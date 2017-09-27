Tesla: Put Out The Fire

As seen in the chart below, a double top seems to have formed for shares of Tesla (TSLA). In recent weeks, the stock has lost more than $40 from its recent high, as numerous concerns have mounted about the Model 3 ramp and Model S/X price cuts. With the company slated to announce its quarterly production and deliveries next week, management must put out the current fire or risk seeing this decline become a much larger one.

Earlier this week, a bunch of headlines were made by bullish Tesla analyst Adam Jonas at Morgan Stanley, who forecast that the number of company vehicles on the road would skyrocket in the coming years. That might seem rather obvious, and the tone of the note seemed to be bullish, but it actually detailed how the analyst thinks that Tesla will fall well short of its Model 3 goals for 2018. In addition, Jonas maintained a Hold rating on the stock and $317 base case price target, which seemed odd given the stock was at $345 prior to the release of his note. Why would an analyst suggest holding onto a stock that's going to fall almost $30 a share?

Wednesday morning, we received another interesting analyst note from Bernstein, and this one featured some eye popping numbers. The research firm is calling for Tesla to burn through $4.7 billion dollars this year, which implies almost $3 billion in negative free cash flow during the second half of 2017. Not only is the yearly figure a staggering amount, but it is 32% more cash than Tesla burned in all of 2015 and 2016 combined! The analyst reiterated a $265 price target based on production and margin concerns, calling for 23% downside from Tuesday's close.

With Tesla making a number of changes to its Model S/X lineup during the past few months, there have been multiple price cuts and model discontinuations. That has some believing that we will not only see record deliveries but record losses as well. Tesla is looking to deliver more than 47,000 S/X vehicles in the second half of the year, but did not provide specific guidance for Q3. With it appearing that things are going better than expected in Norway, for example, I am now calling for roughly 25,500 deliveries of S/X in Q3. My current model calls for total revenues of $3.08 billion, along with a GAAP loss of $2.22 per share. Like other SA contributors, I'm calling for higher revenues and a larger loss than the street currently expects.

Beyond Tesla's current lineup of premium vehicles, there are indications that the Model 3 ramp is not going as well as planned. While Elon Musk was guiding for over 1,630 Model 3 units to be produced during the quarter, VIN number analysis for instance shows that only a few hundred units may have been produced so far. If the company can't even get to 1,000 vehicles for Q3, it is going to have a very tough time getting to 5,000 a week before the end of this year. If the Model 3 is falling well short, Tesla will be lucky in the sense that consumers won't find out until the first week of October, so we wouldn't see an impact of major reservation cancellations in the customer deposit line on the balance sheet. Management would have to provide that information on the Q3 conference call, which I doubt it will do if reservations are falling.

As we get closer to the Q3 delivery and production news, Tesla shares sit in a precarious place sandwiched between the 50-day and 200-day moving average. While good news next week could spark a rally that sends shares to new highs, there is mounting evidence that the Model 3 is likely to disappoint. Even if Tesla announces record S/X deliveries, many will worry about margin pressures and Model 3 troubles. Should Tesla break below its longer term trend line, the 200-day, shares could be in a bear market for quite some time.

