factors, including growth, value, and dividends.

This article will discuss Nike’s most recent quarterly earnings report, and why the stock sell-off may present a buying opportunity.

Earnings Overview

For the first fiscal quarter, Nike had earnings-per-share of $0.57, on revenue of $9.07 billion. Revenue was flat from the same quarter last year due to a 3% decline in North America. Earnings declined over 20% year over year but that was mostly due to non-recurring restructuring costs expenses.

In terms of analyst expectations, Nike had a mixed quarter. Revenue missed analyst estimates by $20 million, while earnings-per-share beat by $0.09. The fact that revenue missed forecasts, is likely the reason for the sell-off in after-hours trading.

Nike is slowing down in the U.S. after many years of strong growth.

Source: 2017 Annual Report

As you can see, Nike racked up strong revenue growth over the past five fiscal years. It is slowing down in the U.S. due to the decline of malls and brick-and-mortar retailers. Retailers are reporting lower traffic and sales, primarily because consumers are gravitating to online shopping. This has weighed on Nike, particularly for the Converse brand. Converse product sales fell 16% in North America last quarter.

The good news is, Nike appears to be a case of the baby being thrown out with the bathwater. The Nike brand is as strong as ever. It may take time to adapt to the new consumer environment, but it has prepared for the changes in consumer shopping habits. Nike is investing in direct-to-consumer sales and is conducting a pilot program with Amazon (AMZN). These initiatives should restore Nike’s growth, sooner rather than later.

Growth Prospects

Despite the near-term slowdown, Nike still has long-term growth potential. The company has an excellent track record of growth. In fiscal 2017, revenue increased 8%. Earnings-per-share rose 16%. Nike generated a return on invested capital of nearly 35% last year. That is an excellent ROIC and shows the strength of Nike’s business model.

Source: 2017 Annual Report

Even in a difficult 2018 first quarter, ROIC was still 32%. Such a high ROIC indicates the company effectively invests capital to produce growth, which is a good sign.

Going forward, Nike’s most promising growth catalysts are international markets and direct-to-consumer sales. First, while Nike is slowing in the U.S., it continues to post strong growth overseas. Approximately 55% of Nike’s revenue now comes from outside the U.S.

Nike’s emerging-market revenue increased 14% in fiscal 2017, led by 17% growth in China. Revenue from China increased another 12% in the first quarter. Asia-Pacific & Latin America posted 6% growth, while the Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment grew by 5% last quarter. There should be plenty of room for continued growth in these markets, especially in under-developed emerging economies.

E-commerce is another growth catalyst for Nike. Direct-to-consumer sales eclipsed $9 billion in fiscal 2017, up 18% from the previous year. The NIKE Direct business was up 11% in the 2018 first quarter, led by 19% online sales growth. E-commerce sales should only grow over the long-term, thanks to the recent agreement Nike struck with e-commerce giant Amazon. Nike will begin selling a limited assortment of footwear, apparel, and accessories on Amazon.

Unlike retailers, Nike will not be a casualty of the rise of Amazon. Consumers who want to buy Nike shoes or apparel now have an easier way of doing so than having to drive to the mall. If anything, e-commerce could be a plus for strong consumer brands like Nike.

Lastly, Nike’s earnings growth will be boosted by share repurchases. In November 2015, Nike began a $12 billion buyback authorization. It has utilized $5.3 billion for share repurchases under the current program, leaving $6.7 billion for future buybacks.

Valuation & Dividend Analysis

With the after-hours dip in share price, Nike stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 21. This is a fairly attractive valuation for Nike, considering the S&P 500 Index has an average price-to-earnings ratio of 25.

NKE PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Given Nike’s strong earnings growth, it seems the stock deserves a higher valuation, at least on par with the average S&P 500 multiple.

If Nike’s price-to-earnings ratio were to expand to 25, the stock would return approximately 19% just from the expansion of the valuation multiple. Plus, Nike will generate returns from earnings growth. Nike could grow earnings by 8%-10% each year, which is not an unreasonable projection, given its excellent brand. Including dividends, the stock could easily provide double-digit annualized total returns. As a result, it seems Nike stock is undervalued.

Nike’s current dividend yield is 1.4%, which might not be too exciting for investors looking for high levels of income. Much more exciting is Nike’s dividend growth.

Over the past 10 years, Nike has increased its dividend by approximately 15% per year on average. At that rate, Nike’s dividends will grow quickly. If the company continues to increase its dividend by 15% per year, Nike’s dividend would double every 4.8 years.

Final Thoughts

Nike shares fell ~4% after reporting earnings, as the company is seeing a growth slowdown in a few of its core markets. However, long-term investors should not be discouraged. Nike is a very strong company. It has the 16th most valuable brand in the world, which gives it pricing power and strong product demand.

Due to the recent declines in Nike’s share price, the stock may be attractive for dividend growth investors.

