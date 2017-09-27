Disney Is A Buy On Improving Free Cash Flow

Disney has fallen behind in video on demand, but the risk to Disney is overblown and investors would benefit from looking at all aspects of the company.

When the narrative around a stock is consumed by a single narrative, it often ignores important aspects of the company that are essential when making an investment decision. I believe the at times hysterical discussion of Disney’s (DIS) path forward in video on demand is overblown and leading investors into a very narrow viewpoint on the company. Because this topic has been discussed at length here on Seeking Alpha and other business news sights, I’ll limit my commentary on the issue and instead focus on the company’s free cash flow and capital expenditures.

Cap Ex.

DIS Capital Expenditures (TTM) data by YCharts

Over the past several years Disney has been aggressively investing in its core businesses and in particular its parks and resorts. From 2013 to 2016, trailing twelve month capital expenditures rose from under $3 billion to nearly $5 billion. The majority of this rapid increase in spending was due to Disney’s aggressive push into China with its construction of the Shanghai Disney Resort. Construction took over 5 years and cost $5.5 billion, with the majority of expenses coming in 2015 and 2016. However, with completion done, Disney is now scaling back capital investment and beginning to reap its return on investment. With a full year of operations in the rearview mirror, Shanghai Disney outperformed expectations with over 11 million visitors in the first year alone. This investment and outperformance helped its parks and resorts segment become the company’s biggest driver of revenue growth with segment revenue up 12% in Q3 to $4.9 billion and up 9% YTD to $13.75 billion. Parks and resorts is also the company’s biggest driver of operating income with Q3 operating income increasing 18% to $1.17 billion and increasing 17% YTD to $3 billion.

Over the last 9 months ended July 1, 2017, capital expenses in its parks and resorts fell $963 million to $2.7 billion. This is an overlooked bright spot for Disney. Investors are all too aware of Amazon’s capital expenditure harvest cycle, but no one ever talks about this cycle at Disney. As capital investment begins to normalize back to historical norms around $3 billion, the company will begin to generate noticeably higher levels of free cash flow.

Free Cash Flow

DIS Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Free cash flow has resumed it upward trajectory with the wind down of capital expenditures over the last several quarters. While free cash flow has been hindered somewhat from higher film and television production spending, it is still up $179 million YTD. This trend should continue allowing the company more flexibility to buy back shares, increase the dividend and pay down debt. Last fiscal year, the company bought back $7.5 billion in shares and paid $2.3 billion in dividends to shareholders. Over the past 9 months, the company had already repurchased nearly $6 billion in shares and paid $1.2 billion in dividends. This makes for a fairly consistent 5-6% shareholder yield (share buy backs + dividends).

As a result of this improved free cash flow for the foreseeable future, shareholders should expect the stock to continue to increase its dividend by roughly 10% per year. When the company announces a dividend hike in early December, it will likely put the bi-annual dividend at $0.85-$0.86, or a 9%-10% increase. This would put the forward dividend yield at 1.75% at current levels.

DIS Payout Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

When you put the dividend in context of net income or free cash flow, I believe Disney has one of the safest dividends in the market. The stock has a current payout ratio of only 26%. When looking at free cash flow, the dividend payout is even lower. In 2016, the dividends from free cash flow was 27% and YTD dividends only account for 20% of free cash flow. Clearly the company could afford to be more aggressive in dividend hikes, but I believe they’ll maintain their current trajectory of high single digit to low double digit raises.

Tax Rate Wild Card

Disney could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of a corporate tax cut. I know counting on Washington to get something done is a lot to ask for these days, but even if tax reform isn’t accomplished in the next several quarters to a year, I believe tax cuts will likely get passed. The current federal corporate tax rate is 35%, but we all know very few companies pay this amount. After deductions and fancy accounting practices are utilized, the average effective tax rate for S&P 500 companies generally ranges from 19-24% (depending on time period). Disney is one of the few large companies that consistently pays an effective tax rate above 30%.

DIS Effective Tax Rate (TTM) data by YCharts

Assuming tax cuts are accomplished in the 20%-25% range, it’d be a huge win for Disney investors. Last year the company paid $5.07 billion in taxes for an effective tax rate of 34.1%. If taking a conservative view of a new tax rate of 25%, Disney would have added an extra $1.36 billion to net income and increase EPS by 15% in 2016 alone. At a 20% rate, it would have added $2.1 billion to net income and $1.28 in EPS or a 22% increase in 2016. Clearly this may be a bit of a pipe dream at this point, but any meaningful progress on tax cuts would be a gigantic benefit for Disney shareholders.

Take Away

When looking at Disney as a potential investment, I’d encourage investors to look beyond the black hole of the talk around video on demand and how Disney is adapting to it. While I agree it is extremely important and Disney did indeed fall behind the curve, the company is taking the proper steps to address the issue. Whether it’s Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, or its massive video library, Disney owns and continues to create the best content in the world.

Improving free cash flow, a clean balance sheet, world class assets, a rising dividend, and the kicker of dramatically reduced taxes should be at the forefront of investor’s minds when looking at Disney. I’ve owned Disney in the past and sold earlier in the year, when I thought it ran too far too fast. I’m now looking at the stock again and will likely establish a long-term position under $100/share. The stock has shown steady historical support in the low $90s, so I’ll likely slowly buy into the stock with hopes that it makes a move to the $92-$93/share range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DIS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.