Gold Searches For Short-Term Catalyst

Gold pulled back under pressure from the dollar on Tuesday, one day after rising tensions between North Korea and the U.S. pushed the gold price to a one-week high.

Spot gold was down 1 percent to $1,298, after earlier marking its highest since Sept. 20 at $1,313. It gained more than 1 percent the previous session. December gold fell 0.72 percent to $1,302. Meanwhile, silver was on track for its biggest daily decline in over a week. The white metal was down 1.6 percent to $16.86 after rising more than 1 percent on Monday.

Gold was hit by profit taking on Tuesday even as relations between North Korea and the U.S. continued to sour. North Korea appears to have boosted defenses on its east coast, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, after the North said U.S. President Donald Trump had declared war and that it would shoot down U.S. bombers flying near the peninsula.

The main impetus behind gold’s weakness Tuesday was strength in the dollar index, which gained 0.40 percent. Investors also nervously awaited a speech on inflation and monetary policy by Fed Chair Janet Yellen. Adding to the market’s uncertainty, New York Fed President William Dudley said the Fed was on track to gradually raise rates. He emphasized that factors which kept inflation in check were “fading.”

Elsewhere, China’s net gold imports via main conduit Hong Kong plunged 55 percent in August from the previous month, according to the latest data.

If there was any doubt that gold’s prospects have been largely tied to the sluggish pace of economic growth, the following chart should prove it. Shown here is the two-year daily chart for the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), which is a widely watched proxy for T-bonds. What this graph makes clear is that the prices for both gold and bonds have tended to mirror each other in recent years. This also shows that gold, like Treasuries, are a hedge against a weak economy as well as geopolitical uncertainty.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

A strengthening economy, by contrast, tends to depress both gold and bond prices and raises interest rates. The exception to this rule is when inflation is increasing at an abnormal pace, which might be expected during a time of war. It could also be catalyzed by the Fed’s fund interest rate getting too far out of line with market interest rates.

Both factors mentioned above remain possible catalysts for the yellow metal in the longer-term outlook. In the near term, however, gold remains in a holding pattern below its 15-day moving average and is searching for a catalyst to reverse the decline which has been underway for the last couple of weeks.

Gold has pulled back more than $60 an ounce since hitting its highest in more than a year earlier this month at $1,360. The downward slope which began on Sept. 11 is still in force investor uncertainty has increased over the Fed’s so-called “QT” (quantitative tightening) issue. Gold’s immediate-term trend remains has been in the hands of sellers, thanks in part to recent strength in the equity market.

After violating its 15-day moving average on Sept. 15, the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), my favorite gold proxy, has been under the bears’ control. Short-term momentum indicators confirmed the trend reversal and currently remain in negative territory. As discussed in last week’s commentary, however, IAU has become technically “oversold” according to 10-day rate of change (R.O.C.) shown in the following graph. I wrote on Sep. 22, “The R.O.C. indicator has reached a level which suggests at least a technical bounce is in order soon.”

Source: www.BigCharts.com

The bounce occurred on Monday, Sep. 25, yet IAU still hasn’t confirmed a reversal in the immediate-term (1-3 week) trend, which remains down. A 2-day close above the 15-day MA would confirm the reversal based on the rules of my technical trading discipline. This should also be accompanied by the 12-day momentum indicator (shown in the above chart) pushing above the zero level and back into positive territory. Until such technical improvement becomes apparent, however, it should not be assumed that the correction in IAU – and gold by extension – is over.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.