Time To Sell Darden And Other Restaurant Stocks

We believe health care costs are squeezing consumers and traffic will continue to be pressured in the near term.

We recently sold the remainder of our stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) as we believe overall sector weakness is now beginning to offset the operational improvements new management has been making at the company.

Up until this quarter, Darden had managed to buck the overall downward traffic trend of the restaurant sector. For 2017Q4 the company reported same store traffic at its flagship Olive Garden brand was up 2.0% and up .2% for the year. Yes, comps were low because of previous mismanagement of the chain but we still the results were great given that overall traffic for the sector was down. It’s not easy to convince previously lost customers to come back and give the new Olive Garden a try when traffic for the sector has been falling for six quarters in a row.

This quarter, 2018Q1, gravity finally appears to have caught up with Darden and traffic at Olive Garden fell .3%. Same store sales were still up thanks to pricing and menu mix but we are not sure how long even that can continue.

As the graph below created by Twitter user @GS_CapSF using data from TDn2k shows, restaurant traffic has been negative since February of 2015 and sales have been negative since March of 2016.

In fact, according to TDn2k the average guest check numbers that have been partially responsible for same store sales being less worse than traffic looks to be under pressure. Here’s what they say about guest checks.

The growth in check averages has slowed in recent months as brands fight the tide of continuing traffic declines. Check increases in 2015 and 2016 were largely an effort to maintain margins in the face of higher labor costs. The slowdown in check growth may be a combination of value platforms and increased deal activity aimed at increasing visitation frequency. It may also be recognition that top-line increases are under more scrutiny despite the potential impact to operating margins. Given that grocery prices have been dropping year over year, it is no surprise that restaurants have been compelled to review their value proposition.

They see intense pressure on restaurants from every angle. Labor costs have increased while food costs have been decreasing making eating at home more attractive. There is also increased promotional activity as restaurants fight for diners in a shrinking pool. We don’t think the traffic issues (and their related cost pressures) will let up soon.

Consumers are Being Squeezed

At first glance, the drop in restaurant traffic seems perplexing. The economy has been steadily improving, job growth is steady if unspectacular, and we are starting to perhaps see some wage growth. We think the big reason that restaurant traffic is has been down for six straight quarters is that consumers wallets are starting to get squeezed and the big culprit is health care spending.

Total health care spending in the US is soon projected to reach 20% of GDP. With GDP growing slowly that means growth in the health care sector must come at the expense of some other sector.

PBS reports that out of pocket costs for consumers have risen and are expected to continue to rise due to the proliferation of high deductible plans. The Department of Health and Human Services also recently released a report that showed that the average individual health insurance premium rose from $2,784 in 2013 to $5,712 in 2017. That is an increase of 105% or $2,928. Average wages have not risen by $2,928 during that time period so the money consumers are paying for health care had to come from spending somewhere else. Indeed, this is why we think there has been broad based weakness in all kinds of retail spending lately. The average person has less than $1000 saved so we can almost be assured that increased spending on health care is being balanced by decreased spending somewhere else.

The restaurant industry is intensely competitive and we think that until health care cost pressures abate the industry will be challenged. It’s not just Darden that is at risk. There are other restaurant chains that are trading at above market forward earnings and above market sales multiples that could be at risk for a multiple re-rating if industry trends continue to stay weak.

The table below lists a variety of restaurant stocks along with their forward P/E (from Morningstar) and current price to sales ratio. Investors may want to stay away from some or all of these in the near term.

Company (Ticker) Fwd P/E P/Sales McDonalds (MCD) 22.27 5.37 Darden Restaurants (DRI) 18.55 1.46 Brinker International (EAT) 9.87 .53 Denny’s (DENN) 23.94 (P/E) 1.76 Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) 29.41 2.19 DineEquity (DIN) 9.21 (P/E) 1.19 Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) 19.76 .90 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) 16.61 1.22 Bloomin Brands (BLMN) 11.29 .45 BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) 16.56 .68 Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) 22.94 1.64 Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) 20.16 2.12

