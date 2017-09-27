L Brands Finally Gets Upgraded

We will hold and collect the dividends. Before we contemplate selling, we would need to see this stock trading with an earnings multiple in the high teens.

Shares in L Brands (NYSE:LB) rose well over 4% yesterday on an upgrade, which means the stock is up almost 17% since Aug. 30. We have been long this stock for quite a while now, but remain underwater on our position. The drop to close to the $36 handle at the end of August really drove sentiment down to ultra-pessimistic levels. At that time, commentary surrounding the stock was all negative as there seemed to be no bottom in sight. However, it looks as if buying at the point of maximum pessimism will again turn out to have been the correct strategy.

In fact, I expect L Brands to take out $50 quite quickly for a number of reasons. The first important financial metric that bearish analysts are overlooking, in my opinion, is the company's gross profit margin. I acknowledge that this metric has slid more in recent quarters (37.3% in its most recent quarter) but we still are looking at a 40% number over a TTM (trailing 12 months) average. The highest L Brand's gross margin reached over the past decade was 42.8%. The recent slide in this metric is not enough to justify significant brand impairment here. What has happened is that the culling of the swimwear category, along with lower comps, have weighed on the stock recently.

The "Amazon risk" also made investors retreat as every retail stock at present seems to be at risk of being devoured by the tech stock. L Brands knew it had to pivot due to the decline in traffic at its stores and its gross margin declines. The company now is being far more strategic with how and where it rolls out its new stores going forward. Preference with respect to square footage will now be given to higher-priced products in store. Furthermore, L Brands' portfolio of brands should see a meaningful increase in online sales especially among established customers. As I keep saying, keep your eye on the big picture. Earnings expectations are solid so once we see the financials stabilizing (especially gross margin), it should be off to the races again with respect to the share price.

Many investors will also be attracted to the dividend yield here. L Brands pays out a cool 5.64% yield, and its five-year dividend per share growth rate comes in at almost 25%. Value investors will be concerned about the lack of equity on the balance sheet, but this company has proven itself to be a strong cash generator over the years. Furthermore, its current ratio of 1.68 and interest coverage ratio of 4.58 demonstrate that there is no threat to the dividend at present. The company is currently trading for less than 8x its cash flow. Now is an opportune time to start reinvesting those dividends back into the stock to magnify returns.

In fact, the stock is down around 15% since management introduced the dividend back in June 2013. However, if all dividends were reinvested over the past 51 months, the annualized loss would only be in the region of 3% -- which is a sizable difference. This illustrates the benefit of really doubling down on a quality investment with a good dividend yield/growth profile such as L Brands.

Being a European and seeing how much scope the company's brands have in foreign markets demonstrate to me that sales of Victoria's Secret have definitely not peaked. The brand is still very much intact. Now, you might feel that the company must deliver on its international growth plans. A play on L Brands at present is a play on its established brands and a play on the man at the helm -- Leslie Wexner. Wexner has had an impressive run with this company and has always seemed to know when to cull brands or when to invest in them. He obviously still believes in the Victoria's Secret story and feels that through better inventory management and smaller lead times, the company can return to sustained gross margins north of 40% once more. I think, in time, Wexner will eventually be proved right.

