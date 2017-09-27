Beyond The German Elections

Angela Merkel has won another term and will form a coalition government which is likely to include her own Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU), Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens. A substantial portion of the German voters still support Angela Merkel and her policies.

Despite the challenges Germany remains a stable and prosperous country with high quality of life, among the best in the world. Even the refugee problem, which at one point threatened to completely derail the country, appears mostly under control. Germany was able to cope, at least for now, just as Merkel promised.

The markets might cheer stability as Merkel stays in power or they might show concern over the relative success of the AfD. Meanwhile, the cause for the concern is actually Angela Merkel herself. Her policies were responsible for the rise of AfD; they display troubling trends which could lead to growing instability across the continent.

During her previous tenures Angela Merkel easily capitulated to real and imaginary pressures. She showed inability to find and address root causes of the problems. She typically opted for easy way out by suppressing the effects and pretending, perhaps even believing, that she found a solution. This character weakness contributed to Brexit, to waste of resources on useless bailouts, and to increased tensions within and between the nations of the European Union.

Merkel transformed political landscape in Germany creating what essentially amounts to one party system of government. She shifted CDU, formerly a conservative party, to the left, which allowed creation of broad coalition governments without viable opposition. Now, with AfD in the Bundestag, this can start to change, although the AfD does not have enough seats to seriously challenge the coalition.

Merkel demonstrated unwavering support for ever closer European Union and further EU enlargement at any cost to Germany and many other European nations. Her policies frequently sacrificed German national interest and disregarded common sense.

One of the bright examples of her failed policies is Greece. After almost 8 years of financial help, hundreds of billions in wasted taxpayer money, over 100 billion euros in losses forced upon European banks, Greece still cannot stand on its own feet. The current bailout expires in August 2018 when it will have to be replaced by something else. According to European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the funds distributed to Greece "can be used for debt service, banking sector recapitalisation, arrears clearance, and the build-up of cash buffers". If the ESM admits that the bailout funds CAN be used not only for debt interest payments but also for budget financing ("cash buffers") - be sure they actually are.

I have no doubt in my mind that Greek debacle was one of the major factors which tipped the scale in favor of Brexit. The Brits were appalled by gross financial mismanagement with the bailouts, to which they also had been on the hook through European wealth transfer mechanisms. Then came the famous invitation which opened the borders of ALL European countries to unlimited migration from almost anywhere in the world. Not anywhere though - try to get a residence permit in Germany if you are an American and you will find that it is not easy.

That was too much for the Brits to bear and they decided to run as far and as fast as they could. How ironic it is to keep Greece in currency zone at the cost of losing Britain from the EU as a result!

One can argue that Britain did not participate in Greek bailouts. However in reality, it actually did, albeit indirectly, through EU mechanism of wealth distribution. The mechanism deliberately obscures the fact and the scale of wealth transfer from core countries of "old" Europe to less developed peripheral "new" Europe.

EU budget is formed by contributions from all EU member states. For example, Germany and Britain contribute to the budget and so do Poland or Greece. These contributions come from different sources, such as Gross National Income (NYSE:GNI) based contributions, VAT based contributions, customs duties, agricultural duties, and other sources. The rate of contributions is not uniform for all EU member states but each member state participates and contributes to the budget.

The budget is distributed back to member states and forms part of national budgets. Budget distributions are administered via multiple decentralized channels by more than 100 different authorities and more than 80 funds and programs. All countries contribute and all countries receive payments from EU budget. Of course, some countries contribute much more than they receive and some countries receive much more than they contribute.

Not surprisingly, the net contributors to the budget are older EU member states and the recipients are new member states. In 2016 Germany, France and Britain contributed two thirds of the EU entire net income. Only 10 out of 28 states pay more than they take out. While Britain did not officially participate in Greece bailouts and did not assume liabilities assumed by ESM/EFSF states, it did finance the states participating in the bailouts and therefore indirectly participated as well.

The biggest recipient of aid is Poland. Greece is a special case because in addition to regular distributions it receives bailout financing.

Greece bailouts have been a fiasco. After huge public and private losses little had been fixed. Greek debt is not sustainable. Privatizations have stalled. Tax collection remains imperfect, to put it mildly. According to the ESM, Greece made major progress in carrying out structural reforms. Even if that is true that is not enough. Greek debt burden is just too high.

The proper solution would be to write off the debt, at least to a sustainable level, and to allow market forces to work, perhaps with economic assistance from the European Union. That would mean that Greece will temporarily leave the euro currency zone. Of course, Greece would still remain in the European Union. Anything else would again be kicking the can down the road with huge losses to European countries, as has been the case until now.

Euro would not be in danger if Greece left, although market perceptions could lead to short term volatility. In the longer term, euro would only strengthen if Greece was out.

Angela Merkel resisted this fundamental solution before each new bailout. The reason is not clear. It could be misguided fear and her signature indecisiveness. It could be that she recognized that she made a mistake the first time the bailout was announced. Changing the course would mean admitting a mistake and Merkel never admits her mistakes. Besides, she told naïve German voters that they would never lose a dime on Greece. Writing off the debt would make it clear that they lost it all.

Whatever the reason, we can rule out the possibility of direct debt write-off and Greek exit from the currency zone completely. Both are politically unacceptable for Merkel. But more bailouts with all the drama and publicity surrounding them are also undesirable.

Merkel needs a permanent solution to Greek problem, in her sort of way - such that would kick the can far enough so that she would not have to worry about it in the near future. The only fitting solution is euro bonds, in other words shared liability within the Eurozone. The current bailout mechanism is already a step towards shared liability mechanism. It just hasn't been officially acknowledged.

The powers in charge would certainly prefer to introduce euro bonds quietly, in a manner that would not stir anxiety among the general public. It is possible that EFSF/ESM will become a vehicle for packaging and distributing euro bonds. That would be a natural transition which could be fairly inconspicuous. Ultimately, it is not important how euro bonds will be presented to the public. They are needed and therefore shared liability within the Eurozone is coming. Merkel's coalition will have enough votes to push it through the Bundestag if required. Then Greece will be able to tap the capital markets again, at least until Germany goes bankrupt.

The most likely timeline for euro bonds introduction is somewhere before the expiry of the current Greek bailout in August 2018. Once the Eurobonds are there, Greek debt can be converted and sold, Greece can access capital markets once again and Merkel can proclaim a successful completion of the bailouts. There will probably be some controls on how often and how much Greece can borrow. But once the genie is out of the bottle, he is not going back in. Controls can and will be relaxed in time. Furthermore, you can't let Greece borrow cheap money and not allow other euro countries do the same. That is unfair. In the end, all recipient nations will use euro bonds for national financing.

Debt levels in Europe will explode. This process would likely begin around August 2018 and should accelerate after Brexit in 2019.

April 2019 is another milestone for the European Union. By that time Britain should be out. Britain's departure will leave a gaping hole in the EU budget. It will affect many pork programs benefiting recipient nations. The gap may come a little later than April 2019, depending how much the Eurocrats will be able to squeeze out of Britain on exit, but come it will.

It is inconceivable that aid recipients will simply agree to accept the cuts. Net contributor countries will have to fill the gap, unless Germany alone does it out of solidarity with the Europeans. Merkel's government has shown willingness to throw uncounted taxpayer money at anything that in her mind remotely threatens or advances her vision of common Europe. If the past is any indication, the probability of Germany filling the entire British contribution is high.

Then there is a refugee problem. Don't get me wrong - I am sympathetic with the plight of refugees from war zones and poor people across the world. Every human being deserves to live in safety and to live well. I just happen to think that the policy of unlimited, unchecked migration creates new explosive problems in Europe rather than brings peace or alleviates poverty in distant lands. Soon, refugees will start bringing families from their home countries to the European continent. The social impact of this abrupt demographic change, the friction, the stress points it will create within Germany, within other European countries and between them should not be underestimated. The migrant issue has become the largest issue for the opposition movements in Germany and Western Europe eclipsing lack of transparency and financial mismanagement within the EU and the euro zone.

Financial costs associated with the migrants are substantial. In 2016 the federal government spent about 9.3 billion euros on assistance to the migrants. The number of migrants and refugees is growing. All of them, or most, are on social assistance. It will take many years, if ever, to integrate them into the workforce. With generous benefits in Europe and in Germany in particular most will prefer to continue to receive aid rather than work for little more than that.

Germany's projected federal budget for 2017 stood at about 330 billion euros. Despite huge expenditures, Germany has been able to balance the budget over the last several years. But the costs will grow. Wealth transfer, Greece, Eurobonds, Brexit, migrants, assistance to non-EU states (Ukraine for example) - the list can go on and on - will add up.

Is it enough to break the back of the German economic machine? In the short run it is definitely not enough. Obedient Germans will be taxed to death but they will continue to pay to hold European project together. Germany is one of the most heavily taxed countries in the world. Probable increase in taxation burdens may put pressure on consumer spending but since German economy is export-oriented, a reduction in consumer spending should not have a large negative impact on the economy. German economy will seriously suffer only if global demand for industrial machinery, automobiles and other goods falls of a cliff due to conflicts, politics or global financial crises. Germany will be able to pay the bills, for now.

In the longer run however, things point more to a repeat of Weimar Republic. Back then Germany had collapsed under the weight of reparations. This time, Germany could collapse under the weight of ever closer and ever growing European Union. The mere fact that Germany and the West need to provide more and more resources to simply hold the EU together should be enough to prove that the EU is not on the right path. A change of leadership is desperately needed. Apparently, the majority of German voters and western Europeans do not agree.

The whole situation reminds me of a tragic event a few years ago when a German pilot locked himself in the cockpit and steered the plane into the ground committing suicide and killing everyone on board. When the first pilot, who left the cockpit for the moment, discovered that the door was locked, he knocked on the door and yelled at the pilot inside. Only after some time the first pilot took an axe and tried to break the door. I do not blame the first pilot. He could not believe that his colleague had the intention to crash the plane. I just want to use this analogy to say that sometimes people should have less trust in those who lead them from behind a locked door.

As evident from this election, the opposition to Merkel is growing but it may be too little too late. The pilot is safely locked in the cockpit. The plane has already started the dive. The people behind have noticed the dive but they believe that the pilot is making a good maneuver and they have nothing to worry about. They have their fast cars, football and beer. What else do you need?

To summarize the above, for the next 2 - 3 years:

Euro currency is safe.

Euro bonds are coming. EU indebtedness will increase.

German contributions to EU will increase.

Contributor nations' contributions will increase.

The current leadership will not find adequate solutions to challenges before them.

Instability in Germany and in Europe will grow.

In the near future the Union will be held together but at ever growing cost to core member states.

A lot of drama and market volatility is ahead.

Overall investment climate in Europe for the next 2- 3 years is uncertain. Rising debt and instability should be supportive for gold. Of course, gold trades within the global context, far beyond the European Union. Short term volatility trades and investments in select equities with global reach could be rewarding.

What happens beyond 2- 3 years is unknown but there are no reasons to be optimistic.

